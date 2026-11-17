Opustone, a luxury natural stone, porcelain and tile distributor serving South Florida's design community, collaborated with interior designer Anastasia Kaspary, founder of Kaspary Interiors, on a contemporary Fort Lauderdale residence. Kaspary chose Opustone's Velvet Onyx V/C Claro, Vancouver Polished onyx, Lumix Extra Polished quartzite and Raptor Onyx Light Polished for the foyer, kitchen and spa, selecting each for how she believes it shifts the energy of a room.

Key Facts



Opustone collaborated with Anastasia Kaspary of Kaspary Interiors on a contemporary Fort Lauderdale residence

The home features Velvet Onyx V/C Claro, Vancouver Polished onyx, Lumix Extra Polished quartzite and Raptor Onyx Light Polished

Kaspary chose onyx for what she describes as its ability to balance and absorb energy in a home Designers can see the project's materials at Opustone showrooms in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach



MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opustone, a luxury natural stone, porcelain and tile distributor serving South Florida's design community, collaborated with interior designer Anastasia Kaspary on her latest residential project, a contemporary Fort Lauderdale home where she chose each stone for how she believes it shifts the energy of a space.

Kaspary, founder of Kaspary Interiors, brings her clients to Opustone to select stone in person.“When I bring my clients to Opustone, it doesn't feel like a warehouse. It feels like a museum,” she said.

Onyx as a balancing force

Guests enter the residence facing a foyer wall of Opustone's Velvet Onyx V/C Claro. The same stone, backlit, carries onto the dining room wall just beyond.“Very ancient stones are able to balance the energy in the house,” Kaspary said. She credits that quality to the age of onyx, which she said formed over hundreds of millions of years.

“Every project starts with the stone. I found the Vancouver onyx for the island at Opustone, and the rest of the kitchen designed itself around it. Their team understands that slabs are not inventory - they are the beginning of a story.”

Crystal in the kitchen

The main kitchen pairs a Vancouver Polished onyx island and bar top with a Lumix Extra Polished quartzite backsplash. Kaspary used the quieter quartzite to temper the onyx, carrying the home's theme of balance into the kitchen. She groups both stones in the crystal family, which she associates with abundance, and chose them to bring that energy into the room where the household gathers.









The main kitchen pairs a Vancouver Polished onyx island and bar top with a Lumix Extra Polished quartzite backsplash. Kaspary used the quieter quartzite to temper the onyx, carrying the home's theme of balance into the kitchen.

A spa built for calm

Brown and beige Raptor Onyx Light Polished lines the home's spa, up a flight of floating stairs.“Natural onyx absorbs negative energy, so why not use it in a spa area where you want to stay relaxed?” Kaspary said. In the spa, she matched both the stone's warm palette and the meaning she assigns it to the room's purpose: rest.

“Collaborations like this one with Anastasia are why we built the showrooms the way we did. When a designer walks our floor and finds a backlit onyx that becomes the first thing you see when you walk in the door, that is the whole point. Stone changes how a room feels, not just how it looks,” said Victoria Rehkamp, regional sales manager at Opustone.









Opustone collaborated with Anastasia Kaspary of Kaspary Interiors on a contemporary Fort Lauderdale residence.

The full walkthrough

The project also includes a golden-toned VIP bathroom and a sculptural Calacatta marble headboard in the primary bedroom. Opustone posted the full walkthrough video on its YouTube channel and will feature future designer collaborations on its social channels.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Anastasia Kaspary?

Anastasia Kaspary is an interior designer and the founder of Kaspary Interiors. One of her latest projects is a contemporary residence in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Which Opustone materials appear in the project?

The home features Velvet Onyx V/C Claro in the foyer and dining room, Vancouver Polished onyx and Lumix Extra Polished quartzite in the kitchen, and Raptor Onyx Light Polished in the spa. A sculptural Calacatta marble headboard anchors the primary bedroom.

Why did the designer choose onyx?

Kaspary chooses onyx for the energetic properties she attributes to it. She describes ancient stones as able to balance a home's energy and natural onyx as absorbing negative energy, which is why she used it in the spa.

Where is the project?

The residence is in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

What is Opustone?

Opustone is a luxury distributor of natural stone, porcelain and tile, founded in Miami in 2001. It serves interior designers, architects, builders and fabricators across South Florida from showrooms in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

About Opustone

Opustone is a luxury natural stone, porcelain and tile distributor serving South Florida's design community. Founded in Miami in 2001, the company curates rare and exotic surfaces for Florida luxury homes and high-end commercial projects through showrooms in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Construction Resources Company, LLC acquired Opustone in April 2025, and the brand operates alongside UMI Stone and Cancos Tile & Stone within the Construction Resources family of surfacing companies. Learn more at opustone.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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