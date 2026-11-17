MENAFN - IANS) Manila, Nov 17 (IANS) The outcomes of the Quad Leaders' Summit in Manila demonstrate the breadth of the Quad agenda and are focused on delivering tangible public goods for the people in the Indo-Pacific, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

Briefing the media on the summit, Misri said,“The outcomes that I have just mentioned demonstrate the breadth of the Quad agenda. They are focused as always on delivering tangible public goods for people in the Indo-Pacific. They address issues related to resilience, diversification, connectivity and capacity building.”

The Foreign Secretary said that the first exercise under the newly announced Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration will be conducted on the sidelines of Exercise Sea Dragon in Guam in March 2027.

According to Misri, the initiative will take forward the existing cooperation between the Quad countries on maritime domain awareness and address shared challenges such as illegal fishing and trafficking.

“This was a very substantive and forward-looking meeting, a very practical and pragmatic meeting. It reaffirmed the commitment of all the four partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing practical cooperation between themselves,” he said.

He added that at each of the three summits in Manila, PM Modi underlined that in a world that has seen a great deal of geopolitical tension, flux and stresses and strains, what the world really needs today is peace, stability and predictability.

Misri also said that the Quad partnership for cable connectivity and resilience, which is focused on the safety of telecommunication cables, will now expand to undersea energy cables as well, while cyber cooperation between the Quad countries will be enhanced to address the scale at which cyber incidents are taking place.

The Foreign Secretary also said that the Quad leaders agreed to launch a business forum for the first time, and PM Modi announced during the meeting that India was very interested in hosting it in the first quarter of 2027.

Earlier, the Quad leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, and strongly opposed any destabilising or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo, including by force or coercion.

“Today's meeting has given fresh momentum to our shared vision for a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, with concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation,” PM Modi had posted on X following the meeting.