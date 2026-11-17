With math increasingly fundamental to the high-wage jobs of the future, lawmakers must take steps in 2027 to reverse long-term declines in math performance.

- Mary Lynn Pruneda, Director of Education and Workforce Policy

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Texas 2036 releases Counting on Texas: Rebuilding the State's Math Advantage, a new report tracing the 15-year decline in Texas students' math performance on both national and state assessments while detailing the ways in which math will be increasingly fundamental to keeping the state's economy on an upward trajectory.

The report examines how Texas improved its math performance at the turn of the century and highlights instructive examples from four other states that are successfully reversing similar math performance.

Finally, the report offers seven commonsense reforms that policymakers can tackle in 2027 to reverse declining math skills in Texas.

Texas' future prosperity depends on whether every Texan can see a path to a good life in the state, and math is foundational to realizing that. Eight of the 10 fastest-growing high-wage occupations in Texas can be classified as STEM, according to Texas Workforce Commission projections. That captures a wide array of professions for which math proficiency is needed, including software developer, nurse practitioner or data scientist.

As Texas actively invests in expanding the semiconductor, aerospace and construction sectors in the coming years, it will also need to produce the math-proficient graduates who can succeed in those fields.

Math proficiency is just as important in the skilled trades. Unfortunately, 80% of those taking the journeyman electrician exam failed the sections testing relevant math proficiency.

"The algebra a student needs for college is the same algebra on the journeyman electrician exam," said Trip Davis, K-12 Policy Advisor at Texas 2036. "Texas is adding jobs faster than it is producing the math skills those jobs require, and the students who will wire the houses and run the plants are already in our classrooms."

Texas eighth graders posted their lowest math score since 1996 on the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress, often called the Nation's Report Card, falling to 35th in the nation from 10th in 2011.

A typical Texas eighth grader in 2024 performed about two grade levels behind a Texas eighth grader in 2011. Even more concerning is the fact that students who fall behind rarely catch up. Of Texas third graders below grade level in math in 2019, only 13% were on grade level three years later.

A bright spot, though, offers optimism that these challenges have solutions. Texas fourth graders are performing much better than their peers in other states in math, ranking seventh nationally and demonstrating the state has a foundation to build on.

The strong performance of Texas fourth graders makes the lower performance of its eighth graders all the more striking. Texas fourth graders have scored at or above the national public average in every NAEP administration since 1996 and ranked seventh in 2024, which leaves Texas with the nation's second-largest gap, 28 spots, between its fourth and eighth grade rankings.

"Texas has a math problem, and it did not start with the pandemic," said Mary Lynn Pruneda, Director of Education and Workforce Policy at Texas 2036. "Our younger students are among the best in the country, and by eighth grade we have fallen to the bottom third. That gap is the clearest signal in this report, and it is the one the Legislature can easily act on."

The good news is that Texas has solved this problem before. From 1990 to 2011 the state posted the nation's second-largest eighth grade math gain, roughly three grade levels, before setting several of those policies aside.

Legislators convening in Austin for the 90th Texas Legislature have a real opportunity to reverse the decline in eighth grade math performance, by building on several successful strategies implemented for Texas' fourth graders.

Taking action on this seven-point agenda can serve as a starting point:

1. Establish and fund a Texas Math Coaching Corps for the highest-need campuses, prioritizing the middle grades.

2. Extend the HB 2 Mathematics Achievement Academies through eighth grade.

3. Create a specialized academy track for teachers of accelerated math.

4. Fund high-quality instructional materials implementation through Strong Foundations grants.

5. Extend Parent Access to Supplemental Supports (PASS) tutoring accounts to mathematics through eighth grade.

6. Update the state's math standards ahead of the scheduled 2031 review.

7. Strengthen what parents can see about math performance, including mailed report cards and at-home guides.

Texas celebrates its bicentennial in 2036. The eighth graders of that year enter kindergarten in 2027. Whether they leave school with the math skills the Texas economy will ask of them depends on choices the Legislature makes next session.

"None of these proposals asks Texas to invent anything," Pruneda said. "Each one scales a program already on the books, uses data the state already collects or adapts an approach another state is running now. Texas raised its math performance for two decades and knows the policies that carried it. The question for the next session is whether we will use them."

Read the full report here.

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About Texas 2036

Texas 2036 is a nonpartisan public policy organization dedicated to improving lives and opportunities for all Texans through 2036, Texas' bicentennial year, and beyond.

Media Contacts:

Merrill Davis, Vice President of Communications

John Reynolds, Director of Communications

Email:...

Merrill Davis

Texas 2036

+1 713-213-7297

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A Wake-Up Call on Math: New Texas 2036 Report Charts a Path to Rebuilding the State's Math Advantage News Provided By Texas 2036 November 17, 2026, 16:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Education



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