MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Leadership lessons can be studied through academic courses and research, but the most valuable lessons come from observing and working with accomplished leaders, Cabinet Secretary Dr TV Somanathan said on Tuesday.

Drawing upon his experience of working with leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he highlighted key administrative leadership practices that civil servants can adopt.

Somanathan launched the 'Karmayogi Sankalpa' on the iGOT Karmayogi platform at the valedictory session of the National Workshop on“Leadership as a Mission”, organised by NITI Aayog at Bharat Mandapam.

Karmayogi Sankalpa will carry the learning of the workshop into the field.

Dr. Somanathan emphasised that effective leadership is best understood through the experience of accomplished leaders and highlighted the importance of learning from their administrative skills.

Under the Karmayogi Sankalpa, each civil servant records one commitment to a specific change in their own leadership practice.

The commitment sets out where the officer will act, the leadership attributes the officer will build, the change that citizens will see, and the action the officer will take.

Participants at Bharat Mandapam and officers joining through the iGOT Karmayogi platform recorded their commitments at the time of the launch.

The commitments of government officers will be followed up by Karmayogi Bharat. The Sankalpa will be taken forward through Ministries, State Governments and training institutions, with a target of 25,000 commitments to be recorded on the platform by December 25, 2026, which is observed as Good Governance Day.

The day opened with the inaugural keynote address by Dr. P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, followed by first-hand accounts on the reconstruction of Kutch after the 2001 earthquake, the response to Covid-19, Lakhpati Didi and the opening up of the space economy.

In the Case Clinic, each group examined one decision from its assigned episode, considering what public purpose required in the decision, what stood against it, and how the decision was held to its purpose through implementation.

The next National Workshop in the series on“Governance as Delivery” will be held in January 2027.

-IANS

na/