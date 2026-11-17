The Children's House at Johns Hopkins - Street View

The Children's House at Johns Hopkins - Main Entrance

The Children's House at Johns Hopkins - Main Lobby

$30 million project redefines pediatric hospital housing, creating a sanctuary of healing, comfort and renewal for families facing a child's critical illness

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What if a place to stay near a children's hospital could be much more than a place to sleep? What if it could become a sanctuary of peace, beauty and renewal for families navigating one of life's most difficult journeys?On November 18, Believe In Tomorrow Children's Foundation will take a major step toward answering that question with the groundbreaking of its new Children's House at Johns Hopkins, a visionary $30 million project designed to redefine the future of pediatric hospital housing.The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at noon at 45 N. Wolfe Street in Baltimore, the site of the future facility, just two blocks from Johns Hopkins Children's Center.The 21-suite residential facility represents the largest capital initiative in the Foundation's 44-year history. But its significance extends far beyond its size. Conceived around the belief that the environment in which families live during a medical crisis can profoundly affect their experience, the new Children's House will bring together the best of traditional hospital housing with the restorative qualities of an exceptional retreat.“When a child is critically ill, the entire family is living through a crisis. Being close to the hospital is essential, but families need more than a convenient place to stay. They need an environment that gives them permission to pause, breathe, find comfort and gather the strength to face another day,” said Maryanne Davis, CEO of Believe In Tomorrow Children's Foundation.“We envision this Children's House as a sanctuary for families - a place of extraordinary care, peace and beauty when they need it most. This groundbreaking represents the beginning of something truly special, not only for Believe In Tomorrow, but for the future of pediatric hospital housing.”A New Vision for Pediatric Hospital HousingUnlike conventional hospital housing facilities, the new Children's House is being conceived as a healing environment where thoughtful architecture, interior design and wellness-focused amenities will work together to support the emotional well-being of families.The design will incorporate many of the elements traditionally associated with exceptional hospitality and spa environments, thoughtfully adapted to the unique needs of families facing pediatric medical crises.Among the planned features are:- Spa-inspired family suites with soothing bathrooms and carefully considered details that promote rest, comfort and renewal.- Nature-inspired interiors incorporating natural wood, stone, greenery, light-filled spaces and calming water features.- Rooftop and courtyard gardens offering opportunities for quiet reflection, fresh air and connection with nature.- Wellness and meditation spaces designed to provide moments of calm and respite.- Welcoming communal gathering areas, including comfortable lounges, reading nooks and spaces where families can connect with one another.- Dedicated children's and teen spaces that offer opportunities for play, recreation and moments of normalcy.Every aspect of the facility will be guided by a central objective: to create an environment that reduces the stress of an already overwhelming experience, lifts spirits and reminds families that they are cared for, supported and not alone.The vision is to establish a new benchmark for excellence in pediatric hospital housing - one that meaningfully complements the world-class reputation and values of Johns Hopkins Children's Center while introducing a new dimension of comfort and compassionate care for the families it serves.Continuing a Legacy of Keeping Families TogetherBelieve In Tomorrow's relationship with Johns Hopkins dates to 1993, when the Foundation began providing overnight accommodations for families whose children were receiving treatment at Johns Hopkins Children's Center.Over the years, the program has welcomed families from every U.S. state and more than 90 countries, helping parents remain close to their children while navigating the demands and uncertainty of serious medical treatment.The new Children's House will build upon that legacy, creating an expanded vision of what it means to care for families during a pediatric medical crisis.The groundbreaking also comes at a significant milestone for the Foundation: Believe In Tomorrow has now provided more than one million overnight accommodations through its hospital and pediatric respite housing programs.The project team includes Harkins Builders as the construction contractor.As construction begins, Believe In Tomorrow is also continuing to pursue partnerships and in-kind contributions from businesses, manufacturers and industry leaders who share its vision of creating an extraordinary environment for families in need.“For more than four decades, Believe In Tomorrow has believed that caring for a critically ill child means caring for the entire family,” said Brian Morrison, Believe In Tomorrow's Founder and Board President.“The new Children's House takes that commitment to another level. We want families to experience something they may not expect to find during such a difficult chapter of their lives: a beautiful, peaceful place where they can feel a sense of normalcy, experience kindness and find renewed hope.”The November 18 groundbreaking marks the beginning of a new chapter in Believe In Tomorrow's mission - and an ambitious new vision for the future of pediatric hospital housing.To learn more about the project, explore partnership opportunities or support the new Children's House, visit .About Believe In Tomorrow Children's FoundationFor more than 44 years, Believe In Tomorrow Children's Foundation has provided exceptional hospital and respite housing services to critically ill children and their families. Through its programs, the Foundation helps families remain together and close to medical care while also providing opportunities to rest, reconnect and create cherished memories away from the demands of illness. Believe In Tomorrow has served families from all 50 states and more than 90 countries and has provided more than one million overnight accommodations through its hospital and respite housing programs.

Lauren Blake

Believe In Tomorrow Children's Foundation

+1 4434721144

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Believe In Tomorrow Breaks Ground on Visionary New Children's House at Johns Hopkins News Provided By The Believe In Tomorrow Children's Foundation November 17, 2026, 16:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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