MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) actively participated in the observance of BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week (BSLW)-2026 and the“Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam” campaign through a series of activities organised by various Faculties, Departments, Hostels and academic units of the university, an official said on Tuesday.

​The activities were conducted in accordance with the themes and guidelines communicated to the respective academic and administrative units. The celebration of BSLW-2026 from November 1 to 7 under Mission LiFE is an initiative of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), as part of India's BRICS chairmanship in 2026, said an official statement

​The BSLW aims to promote environmentally responsible lifestyles through public awareness, citizen engagement, and behavioural change. The initiative focuses on seven key themes.

​As part of the initiative, detailed information regarding the specified themes, proposed activities, display of hoardings, and other relevant instructions was disseminated to all Deans, Heads of Departments, Provosts, Directors, NSS, NCC, Schools and Heads of various academic units to ensure widespread participation and effective implementation of the programme, said the statement.​

The initiative witnessed participation from 13 faculties, departments, hostels, and academic units, which organised various activities and subsequently submitted their reports.

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The participating units included the Faculty of Architecture & Ekistics; Departments of Mathematics, Computer Science, History and Culture, Social Work, Psychology, Electronics & Communication Engineering, and Aeronautics; BHM Girls' Hostel; J&K Girls' Hostel; Halls of Girls' Residence (Old); University Polytechnic; and Senior Secondary School, said the statement.

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The activities were aimed at promoting awareness and engagement around the identified themes, encouraging environmental consciousness, and strengthening the spirit of collective responsibility and community participation among students, faculty members, and other stakeholders of the university.

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The statement said that the university appreciates the active participation, cooperation, and efforts of all the faculties, departments, hostels, schools, and academic units in making the initiative a collective endeavour.

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Through such initiatives, Jamia Millia Islamia continues to encourage its academic community to actively engage in activities that promote social responsibility, environmental awareness, and sustainable practices, the statement said.

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