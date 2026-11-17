Kanerika and Microsoft Sign MOU to Collaborate on Legacy ETL Migration

Kanerika and Microsoft collaboration to focus on legacy ETL and data integration modernization and builds on Kanerika's delivered Fabric projects.

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kanerika Inc., a Microsoft-first data and AI engineering firm and Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner, today announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Microsoft Corporation to explore a collaboration on modernizing legacy ETL and data integration workloads on Microsoft Fabric. The MOU covers Microsoft's fiscal year 2027.The collaboration is intended to help customers consolidate fragmented data estates, reduce dependence on legacy integration platforms, and establish a governed foundation for analytics and AI. Under the MOU, the companies plan to explore joint go-to-market planning, co-sell alignment with Microsoft field teams, and technical collaboration on Fabric migrations.Why This Matters for EnterprisesMany enterprises are reassessing their integration estates as AI workloads call for governed, unified data. The collaboration focuses on migrations from Informatica PowerCenter and IDMC, Alteryx, Talend, SAP BusinessObjects Data Services, IBM DataStage, and Qlik Replicate, as well as existing Microsoft data integration environments such as SQL Server Integration Services, Azure Data Factory, and Azure Synapse pipelines.Kanerika's FLIP platform automates up to 80% of conversion effort across supported migration paths, which can compress migrations from months to weeks while preserving the validation, reconciliation, and cutover controls enterprise migrations require.The business case for each migration depends on the legacy licensing and support costs retired, the investment in migration and validation, parallel-running requirements, and ongoing Fabric consumption. Savings and payback vary by workload and by the systems decommissioned.“Kanerika has worked with Microsoft Fabric since its 2023 public preview, building deep expertise in complex enterprise migrations. This MOU strengthens our alignment with Microsoft to help customers consolidate legacy integration workloads, improve governance, and build a stronger foundation for production AI,” said Bhupendra Chopra, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Kanerika.“Migrating legacy integration workloads is one of the most common first steps enterprises take toward a unified data and AI platform. Partners like Kanerika, with proven Fabric delivery experience and accelerators that shorten the path from legacy ETL to production workloads, help customers get there faster and with less risk,” said Amit Chandak, Chief Analytics Office, Kanerika on the engagement.Built on Delivered Fabric ProjectsKanerika has delivered Fabric projects for large enterprises. For FoodPharma, Kanerika consolidated six operational systems into OneLake in seven weeks, cutting cross-functional reporting from two business days to about 90 minutes; Microsoft published the engagement as a customer story. Kanerika has also consolidated QAD ERP and PostgreSQL sources into a governed OneLake medallion architecture, retiring third-party ETL tools. Kanerika's published case studies also include an Informatica-to-Fabric migration that delivered 60% faster data processing and an Alteryx-to-Fabric migration that delivered 74% faster reporting for Fortune 500 enterprises, including clients in healthcare and automotive.Kanerika's CommitmentKanerika plans to dedicate go-to-market, alliance, and migration delivery resources to the collaboration. The planned operating model brings together co-sell alignment with Microsoft field teams, migration engineering, customer workshops, and executive engagement to identify qualified opportunities and move suitable workloads into production on Fabric."Every successful migration creates a production workload on Fabric. Our focus is to combine early account planning, automated conversion, and rigorous reconciliation so customers receive a validated Fabric estate and the evidence they need to move forward with confidence," said Vish Nath, SVP of Digital Transformation and Alliances, Kanerika.Enterprises evaluating a move off a legacy integration platform can request a Fabric migration assessment at kanerika.About KanerikaKanerika is a Microsoft-first data and AI engineering firm based in Austin, Texas, with delivery operations in India, Argentina, and Singapore. Founded in 2015, the company delivers data platform modernization, migration, and applied AI programs to enterprise clients. Kanerika is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data & AI and a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner and also partners with Databricks and Snowflake. The company holds ISO 27001, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 27701:2019, and SOC 2 Type II attestation and a CMMI Level 3 appraisal and operates in compliance with GDPR. Learn more at kanerika.Microsoft, Azure, and Microsoft Fabric are trademarks of the Microsoft Group of Companies. Other product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Anna King

Kanerika Inc

+1 341-758-0572

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Kanerika and Microsoft Sign MOU to Expand GTM on Legacy ETL Migration to Microsoft Fabric News Provided By Kanerika Inc November 17, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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