LIfeQuest Reviews Provides Free Reviews for Books of Philosophy and Religion

LifeQuest Reviews Announces Inaugural Book of the Year and Gold Awards for Excellence in Philosophy and Religion

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LifeQuest Reviews, a premier editorial book review company dedicated exclusively to works of philosophy and religion, announces the recipients of its inaugural Book of the Year and Gold Awards.The LifeQuest Reviews Book of the Year goes to Robert Cook's Agnosticism: A Beginner's Guide. The book masterfully encapsulates the tenets, subtleties, and nuances of agnosticism as a bona fide, stand-alone belief system, in sharp contrast to its common caricature as a halfway house between belief and unbelief. Cook presents the agnostic as a critical thinker who acknowledges the mysteries of human origin, meaning, and morality without being compelled to ascribe them either to biological evolution or to divine authorship. The book further includes practical tips on engaging in constructive dialogue with theists and atheists. With refreshing brevity, Agnosticism: A Beginner's Guide, delivers a piquant, comprehensive, and convincing analysis and assessment, meriting the LifeQuest Reviews accolade, the“paperback principia of agnosticism.”The LifeQuest Reviews Gold Awards go to David P. Barash's The Soul Delusion and Rebecca McLaughlin's Confronting Christianity: 12 Hard Questions for the World's Largest Religion.The Soul Delusion is a leading-edge work that methodically and critically examines the concept of soul-belief and its soulless antidote. Armed with the prevailing scientific research and with keen wit and verve, Barash systematically exposes soul-belief's fatal shortcomings while upholding the soundness and appeal of apsychism (disbelief in the soul). Packing a pithy, potent punch to the soul-versus-soma debate, The Soul Delusion marks an exceptional contribution to the discourse of scientific materialism.Confronting Christianity provides a timely, measured, and cogent rebuttal to common objections to, and modern misconceptions of, the Christian faith. McLaughlin does not shy away from the cultural flashpoints, providing biblically based perspectives on diversity, exclusivity, scriptural truth, misogyny, sexuality, slavery, suffering, and hell. Scrupulously researched and compassionately written, Confronting Christianity is an opportune, spirited, and entreating response to the cliched notions of the Christian faith.The Book of the Year and Gold Award seals will appear alongside each respective book's review on the company website.LifeQuest Reviews provides high-quality, professional book reviews completely free of charge as a dedicated service to the literary community. The company welcomes submissions from both traditionally published and self-published authors for works focused primarily on exploring the core questions of human existence: Where Did I Come From? (origin), Why Am I Here? (purpose), What Should I Believe? (meaning), How Should I Live? (morality), and Where Am I Going? (destiny).Books accepted for review become eligible to receive the coveted LifeQuest Reviews 5 Star Rating of excellence. If the 5 Star Rating is awarded, a review of the book will be posted on the company website. Such works further will be eligible each year for the company's annual Book of the Year and Gold Awards for excellence in philosophy and religion. Only books receiving the 5 Star Rating will be posted on the LifeQuest Reviews website.As an independent editorial review organization, LifeQuest Reviews is focused on discovering and highlighting exceptional literary works that challenge, inspire, and deeply examine the philosophical and religious dimensions of human existence and experience.LifeQuest Reviews invites readers to browse through one or more of the five-star book reviews provided on the company website. Reviews are capped at 300 words and are intended to give the reader a quick yet comprehensive review and evaluation of the recommended books.About LifeQuest ReviewsLifeQuest Reviews LLC is a Virginia limited liability company that provides reviews, marketing, and commentary for books of philosophy and religion.Contact: Editorial StaffPhone number: 703-204-1377E-mail:...###

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LifeQuest Reviews Announces Winners of 2026 Book Awards in Philosophy and Religion News Provided By LifeQuest Reviews LLC November 17, 2026, 16:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Religion, Science



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