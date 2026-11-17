MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 17 (IANS) More than 12,000 devotees visited the exposition of the Sacred Relics of Shakyamuni Buddha at the Golden Pagoda (Kongmu Kham), Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh during its first two days, November 14 and 15, an official statement said on Tuesday.

​With more than 31,000 devotees visiting the exposition at Tawang and over 35,000 at Bomdila, the cumulative footfall across the three venues has exceeded 78,000 by November 15, the statement said.​

The district administration has made arrangements to facilitate devotees' orderly participation. A region-wise schedule has been drawn up to ensure convenient access to the Sacred Relics.

​On Wednesday, it will be the turn of devotees from Changlang, Jairampur, Bordumsa, Miao, Diyun, Tirap and Longding.

​

On November 19, the Sacred Relics will be available for darshan to devotees from Mechuka, Tuting, Gelling, Tezu, Anjaw (Meyor), Lower Dibang Valley and Defence Personnel.

​

On November 20, it will be the turn of devotees from Assam and all other northeastern States, along with devotees who could not visit on the preceding days.

​

The Sacred Relics being exhibited in Arunachal Pradesh are preserved at the National Museum, New Delhi. They originate from Piprahwa in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The site is associated with ancient Kapilavastu and the Shakya tradition of Lord Buddha.

​

These relics are of exceptional historical, archaeological, and spiritual significance. They are among the most precious objects of India's Buddhist heritage, the statement said.

​

The tradition of venerating Sacred Relics began after the Mahaparinirvana of Lord Buddha. His Sacred Relics were enshrined in stupas, which became important centres of Buddhist pilgrimage and devotion.

​

The Sacred Relics have returned to Arunachal Pradesh after a 13-year gap. Their exposition has provided devotees across the State with a cherished opportunity to pay homage to Lord Buddha and reconnect with their spiritual heritage.

​

Two special exhibitions are being held at the Meditation Centre of the Golden Pagoda. They have been organised by the National Museum, New Delhi, and the International Buddhist Confederation.

​

The exhibition titled“Unearthing the Sacred Piprahwa: The Story of the Holy Buddha Relics and Their Discovery”, organised by the International Buddhist Confederation, presents the history and significance of the Piprahwa Relics.

​

It traces their discovery at Piprahwa in Uttar Pradesh and the subsequent archaeological excavations. It also highlights the tradition of Buddhist relic veneration and the spiritual significance of the Sacred Relics.

​