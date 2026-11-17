With 477,000 subscribers and a rapidly expanding audience, the show is on track to average 48 million monthly viewing minutes in 2027.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Claro y Directo, a Spanish-language digital news and political commentary platform focused on U.S. politics and current events for the Hispanic community, is celebrating significant audience growth. Its YouTube channel watch time increased by an impressive 55% in October compared to September, demonstrating the show's growing reach, influence, and engagement with viewers across the United States and Latin America.Importantly, this growth was driven overwhelmingly by organic audience engagement rather than paid promotion. Paid promotion accounted for just 311 hours of October's total watch time, underscoring the show's ability to attract and retain viewers through its content and programming.With an established audience of 477,000 subscribers, Claro y Directo continues to strengthen its position as an influential Spanish language platform for political news, commentary, and conversations with prominent leaders and newsmakers.The show's momentum is expected to continue. Based on current growth projections, Claro y Directo is on track to reach an average of 48 million viewing minutes per month in late 2027.“I am incredibly proud of what the Claro y Directo team has built this year. In a crowded media landscape, we've become a trusted home for political news for Spanish speakers across the United States. Senators, governors, members of Congress and former heads of state have come to our program because they know our audience is informed, engaged and growing fast. With nearly half a million subscribers and viewing time up 55% in October alone, we're just getting started.” - Jaime FiguerasA Platform for Influential Voices and LeadersThe program has welcomed an extensive range of prominent figures, including U.S. senators and members of Congress, state and local elected officials, former governors, cabinet-level officials, international senators, and former presidents.Federal Government and National Political LeadersSpokesperson, U.S. Department of State Natalia MolanoGOP Director of Hispanic Communications Jaime FlorezFloridaU.S. Senator Rick ScottCongresswoman Maria Elvira SalazarCongressman Carlos GiménezCongressman Mario Díaz-BalartCongressman Randy FineLieutenant Governor of Florida & Former Candidate for Governor Jay CollinsFormer Lieutenant Governor of Florida & Current President of Florida International University Jeannette NuñezFormer Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives & Current Ambassador to Brazil Daniel PérezTexasCongresswoman Monica De La CruzArizonaCongressman & Former Candidate for Governor of Arizona Andy BiggsCaliforniaFormer Congressman Mike GarciaFormer EPA Administrator Josh CookInternational LeadersFormer President of Colombia Álvaro UribeMinister of Defense of Colombia Pedro Arnulfo Sánchez SuárezSenator of Colombia Paola HolguinSenator of Chile Vanessa KaiserFormer President of Costa Rica Laura ChinchillaFormer President of Ecuador Jamil MahuadFormer Vice President of Argentina Carlos RuckauffFormer Secretary General of the Organization of American States Luis AlmagroAs Claro y Directo continues to expand its audience and reach, the program remains committed to providing its Spanish language viewers with direct access to important conversations, diverse perspectives, and influential voices shaping the political landscape throughout the Americas.The growth is more than a milestone in viewership; it reflects the increasing demand for the conversations and perspectives Claro y Directo brings to its audience.To watch the latest episodes, interviews, and political discussions, visit:Website:YouTube: @claroydirectoamericaAbout Claro y DirectoClaro y Directo is a political news and interview platform featuring conversations with prominent elected officials, government representatives, political leaders, policymakers, and influential voices from across the United States and Latin America. Through its growing digital presence, the program connects audiences with the people and issues shaping the Americas.Media / Sponsorship Contact:Jaime FiguerasEmail:...

Jaime Figueras

Claro y Directo

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Claro y Directo Celebrates 55% Growth in YouTube Watch Time in October News Provided By Breaking Battlegrounds November 17, 2026, 16:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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