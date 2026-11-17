MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Goldman Sachs (NYSE: $GS) has more than doubled its holdings of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to $1.28 billion U.S.

The Wall Street investment bank dramatically raised its exposure to Bitcoin ETFs in the third quarter of this year as the price of BTC rose more than 40%.

Goldman Sachs' position in spot Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) ETFs rose nearly sixfold to $1.22 billion U.S. during the July through September period.

The bank's Bitcoin ETF holdings were valued at $580 million U.S. at the end of June when the price of BTC hit a low of $58,000 U.S. Its Ethereum ETF position stood at $211.6 million U.S. on Sept. 30.

However, by Sept. 30, the combined value of the two portfolios had reached $2.5 billion U.S.

Traders at Goldman Sachs have adjusted their exposure to cryptocurrencies throughout this year as prices have fluctuated.

In the spring, Goldman Sachs reduced its Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF positions and removed entirely its holdings of XRP (CRYPTO: $XRP) and Solana (CRYPTO: $SOL) ETF holdings.

But as prices recovered in the summer months, Goldman Sachs ramped up its purchases of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

The bank's latest crypto holdings were disclosed in its third-quarter 13F regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

It's not yet known what Goldman Sachs has done with its crypto holdings since the $6.3 billion U.S. hack of the Binance crypto exchange at the end of October.

News of the Binance hack has led to institutional withdraws from spot crypto ETFs and sent Bitcoin's price down as low as $62,000 U.S. in recent days, erasing all of its Q3 gains.

GS stock has risen 15% over the past 12 months to trade at $891.54 U.S. per share.