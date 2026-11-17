MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The AI logistics company opens up its operating model - what its agents do on every shipment, and where human experts still make the calls

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ShipCargo, the AI-powered vehicle logistics company, today detailed the operating model behind its dispatch desk: five specialized AI agents that run the full lifecycle of every vehicle shipment, supervised by human logistics experts who handle carrier vetting and exceptions. The company is a logistics technology company with an AI-powered shipping brokerage - its AI agents handle dispatching, track and trace, customer service, marketing, invoicing and payments - and it is publishing its process because the industry it competes in - traditional auto transport brokerage - runs on phone tag, voicemail, and deposits collected before any work is done.The five agents, working on every shipment:Instant Quote AI prices a shipment the moment it is requested - any route in the United States, any hour - using live market data for that lane, vehicle, and season. There is no callback queue and no "we'll get back to you with a price." The quote is firm, and nothing is due upfront: a card is held on file and charged only when the vehicle is picked up.Carrier Matching AI assigns the shipment to a carrier from ShipCargo's verified network, matching lane, equipment, and schedule. Every carrier in the network is verified for operating authority and insurance through Super Dispatch's Super Protect compliance and carrier verification platform, plus ShipCargo's own compliance review - a minimum of $1M in liability coverage and $100K in cargo coverage - before it can be matched to a load. Before any dispatch, ShipCargo also checks its internal carrier performance scorecards: ratings built from each carrier's on-time pickup and delivery record, safety scores, active authority, communication scores, and equipment, among other reference points - so a carrier's actual performance, not just its paperwork, decides whether it hauls.Track & Trace AI follows the shipment in transit and keeps the customer informed without anyone having to call a dispatch desk for an update.24/7 Customer Support AI - Bella, the agent customers meet in ShipCargo's chat and email - answers customer questions at any hour, including the 2 A.M. bookings and status checks that a traditional brokerage's office hours simply miss.Carrier Payment AI manages carrier payment on completed deliveries, closing the loop that in a traditional brokerage runs on faxed paperwork and weeks of waiting.The desk is also open to the AI assistants customers are starting to use every day. ShipCargo's MCP server is the first vehicle-shipping integration to offer live quotes, booking, and tracking behind OAuth 2.0. Through three tools - service information, instant quote, and shipment tracking - an AI assistant such as ChatGPT or Claude can price a shipment, create a real quote carrying the same 72-hour price hold, and return a signed tracking link, while the platform's agents do the work behind the scenes. The server is registered and live across the MCP ecosystem's main directories - mcp, the Official MCP Registry, and Glama, where it passes continuous health checks - and partners can build on it through the same integration they already use.Humans remain where judgment matters. Carrier selection is human-reviewed for fraud and liability control; every pickup and delivery is documented with a photo inspection report; and exceptions - weather, breakdowns, schedule changes - are handled by logistics professionals with 20 years of vehicle logistics operating experience behind the platform.The result, to date: shipments delivered for consumers, dealerships, and fleets in all 50 states - every one with live GPS tracking and photo inspections at pickup and delivery."A traditional broker takes your deposit and posts your car on a load board, and then you hope someone calls you back," a ShipCargo spokesperson said. "Our agents do the quoting, matching, tracking, and paying - instantly, at any hour - and our people do the judgment work: vetting carriers and standing behind the shipment. That division of labor is the whole company. It is also why the same platform can eventually run trucks, not just book them."ShipCargo's agent platform currently automates vehicle logistics, and the company is extending the same platform into the broader freight market. On the carrier side, ShipCargo does not operate a self-driving division today: it is actively searching to acquire an asset-based carrier, which it will transition into a self-driving vehicle delivery division - running the same agent platform on repeatable lanes.About ShipCargoShipCargo is a logistics technology company with an AI-powered shipping brokerage, headquartered in Houston, TX. The company is searching to acquire an asset-based carrier to transition into a self-driving vehicle delivery division. Its AI agents run dispatching, track and trace, customer service, marketing, invoicing and payments. Its AI agents deliver instant quotes, verified carrier matching, live GPS tracking, and photo inspections on every shipment across all 50 states, with $0 due upfront. Dealerships and fleets use ShipCargo for recurring vehicle logistics, and partners can embed ShipCargo's instant-quote portal at no cost. Get an instant quote at ShipCargoAi or call (832) 925-3882.Forward-looking statements: This release describes strategic intentions, including expansion into freight and future autonomous operations. These are goals under development, not guarantees of outcome or timing.Media contact: ShipCargo ·... · (832) 925-3882

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ShipCargo's AI Dispatch Desk: Five AI Agents Quote, Match and Track Car Shipping - Now Live Where Customers Ask AI First News Provided By The Media Source November 17, 2026, 16:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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