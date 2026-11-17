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Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) Policy Framework

The Business Research Company's Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) Policy Framework Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The open network automation platform (ONAP) policy framework market is experiencing swift growth, driven by advancements in network technologies and increasing automation needs. As telecommunications infrastructure becomes more complex, the demand for streamlined policy management and real-time network control is pushing this market forward. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and future trends shaping the ONAP policy framework landscape.

Market Size and Projected Growth of the ONAP Policy Framework Market

The ONAP policy framework market has witnessed rapid expansion recently, with its size expected to grow from $1.62 billion in 2025 to $1.94 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. This growth during the historic period stems from the increasing adoption of network automation, the rising complexity of telecommunications networks, growing demand for centralized policy governance, the proliferation of software-defined networking, and the need for automated network compliance. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $3.91 billion by 2030, maintaining a strong CAGR of 19.1%. This future growth is anticipated due to the rising adoption of intent-based networking, demand for real-time policy enforcement, expansion of cloud-native network functions, development of 5G and advanced network architectures, and the growing necessity for dynamic network optimization. Key trends that will shape the market include real-time policy enforcement, intent-based network policy management, policy lifecycle automation, dynamic network policy orchestration, and centralized governance.

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Understanding the ONAP Policy Framework's Role

The ONAP policy framework is a critical software component within the broader open network automation platform. It provides a centralized system for defining, managing, and governing policies that control automated network operations and decision-making processes. By enabling consistent policy lifecycle management and real-time enforcement, the framework enhances the efficiency, reliability, and adaptability of network automation, making it essential for modern telecom infrastructure.

Impact of 5G Adoption on the ONAP Policy Framework Market

The widespread adoption of 5G technology is a significant factor propelling the ONAP policy framework market. As the fifth generation of mobile communication, 5G offers faster speeds, lower latency, higher reliability, and greater connectivity capacity compared to previous wireless networks. The growing demand for enhanced connectivity to support advanced digital services, connected devices, and data-heavy applications is fueling 5G expansion. This growth facilitates large-scale, programmable networks that require automated control and policy enforcement to efficiently manage diverse services and performance needs. For example, in May 2025, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson reported that 5G subscriptions are expected to reach nearly 2.9 billion by the end of 2025 and surge to 6.3 billion globally by 2030. This rising 5G adoption directly supports the growth of the ONAP policy framework market.

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Increasing Complexity of Networks Boosts Demand for Automation

The growing complexity of modern telecommunications networks is driving a higher demand for network automation, which in turn supports market growth for the ONAP policy framework. Network automation involves using software-driven workflows to automate tasks like device configuration, monitoring, and maintenance to improve speed, accuracy, and scalability. As organizations manage increasingly large and intricate network infrastructures, automated solutions become essential for efficient operations and maintaining reliable performance. The ONAP policy framework enhances automation by enabling policy-based decision-making and network management. For instance, TM Forum reported in June 2025 that while a few companies had already achieved autonomous network (AN) Level 4 capabilities, 23% were actively progressing toward this level by 2026, highlighting significant industry investment in advanced network automation. This trend underscores the rising demand driving the ONAP policy framework market.

Regional Market Leadership in the ONAP Policy Framework

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the ONAP policy framework market, reflecting the region's early adoption and advanced telecommunications infrastructure. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period due to expanding network deployments and increasing digital transformation initiatives. The market report covers other key regions as well, including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on the market's development.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Outlook on the Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) Policy Framework Market to 2030: Analysis of Market Size, CAGR, News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 17, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology



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