Industry Seeks Tax Breaks, Stronger PLI Push In Pre-Budget Consultations
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Industry leaders have urged the Centre to widen production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, increase support for research and development and offer targeted tax incentives to raise manufacturing's share of the economy to 25% over the next few years, from close to 15% currently. Smaller businesses, meanwhile, have sought cheaper credit and policy support to expand, two people aware of the discussions said.
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