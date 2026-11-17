MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresche Solutions, a global leader in IBM i modernization, managed services, data and analytics, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading global provider of software and services for intelligent transformation. The partnership pairs Fresche's IBM i expertise with Amdocs' cloud, AI, and global delivery capabilities to help enterprises modernize mission-critical IBM i and IBM z environments with greater flexibility and at greater scale.

Together, the two companies will help clients address a broader range of IBM environments and modernization strategies, from optimizing existing platforms to transforming applications and migrating workloads to modern, cloud-native, AI-ready architectures, across platforms including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, IBM Power, and IBM PowerVS.

Through a unified engagement and delivery framework, enterprises operating dual IBM i and IBM z estates will be able to gain an integrated, full-spectrum modernization roadmap under a single umbrella. Clients can immediately leverage joint assessment, automated refactoring, and cloud migration services by combining the proven mainframe migration automation of Astadia, an Amdocs company, with Fresche's native IBM i modernization tools to de-risk and accelerate transitions to AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle Cloud without managing disjointed vendor silos.

"Fresche has led the IBM i market for decades, and we know that ecosystem end to end," said Joe Zarrehparvar, CEO of Fresche Solutions. "Our industrialized modernization IP, built natively with AI, combined with Amdocs' scale gives clients something no one else in the market offers: full-scope IBM i modernization at enterprise scale, delivered through Amdocs with a single point of accountability. For organizations running IBM i alongside the mainframe, that means one trusted path to transform their most critical systems."

Amdocs' mainframe modernization expertise includes that of Astadia, which Amdocs acquired in November 2023, adding decades of mainframe-to-cloud transformation experience to the partnership.

"IBM modernization isn't one-size-fits-all, and that's what makes this partnership so compelling. Fresche's unique IBM i capabilities complement Amdocs' cloud and delivery strengths and the decades of deep mainframe modernization experience of Astadia, now part of Amdocs. Together, we can support clients across the IBM i and IBM z landscape with the expertise and technology that few in the industry can match," said Chad Jones, Head of Mainframe Modernization Sales at Amdocs.

The strength of the partnership is simplicity: one relationship and one point of accountability across the full spectrum of IBM i and IBM z platforms, so clients aren't managing multiple vendors for a single modernization journey. Fresche brings deep, hands-on IBM i platform knowledge and modernization IP; Amdocs contributes global delivery scale, cloud engineering, AI capabilities, and mainframe transformation experience.

With 50 years of IBM i expertise and 800+ successful projects, Fresche delivers modernization organizations can count on. Beyond IBM i and IBM z, Fresche's Analytics division extends the company's capabilities into data, AI, and the Microsoft Cloud, serving both IBM i and Microsoft Dynamics 365 environments, unifying data across platforms, and building the AI-ready foundations organizations need to make faster, more confident decisions without disrupting their existing investments.

About Fresche Solutions

For 50 years, Fresche Solutions has helped organizations modernize, manage, and extend the IBM i and Microsoft systems that run their business, and turn their data into a foundation for AI-ready decision-making. More than 2,200 organizations worldwide trust Fresche's application intelligence, modernization, managed services, security, and data and analytics solutions. For more information, visit freschesolutions.com.

About Amdocs

Amdocs develops, transforms and operates the mission-critical systems that businesses depend on every day. With more than 40 years of experience serving the world's leading communications companies, we combine proprietary technology, deep industry expertise and end-to-end accountability, from transformation through ongoing operations and evolution. Powered by aOS, our agentic operating system, we bring industry-specific AI into core business processes, advancing customers toward intelligent, increasingly autonomous operations across business, IT and network domains. We enable customers to modernize complex systems in highly regulated environments while maintaining the reliability, security and scale their businesses demand, driving measurable improvements in customer experience, operational efficiency and revenue growth.

Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily, and our technology is relied on every day. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit

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