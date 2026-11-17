bubbles concept n opal fire

"History shows us that powerful nations used their technological advantages to dominate trade and territories. Today, technology is the new territory.

- wayne sedawieGOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Australian entrepreneur Wayne Sedawie warns that American and Chinese technology dominance, artificial intelligence and rising digital competition are creating an increasingly difficult environment for independent businesses worldwide.History shows how powerful nations used superior technology, ships and weapons to establish control over continents, trade routes and populations. Today, a new form of dominance is emerging, and its weapons are technology, data, artificial intelligence and control over the digital economy.After 52 years in business, Australian entrepreneur Wayne Sedawie believes the world is witnessing a new form of colonialism – digital colonialism – where a relatively small number of technology companies are gaining extraordinary influence over global commerce, communication, information and consumer behaviour.The difference is that today's digital empires do not need to occupy another country's territory. They can influence its economy through the technology infrastructure, advertising networks, online marketplaces and social media platforms that businesses and consumers increasingly depend upon.American companies including Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Meta and their associated platforms have established enormous global influence. Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure support businesses worldwide, while Google, YouTube and Meta influence how people discover information, communicate and shop.Sedawie believes this concentration of power deserves much greater international attention."History shows us that powerful nations used their technological advantages to dominate trade and territories. Today, technology is the new territory. The companies controlling it have enormous influence over the world's economy."We have moved from controlling shipping routes to controlling digital gateways. The consequences for independent businesses could be enormous."Small businesses are fighting an increasingly difficult battleSedawie has experienced the transformation of business from traditional retail and physical marketplaces to international online commerce.He founded and developed the Treasures Network of online auction marketplaces, including OpalAuctions and GemRockAuctions, connecting gemstone, opal and collectible buyers and sellers across international markets.But he says competing internationally has become increasingly expensive and difficult.Independent businesses must compete for advertising visibility, search rankings, customer attention and access to international markets, often through systems controlled by much larger companies."Small businesses are expected to compete globally, but we don't have the advertising budgets, infrastructure or financial resources of multinational technology companies."We can spend years building our websites, developing our products and establishing international customers, but reaching those customers increasingly depends on platforms we do not control."Technology has created extraordinary opportunities, but it has also created enormous dependencies."Sedawie says the problem is not simply competition from large businesses. It is the increasing concentration of the infrastructure through which competition takes place.America and China: The emerging digital empiresWhile American companies have established dominant positions across many Western digital markets, China has developed its own powerful technology ecosystem.Chinese companies have expanded internationally through e-commerce, social media, digital infrastructure and technology investment.China's Belt and Road Initiative also demonstrates how digital infrastructure and technology can become part of broader international economic relationships.Sedawie believes the world is increasingly facing competition between two major technology powers, while smaller countries and independent businesses have limited influence over the systems they rely upon."This isn't about whether America or China is better. Both countries have remarkable technological capabilities."The question is whether the rest of the world is becoming too dependent on a handful of enormous technology companies."Are we creating an international economy where independent businesses can genuinely compete, or one where the largest technology companies increasingly control access to customers?"Artificial intelligence could change the rules againSedawie believes artificial intelligence may become the next major turning point for independent businesses.Companies developing AI systems, including OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and Anthropic's Claude, are transforming how people search for information, research products and make purchasing decisions.However, Sedawie raises concerns about the economic future of independent publishers and specialist businesses that spend years producing valuable information.He has personally published approximately 250 educational articles covering opals, gemstones, collecting and the international auction industry.He questions what happens when AI systems use publicly available knowledge to answer questions without consistently directing readers back to the original publishers."If an independent business spends years researching, writing and publishing valuable information, but artificial intelligence can provide the answers without sending readers to the original source, what happens to the business model that paid for creating that knowledge?"Who supports the independent experts, specialist publishers and businesses that create the information everyone else benefits from?"AI may be one of the greatest technological developments in history, but we should not assume it will automatically become a friend of small business."Sedawie believes content attribution, transparency and fair recognition of original publishers deserve greater attention as AI becomes part of everyday commerce.A real-world warning from international online commerceSedawie also describes the challenges of protecting independent online marketplaces from automated traffic and other digital threats.He reports that one incident involving suspicious automated traffic generated approximately 34 million recorded hits before his business blocked the activity.He says this experience illustrates the technical challenges facing independent operators who must protect their websites, infrastructure and customers while competing with much larger technology businesses.For smaller operators, defending digital infrastructure can become another substantial expense and drain on management time.The hidden cost: Losing our most valuable asset – timeFor Sedawie, there is another consequence of the changing digital economy that rarely appears on a business balance sheet: the loss of time.After 52 years in business, he considers time an entrepreneur's most valuable asset.Yet business owners increasingly spend their working hours dealing with advertising costs, changing algorithms, technology updates, digital competition and the constant effort required to remain visible online.Sedawie still starts his working day at 5:30 am, checking business performance, sales and cash flow before concentrating on individual businesses and their operations.He believes entrepreneurs need to think carefully about whether technology is genuinely giving them more freedom or simply creating another set of demands."Money can be earned again, but time can never be replaced."Small business owners should be spending their time developing products, serving customers and building their businesses. Instead, too many are spending valuable hours trying to keep up with technology platforms and competing against companies with almost unlimited resources."We need to ask ourselves whether technology is actually making business better, or whether we are becoming increasingly controlled by it."A worldwide issue that cannot be ignoredSedawie believes governments, regulators, business owners and consumers need to examine the growing concentration of digital power.He argues that the future of independent business depends on fair digital competition, transparent advertising systems, responsible AI development, appropriate recognition of original content and genuine opportunities for smaller operators to reach international customers.He has experienced seven recessions, property booms, the Global Financial Crisis, COVID-19 and dramatic changes in interest rates and consumer behaviour.But he believes the next battle could be among the most challenging periods for independent businesses."Technology should be helping people build businesses, create opportunities and improve their lives."But if the largest companies control the technology, the information, the advertising and the gateways to customers, we need to ask who really benefits."The next generation of entrepreneurs may face a very different world from the one in which I started in 1974."This is not just an American or Chinese issue. It is a worldwide business issue, and we need to start talking about it now."ENDSAbout Wayne SedawieWayne Sedawie is an Australian entrepreneur and founder of the Treasures Network of international online auction marketplaces, including OpalAuctions and GemRockAuctions. Starting in business in 1974, he has accumulated 52 years of experience across property, gemstones, opals, collectibles and international online commerce. His business philosophy focuses on long-term thinking, multiple income streams and building sustainable businesses through changing economic cycles Bubble Genius: Business Secrets from a Self-Made Millionaire for Success Beyond Money

wayne j sedawie

Treasureauctions

+ +61 418 151 227

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The New Digital Colonialism: 52-Year Business Veteran Warns Technology Giants Are Taking Control of Global Commerce News Provided By Treasureauctions November 17, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.