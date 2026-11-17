Survey of 1,250 AEC professionals examines the role of AI, cost considerations and competing priorities in material selection

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CLUTCH, a business-acceleration consultancy serving the building materials industry, today released Understanding Material Choice Among American Architects, Engineers and Contractors. The new insights report draws on CLUTCH's 2026 National Building Materials Insights Survey of 1,250 screened architects, designers, engineers, general contractors and construction managers.Among the report's standout findings: 67% of respondents use AI tools in their design, planning, specification or project research process, while 54% rank cost among their top three material-choice factors. A striking 92% also say access to free design assistance would make them more likely to consider a building material.“I've been on the producer side, and I know how well manufacturers understand their products,” said Sean Rustad, CLUTCH's VP of Building Materials and Construction.“But understanding what drives decisions among architects, engineers and contractors is just as important. Research like this can uncover opportunities that might otherwise be overlooked and help manufacturers make more informed decisions about where to invest for growth.”The report includes key findings and practical guidance for manufacturers looking to better understand and reach AEC professionals.Key topics covered in the insights report include:. Who really shapes material decisions: How influence is shared across architects, engineers, contractors and owners, and why it shifts by decision type.. What every role agrees on, and where they differ: The common core of factors behind material choice, and the tiebreakers that set each audience apart.. The role of cost clarity and proof: What evidence influences material selection and why credible cost comparisons matter.. How lifecycle thinking connects to sustainability: Why the most sustainable message may not use the word at all.. Where AEC professionals look for answers: How search, AI tools and other resources are shaping the way brands get found.“Marketing needs to go beyond building brand awareness. It should be a multiplier for your sales efforts,” Rustad added.“The real value comes from putting insights to work in ways that help sales teams open doors, build stronger customer relationships and win more business.”Download the full report at clutchperformance/buildingmaterials and schedule an insight activation workshop conversation with the CLUTCH team. Interested in conducting an insights analysis for your organization? Our data specialists can help design a study around your business goals. Connect with us to schedule an introductory discussion and get started.###About CLUTCHCLUTCH is a hybrid business consulting firm and performance marketing agency focused on driving revenue growth for clients in specialized verticals, including building materials, construction, agriculture and technical B2B markets. By combining data-driven insight, strategy and execution, CLUTCH empowers brands to navigate complex buying decisions and build business growth. For more information, visit clutchperformance.

Tom DiBacco

CLUTCH

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New CLUTCH Research Sheds Light on What Drives Building Material Decisions News Provided By CLUTCH November 17, 2026, 16:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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