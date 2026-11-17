Tyson & Mendes, LLP

Founding Partner Robert Tyson, National Managing Partner Cayce Lynch and San Diego Managing Partner Daniel Fallon recognized among region's top business leaders

- Cayce Lynch, National Managing Partner

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National insurance defense trial firm Tyson & Mendes, LLP announced today three of its leaders have been named to the San Diego Business Journal's 2026 SD500. Founding Partner Robert Tyson, National Managing Partner Cayce Lynch and San Diego Branch Office Managing Partner Daniel Fallon join the list highlighting San Diego's most influential executives, entrepreneurs, and civic leaders who shape the region's economy and the broader community.

Tyson co-founded the firm in 2002 with Patrick Mendes and has led its growth from a San Diego startup into the preeminent insurance defense firm defending clients against Nuclear Verdicts®. In a legal career spanning over 30 years, Tyson is best known for his groundbreaking work in Howell v. Hamilton Meats & Provisions, Inc., the landmark case he argued and won before the California Supreme Court, which limited plaintiffs' recovery of past medical expenses to the amounts actually paid, and for his pioneering work to stop Nuclear Verdicts®. He authored and co-authored two Amazon bestsellers: Nuclear Verdicts®: Defending Justice for All, the first defense playbook for avoiding runaway jury verdicts, and sequel Nuclear Verdicts®: The Apex - Break the Pattern. He also co-founded Apex Defense Consulting to equip carriers and counsel with tools to stop Nuclear Verdicts® and slow social inflation. This is Tyson's second SD500 selection, following his recognition in 2023.

Tyson said:“What is now San Diego's biggest homegrown law firm began as me, working out of my house in Pacific Beach in 1998. Founding and building this firm – now with over 600 employees nationwide! – has been an amazing journey, and is a testament to the entrepreneurial opportunities that still exist in San Diego. It was never my goal to build the biggest San Diego-based law firm, and it certainly would never have happened without the tremendous help I received from such fellow talented fellow reward recipients. Cayce, Dan, and everyone else at Tyson & Mendes have been instrumental in our growth and our success. I am honored by what we have built, and excited for where we go next.”

Lynch was elevated to National Managing Partner in January 2025, after having joined the firm 13 years prior as a law clerk. She was elevated to partner in 2017 and today leads the firm's strategic vision and execution, with a focus on optimizing performance for clients and addressing the challenges of an evolving industry. Lynch also co-authored Nuclear Verdicts®: The Apex – Break the Pattern and co-founded Apex Defense Consulting. This is Lynch's second SD500 selection.

“I'm honored to be recognized alongside so many leaders who are investing in the San Diego business community,” said Lynch.“Our focus is on building a firm where people can grow and do their best work for our clients. That is what drives how we lead and how we serve the industry and this community we call home.”

Daniel Fallon, who was promoted to Partner in 2017 and Equity Partner in 2022, leads the firm's San Diego branch office and a robust group of litigators handling professional liability, personal injury, general commercial liability and business litigation matters. He has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® for Commercial Litigation since 2023 and has served on the board of directors of the San Diego Defense Lawyers. This is Fallon's third consecutive SD500 selection.

“San Diego is where this firm began, and our office is the foundation upon which it was built,” said Fallon.“I'm grateful to be part of a team that cares as much about this community as it does about the work. Thank you to the San Diego Business Journal for the recognition and to my partners and colleagues for making it possible.”

For more information and to view career opportunities, visit tysonmendes.

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Founded in 2002 by Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes, the firm has experienced tremendous growth, with offices across the United States. Tyson & Mendes is known for its expertise in defending corporations, insurance companies, and their clients against Nuclear Verdicts®.

Serving 22 states with 29 offices nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest-growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and is proud to offer one of the fastest and clearest paths to partnership for its attorneys of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 and 2025 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2026 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, shortlisted for the PropertyCasualty360 2026 Insurance Luminaries Award, and has an extensive trial bench of attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers 2026, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2026, and Super Lawyers.

For more information, visit .

About Apex Defense Consulting

Apex Defense Consulting is a specialized insurance defense consulting firm, offering educational, community, and consulting services via a slate of experienced trial lawyers and Nuclear Verdict® experts. Founded in 2025, Apex Defense Consulting is the first of its kind within the insurance defense industry and is poised to revolutionize the industry with The ApexSM, the first and only data-backed and trial-tested blueprint for the defense to stop outsized and unjust Nuclear Verdicts®.

For more information, visit .

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Ashley Fetyko

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Tyson & Mendes Leaders Named to San Diego Business Journal's 2026 Most Influential People News Provided By Tyson & Mendes, LLP November 17, 2026, 16:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law



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