LOX-8 Thread Sealant

LEWISTON, MN, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As investment in liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage, transportation, and processing infrastructure continues to grow, reliable sealing solutions are becoming increasingly important to the performance and integrity of cryogenic systems.From storage tanks and transfer lines to valves, fittings, pressure gauges, and instrumentation, LNG infrastructure relies on numerous threaded connections that must perform under extreme temperatures, pressure fluctuations, vibration, and demanding chemical environments.Fluoramics, a manufacturer of specialty lubricants and sealants for demanding industrial applications, is highlighting its LOX-8Thread Sealant as a sealing solution engineered for extreme-temperature and cryogenic applications, including LNG and other industrial gas systems.Cryogenic systems place extraordinary demands on sealing materials. When equipment is operating at temperatures approaching -162°C (-260°F), material selection becomes critical. Thread sealants need to maintain their sealing properties through extreme temperature changes while providing compatibility with the fluids and gases used in the system.Engineered for Extreme Cryogenic ConditionsLNG is stored at approximately -162°C (-260°F), creating challenging conditions for materials used throughout storage and transportation infrastructure. Conventional sealing materials may experience changes in physical properties, including brittleness or loss of sealing effectiveness, as temperatures reach cryogenic levels.LOX-8 is formulated as a non-hardening thread sealant designed to maintain sealing performance across a wide temperature range. Its formulation is intended for demanding applications involving LNG, liquid nitrogen, liquid oxygen, hydrogen, argon, helium, carbon dioxide, and other industrial gases.In addition to sealing performance, LOX-8 provides anti-galling protection for threaded connections, including stainless steel components. This can be particularly valuable during the assembly, inspection, repair, and maintenance of cryogenic equipment where galling and thread damage can complicate disassembly.Supporting LNG Storage and Transfer SystemsThreaded connections are found throughout LNG infrastructure, including cryogenic storage tanks, transfer piping, valves, pressure gauges, instrumentation, and associated equipment.Selecting a sealant designed specifically for cryogenic service can help engineers and maintenance professionals address the challenges associated with extreme cold, pressure, temperature cycling, and material compatibility.LOX-8 offers several characteristics for LNG and cryogenic applications, including:.Performance under cryogenic and high-pressure conditions.Compatibility with LNG and numerous industrial gases.Oxygen-service certification for applications requiring oxygen compatibility.Anti-galling protection for stainless steel threaded connections.Resistance to many aggressive chemicals and oxidizers.A non-hardening formulation designed to remain stable through temperature cycling.Waterproof and non-migrating properties.Suitability for wet assembly and dry installation environmentsReliability at Every ConnectionWhile storage tanks, processing equipment, and transfer systems represent the largest components of an LNG installation, the reliability of the overall system can depend on much smaller components.Every valve, fitting, instrument, and threaded connection contributes to system integrity. A properly selected sealing material can play an important role in maintaining connection performance and supporting efficient maintenance throughout the equipment lifecycle.As LNG infrastructure continues to evolve, engineers are increasingly focused on reliability at every level of the system. Fluoramics' goal is to provide specialty sealing and lubrication technologies that perform where conventional products may not be appropriate.With decades of experience developing specialty lubricants and sealants for demanding environments, Fluoramics continues to develop solutions for applications where extreme temperatures, chemical exposure, pressure, and reliability requirements make material selection critical.For more information about LOX-8 Thread Sealant and its applications in LNG and cryogenic systems, visit Fluoramics.About FluoramicsFluoramics is a manufacturer of specialty lubricants, sealants, and related products engineered for demanding industrial applications. With decades of experience in specialty formulation, Fluoramics develops solutions for applications involving extreme temperatures, pressures, chemicals, oxygen service, and other challenging operating environments.

Alayna Reps

Fluoramics, Inc.

+1 507-205-9216

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Fluoramics Highlights Cryogenic Sealing Technology for Growing LNG Infrastructure News Provided By Fluoramics, Inc. November 17, 2026, 16:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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