Cover for The Camp Muralist

Author Jacqueline Sheehan

- Jacqueline SheehanNEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A little-known chapter of United States history takes center stage in The Camp Muralist, the new historical fiction novel from New York Times bestselling author Jacqueline Sheehan, released on November 17, 2026 through Koehler Books. Set in and around Connecticut, the novel explores the little-known history of a German American Bund youth camp nearly established in Southbury in the years leading up to World War II.The novel follows two women separated by fifty years and one dark American secret. In 1938, aspiring artist Emma Lundgren is hired to paint a mural at a German American youth camp bordering her rural Connecticut home. But with every stroke of her brush, Emma uncovers a chilling devotion to the Third Reich, risking everything to bring attention to the Nazi agenda rooting itself in American soil.More than half a century later, celebrated chef Lily Milan is picking up the pieces of her fractured life when a shocking revelation threatens to upend everything she knows: Her entire identity is a lie, built on a mysterious adoption. Her quest for answers leads her to Emma-the grandmother who has spent decades searching for her.Sheehan's writing exposes the enduring echoes of fanaticism, proving that even the longest shadows of trauma can be shattered by the resilient power of love.“Historical events form the backdrop of this story,” Sheehan says,“but it is the depth of yearning that motivates the two main characters who understand what it is like to lose everything. There are many kinds of bravery, and I wanted to examine very different forms of bravery in these two women.”As a psychologist, Sheehan's writing goes far beyond the straightforward fictionalizing of historical events-her clinical insight taps into the very experience of being human, from the cyclical power of trauma to the ways we're inextricably tied to those who came before us.“I am drawn to the endless tangled web of ancestors and those who came before us. We know that trauma can be passed down through the generations, but so can inclinations to art and the steely courage that is required when faced with outright malevolence.”Kirkus Reviews has also pointed to this profound aspect of Sheehan's writing for her previous bestselling novel, Picture This, writing that Sheehan“uses her skills as both a psychologist and a writer to create a solid, insightful story.”For more information about Jacqueline Sheehan and her upcoming novel, visit jacquelinesheehan.

Hannah Tonsor

Koehler Books

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New York Times Bestselling Author Jacqueline Sheehan Explores New England's History of Pro-Nazi Bund Camp in New Novel News Provided By Koehler Books November 17, 2026, 16:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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