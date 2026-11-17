SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Patients who use cannabis experienced similar improvement with transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) for depression as those who do not, according to a new peer-reviewed letter to the editor in the journal Brain Stimulation. The analysis of 745 adults also found that self-reported cannabis use declined during TMS treatment.The retrospective study from the Family Care Center TMS Center of Excellence (TMS COE) tracked outcomes for adults who completed a full 30-session TMS course. Patients showed significant improvement in depression, anxiety, and quality of life, with cannabis use having no meaningful impact on treatment effectiveness.Key FindingsA study of 745 adults found that TMS improved depression, anxiety, and quality of life for patients, whether or not they used cannabis. During treatment, fewer patients reported using cannabis.All patient groups showed strong results. Depression, anxiety, and quality-of-life scores improved significantly from the start to the 30th TMS session for both cannabis users and non-users (all p <.001).Cannabis use did not affect treatment response: Researchers found no significant difference in improvement between cannabis users and non-users (p = 0.54), even after adjusting for baseline differences.Cannabis use declined during treatment: Among patients with baseline PHQ-9 scores of 10 or higher (n = 675), self-reported cannabis use decreased from 21.9% to 16.1% by the 30th session (p = 0.009), with most of the reduction occurring by mid-treatment, around 15 sessions, suggesting TMS assisted with treatment of underlying issues associated with cannabis use. Further investigation is needed.A first for the field: To the authors' knowledge, this is the first study to characterize cannabis use among patients receiving TMS for major depressive disorder in a real-world clinical setting.Does cannabis use affect how well TMS works for depression?Cannabis is the most consumed drug in the world, and people who use it have higher rates of depression. Before this study, it was not clear if cannabis use affects how patients respond to TMS in regular clinical care, if use changes during treatment, or if changes in use are linked to changes in depression.To answer these questions, researchers studied 745 adults who completed a full TMS course at Family Care Center. Patients reported the type and frequency of cannabis use at the start, around the 15th session, and at the 30th session. Depression severity was measured with the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), along with other assessments for anxiety, depressive symptoms, and quality of life.The results were clear. Patients improved at the same rate whether or not they used cannabis. This finding stayed the same even after researchers adjusted for baseline differences, including age, using propensity score methods.What is the sequential bilateral TMS protocol?Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) is an FDA-cleared, non-invasive treatment that uses short magnetic pulses to stimulate parts of the brain involved in mood regulation. In this study, the most common protocol was sequential bilateral TMS: 10Hz stimulation to the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, followed by intermittent theta burst stimulation (iTBS) to the right dorsolateral prefrontal cortex.Several studies, including a large retrospective study by Family Care Center researchers, have linked this protocol to higher response and remission rates than the standard FDA-cleared protocol for both depression and anxiety symptoms. Some patients in this study received other protocols when needed.“Patients often ask whether cannabis use will keep TMS from working," said Chuck Weber, D.O., Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Family Care Center. "These results give patients and clinicians a clear, encouraging answer. TMS helped people get better whether or not they used cannabis, and fewer patients reported using cannabis by the end of treatment.”Study findings: what the data showsResearchers used linear mixed-effects models to compare outcome trajectories for cannabis users and non-users, adjusting for time, age, sex, and baseline depression severity. They also tested whether stopping cannabis use was linked to better or worse depression outcomes.Of the 745 patients, 160 (21.5%) reported cannabis use at baseline. Users were younger than non-users (average age 36.4 vs. 44.4) and reported lower quality of life at the start of treatment. Despite those differences, both groups improved. The main predictors of improvement were treatment itself and baseline depression severity, with greater gains among patients who started with more severe symptoms.Self-reported cannabis use declined mainly by mid-treatment and stayed lower through the 30th session. Researchers did not detect a link between changes in cannabis use and changes in depression in either direction.“Real-world data like this matters because it reflects the patients we see every day," said Dr. Sabrina Segal, Director of Research at Family Care Center.“We found that patients experienced meaningful improvements in depression, anxiety, and quality of life, regardless of cannabis use. The decline in self-reported cannabis use during treatment is also an important finding that warrants further study. These results add to our understanding of how TMS can support patients with different experiences and needs.”Why this matters: depression and cannabis use often go togetherCannabis is the most consumed drug in the world, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime World Drug Report 2025. Research cited in the study shows that about 25% of cannabis users have a depressive disorder, and nearly one in five has been diagnosed with major depressive disorder. For clinicians, that overlap raises a practical question every day: will a patient's cannabis use limit the benefit of treatment?This study gives a reassuring answer. Patients who use cannabis can try TMS knowing that their use did not reduce their improvement. This finding supports an inclusive, whole-person approach to care, so patients are not turned away or discouraged from treatment because of cannabis use.The timing of the drop in cannabis use may also help clinicians. Since most of the changes happened by the middle of treatment, these findings may help decide when to screen for substance use during a TMS course. Larger, randomized studies are needed to confirm these results, and future research should go beyond self-report, using objective measures such as toxicology testing to track how much and how often patients use cannabis.###About Family Care CenterFamily Care Center is a national leader in mental health services, dedicated to positively impacting the well-being of local communities. Their top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians deliver comprehensive, evidence-based care, providing positive outcomes for patients of all ages. In addition to therapy, psychiatry, and IOP, they are at the forefront of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression, and more. Founded in 2016, Family Care Center is one of the fastest-growing mental health care providers in the U.S., providing patient care, conducting research and offering continuing medical education in their field. With 50 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

Carrie Niess

Family Care Center

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Study Finds Cannabis Use Does Not Appear to Affect TMS Outcomes News Provided By Family Care Center November 17, 2026, 16:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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