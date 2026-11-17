Amtec's Southern California Aerospace & Defense Job Density Map, at aerospacejobmap, shows where aerospace and defense employers are hiring and updates daily.

Amtec's free map gives hiring leaders a daily read on open jobs, pay and clearance demand at 400+ aerospace and defense employers from Vandenberg to San Diego

- Zac Reinke, Creative Director, Amtec StaffingCHINO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amtec Staffing today launched its Southern California Aerospace & Defense Job Density Map, a free, interactive map that shows which aerospace and defense employers are hiring, where and for what roles. While government statistics arrive months later and don't name employers, the map updates daily from employers' own careers sites, giving executives and hiring managers a current read on the labor market.Early FindingsOn Nov. 10, 2026, the map counted more than 14,200 open jobs across the more than 400 aerospace and defense employers it tracks from Vandenberg Space Force Base to San Diego. Comparing the same employers over time, openings rose 2.2% in the past 30 days.Security clearances stand out. About a third of openings, more than 4,600, listed a Secret or higher clearance, and those postings stay up longer. Over the past 90 days, cleared postings stayed up a median of 36 days, compared with 24 days for postings that listed no clearance.Systems engineering shows how much clearances matter. The map counted 1,197 systems engineer openings at 111 employers, with a median posted pay of about $165,000, and 60% of them listed a Secret or higher clearance, nearly double the overall share.Hiring is also concentrated. In the South Bay / LA Aerospace Corridor, the region with the most openings, three employers held 32% of them.What Employers Can Do With the Map- See open jobs by employer, region or city- Track each employer's week-over-week change in openings- Review any employer's openings, Southern California sites, posted pay and cleared roles- Compare up to four employers side by side- Check posted pay, clearance requirements and how long postings stay up, by roleThe map is free, with no signup, and any view can be linked, cited or embedded. It also pins stories from more than a century of Southern California aerospace and defense history."At this time in history, the A&D space is moving at a rapid pace. The geopolitical conflicts and rise of AI are creating a boom in the industry that the Bureau of Labor Statistics just can't keep up with. So we created the SoCal A&D Job Density Map to help executives and hiring managers see what's going on daily. We hope our efforts ease the industry's growing pains during these tumultuous times," said Zac Reinke, Creative Director at Amtec Staffing.How the Numbers WorkThe map collects open job postings from the careers sites of more than 400 aerospace and defense employers across Southern California, checking the largest every day and the rest at least weekly. Each posting counts once, though one posting can represent more than one hire. The full methodology is published with the map.The map is available at .About Amtec StaffingAmtec Staffing has helped aerospace and defense employers build their teams since 1959. Based in Chino Hills, California, Amtec provides contract staffing, direct hire, executive search and employer of record services. It works with defense contractors across Southern California and has experience with security clearances and ITAR compliance.

Zac Reinke

Amtec Staffing

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New Map Tracks SoCal's Race for Aerospace and Defense Talent News Provided By Amtec Staffing November 17, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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