The Twelve Tables cover

Author Richard Barager

A story of illicit love, political upheaval, and the ancient legal code Barager calls“the most significant document of Western culture you've never heard of.”

- Kirkus ReviewsSAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- San Juan Capistrano local Richard Barager has released his new historical novel, The Twelve Tables, with Koehler Books on November 17, 2026. The novel, set against the political turmoil of 462 BC, is a sweeping historical tale of ambition, forbidden love, and the struggle for equality in the early Roman Republic. BookLife by Publishers Weekly has called it a“meticulous tale of Roman ambition, romance, and political evolution.”At sixteen, Marcus Atilius is sold into debt servitude by his father in a desperate attempt to save the family's failing farm. Forced into Rome's cutthroat world of trading stalls and warehouses, Marcus quickly learns that survival requires both cunning and compromise. As he rises through the ranks of the city's merchant class, he also finds himself drawn into an illicit romance with a woman far above his station.But Marcus's personal ambitions unfold against a larger struggle. Rome's plebeians are demanding legal protections against the abuses of the patrician elite, culminating in the call for the Twelve Tables-a revolutionary written legal code intended to establish greater equality under the law. With a corrupt aristocrat holding the key to his growing trading empire, Marcus must choose between preserving his hard-won success and standing up for the future of Rome.The Twelve Tables brings to life a pivotal moment in Roman history through the eyes of one young man caught between personal ambition and the demands of justice. Though set more than two millennia ago, the novel explores questions of equality, power, and the rule of law that continue to shape modern society.The novel has received praise from reviewers, with Kirkus Reviews writing,“Part history lesson, part love story, and part coming-of-age tale, this stimulating novel is likely to have wide-ranging appeal.”Barager's local bookstore tour kicks off at the Aliso Viejo Barnes & Noble on Saturday, November 21 at 1 p.m. At the event, Barager will give a brief presentation exploring the dramatic history behind the Twelve Tables, which he describes as“the most significant foundational document of Western culture you've never heard of.” The presentation will be followed by an audience Q&A and book signing. The event is free and open to the public.For more information about Richard Barager and his upcoming novel, visit richardbarager.

Hannah Tonsor

Koehler Books

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San Juan Capistrano Author Releases Acclaimed Historical Novel Exploring Pivotal Moment in Early Roman Republic News Provided By Koehler Books November 17, 2026, 16:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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