MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have seized a pre-owned luxury wristwatch worth Rs 94 lakh and arrested an Indian passenger in connection with the alleged smuggling of the high-value timepiece, officials said on Tuesday.

The seizure was made at Terminal-3 following an intelligence-based operation on November 11.

According to Delhi Customs, officers intercepted the Indian passenger upon his arrival from Dubai on flight SG5106.

Acting on specific intelligence, officials diverted the passenger at the Green Channel for X-ray screening, followed by a detailed personal and baggage search.

During the screening process, the Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD) gate triggered an alert, prompting customs officers to conduct further checks.

The subsequent search led to the recovery of a pre-owned Patek Philippe Aquanaut luxury wristwatch.

To establish the authenticity and value of the recovered timepiece, a Chartered Engineer was called in for examination.

Following a detailed assessment, the expert certified the watch as genuine and valued it at around Rs 94 lakh.

Customs officials subsequently seized the luxury wristwatch under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962.

The passenger was also arrested under Section 104 of the same Act in connection with the case.

Further investigation is currently underway to ascertain additional details surrounding the incident and establish whether any other individuals or parties were involved.

Reiterating its commitment to preventing smuggling and safeguarding government revenue, Delhi Customs said that it remains vigilant against attempts to evade customs duties through the unauthorised import of high-value goods.

Officials have also advised international travellers to declare all dutiable goods upon arrival in India and use the Red Channel whenever carrying items that require customs declaration, rather than attempting to pass through the Green Channel without declaring them.