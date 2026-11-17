MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FusionAuth, the deploy anywhere Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) platform built for security, control, and scale, today announced Phil Allen as chief revenue officer and Eve Maler as strategic advisor. Allen will lead FusionAuth's global revenue organization, overseeing partnerships, enterprise and commercial sales, sales engineering, and customer success. Maler will advise the company on product direction and identity standards.The appointments come as FusionAuth accelerates its international expansion. The company's European annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew 72% over the past two years and now accounts for more than 30% of company ARR. In October, the company established its first European sales team in the U.K. to support its continued growth in the region.AI adoption is driving that growth, as companies deploy agents faster than their existing identity systems can adapt. According to FusionAuth's 2026 State of AI and Identity report, 88% of organizations surveyed said AI deployment is outpacing their identity and security infrastructure."We're seeing strong global momentum as organizations seek greater control over customer identity and prepare for a world where AI agents act on their customers' behalf," said Brian Bell, CEO of FusionAuth. "Customer identity will determine how businesses manage trust and control in that world, and that's a big opportunity for FusionAuth. Phil brings the commercial leadership to build on that momentum, and Eve brings the identity standards expertise to guide our product direction."Allen, who is based in London, has more than 25 years of experience in digital identity, cybersecurity, and fraud prevention. He joins FusionAuth from IDnow, the European identity verification company, where he was chief commercial officer, and was previously chief revenue officer of SecZetta through its acquisition by SailPoint. At Ping Identity, he led EMEA for nearly six years, through the company's 2016 acquisition by Vista Equity Partners and its 2019 IPO. Earlier, he held sales leadership roles at Transmit Security, One Identity, CA Technologies, and BMC Software."Identity buyers want to decide where their customer data lives and who controls their identity platform, and FusionAuth lets them do both," said Allen. "My focus is to help more organizations worldwide adopt FusionAuth, and partners will be a big part of how we do it."Maler is the founder of Venn Factory, an identity strategy advisory firm, and the author of Mastering Digital Identity: From Risk to Revenue. As CTO of ForgeRock, she helped guide the company through its IPO and eventual $2.3 billion acquisition by Thoma Bravo. Maler co-founded several identity standards, including Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) and, recently, UMA for Agents."People are beginning to delegate more of their online activities to AI agents, and that changes the balance of power between businesses and their customers," said Maler. "Businesses will need to know who is acting, on whose behalf, and with what authority - and customer identity is where those questions are already becoming urgent. I'm advising FusionAuth because it gives businesses control over customer identity and already supports very different customer relationships, from energy to sports to complex multi-brand retail."About FusionAuthFusionAuth is the Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) platform that gives companies control over deployment, data, and their engineering roadmap, with predictable pricing as they scale. The platform handles sign-in and authorization for humans and AI agents, including passwordless login, Intelligent MFA, SSO, fine-grained authorization, and delegated access for agents that act on a user's behalf, with enterprise-grade security.FusionAuth can be deployed in single-tenant FusionAuth Cloud, in a customer's own cloud or data center, in air-gapped environments, or at the edge. More than 20 million developers trust FusionAuth, and thousands of organizations globally, including PwC, NRG Energy, Zenni Optical, and Stihl, use it to secure millions of users.

Lara Joseph

Eskenzi PR

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FusionAuth Appoints Phil Allen as Chief Revenue Officer and Eve Maler as Strategic Advisor News Provided By Eskenzi PR November 17, 2026, 16:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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