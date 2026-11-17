MENAFN - EIN Presswire) National Single Parent Day event will bring together leaders, advocates and single parents to advance economic opportunity, education and empowerment

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Entrepreneur, investor and Shark Tank star Daymond John will headline the inaugural Single Parents Rise 2027 Summit on Sunday, March 21, National Single Parent Day, at the historic Palmer House in downtown Chicago. Featured speaker Emma Johnson, bestselling author of The Kickass Single Mom and a longtime advocate for single parents, will join him.Hosted by 122-year-old Generations College, the summit launches Single Parents Rise, a national movement that helps single parents gain education, financial independence, entrepreneurial skills and access to opportunity, strengthening families and communities along the way.The afternoon program brings together single parents, business leaders, educators, philanthropists and advocates for inspiration, candid conversation and practical strategies to overcome barriers and build brighter futures. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the program begins at 3 p.m.“No parent should have to choose between raising a family and building a future,” said Dr. Grace Alexis, Chancellor of Generations College and founder of Single Parents Rise.“Yet too many single parents face barriers that make that choice feel unavoidable. Single Parents Rise exists to change that by connecting single parents with the people, resources and opportunities that help them thrive. When we invest in single parents, we don't just change individual lives. We strengthen families, transform communities and create possibilities for generations to come.”For John, the mission is personal. He was raised by a single mother and has often credited her sacrifices and belief in him for his success. At the summit, he will share lessons on entrepreneurship, resilience and the power of investing in your own future.Johnson will speak on financial empowerment, challenging traditional expectations, and building a fulfilling personal and professional life as a single parent. The summit will also feature single parents sharing how they overcame significant challenges to pursue their goals.Single Parents Rise builds on Generations College's long-standing commitment to expanding opportunity, including its Single Parent Scholarship Program, which has awarded 3,500 scholarships totaling $8.5 million since 2020.Complimentary seats and monthly awardsA limited number of complimentary seats are available by application at SingleParentsRise. To celebrate single parents in the lead-up to the summit, Single Parents Rise will award $500 to one randomly selected applicant in each of January, February and March 2027. Winners must attend the summit to receive their award. No purchase necessary. Official Rules apply.SponsorshipsCorporate sponsorships are available, including an exclusive, invitation-only meet-and-greet with Daymond John.For registration, complimentary seat applications, sponsorship opportunities and more information, visit SingleParentsRise.About Generations CollegeFounded in 1904, Generations College is Illinois' oldest private, nonprofit two-year college and the third oldest in the nation. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, the College offers associate and bachelor's degree programs and remains committed to expanding access to education and economic opportunity.

Jim Capalbo

CapCo PR LLC

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Shark Tank's Daymond John to Headline Chicago Summit Launching National Movement to Empower Single Parents News Provided By CapCo PR LLC November 17, 2026, 16:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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