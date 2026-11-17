At 96, Grandma Joy has achieved a travel milestone, proving that age is no barrier to adventure. After making history by visiting all 63 national parks across the United States with her grandson, Brad Ryan, the Ohio grandmother has now ticked off another extraordinary achievement: travelling to all seven continents.

The grandmother-grandson duo recently completed their global adventure after visiting Thailand and Australia in September, marking the final destinations on Joy's travel bucket list.

“It was fun to think we were going to finally reach the end of the road,” Joy Ryan, fondly known as“Grandma Joy,” tells PEOPLE about their latest adventures.

Recalling her Australian experience, she said,“It's a beautiful, beautiful country, and all these little koalas - they're so cute,”

Reaching the milestone was an emotional moment for the 96-year-old, who had never imagined travelling so extensively. Reflecting on finally accomplishing her goal, Joy recalled thinking,“Well, old girl, you finally made it,”

Joy and her 45-year-old grandson, Brad, a veterinarian, have become social media sensations, attracting more than 100,000 followers on Instagram. Their account features breathtaking photographs from their travels, including waterfalls, temples and some of the world's most fascinating destinations.

For the duo, who hail from southeastern Ohio, the journey has also been about rebuilding a fractured family relationship and finding healing after more than a decade of estrangement.

In his memoir, Grandma Joy and Me: A Journey of Healing, One National Park at a Time, published by Simon & Schuster in June, Brad opens up about his childhood, personal struggles and the emotional journey that brought him closer to his grandmother.

Growing up in the foothills of Appalachia, Brad described himself as a nerdy child who preferred reading books over playing sports. He later realised he was gay but struggled with feelings of rejection from his father, who divorced his mother and has since passed away.

Deeply hurt by his experiences, Brad distanced himself from his father's side of the family, including Joy,“because the pain was so deep.”

However, after nearly 10 years of separation, Brad decided to reconnect with his grandmother in the autumn of 2015. He reached out to her with a simple but life-changing question: Would she like to go camping with him in the Great Smoky Mountains?

Knowing that Joy had never seen a mountain before, Brad wanted to introduce her to the wonders of nature and help her fulfil an adventurous spirit that they both shared.

That camping trip became the beginning of an extraordinary journey. The two gradually explored dozens of national parks across the United States, eventually completing their mission in May 2023.

But their adventures did not end there. At 91, Joy received her first passport, opening the doors to international travel and a whole new world of experiences.

From encountering elephants in Kenya to exploring historic castles in Ireland, the duo travelled across continents, collecting unforgettable memories along the way.

Their recent trip to Thailand brought another memorable experience as they interacted with Buddhist monks and explored the country's magnificent temples.

“I never expected to meet someone like him,” says Joy, who was also mesmerized by the temples that can't be found in Duncan Falls.“It was nice of him to take time out of his busy day to talk to us.”

For Brad, however, one particular conversation with a young Buddhist monk proved especially meaningful.

“That monk spoke to the interconnectedness of all of us,” says Brad,“and the importance of not fixating so much on the past, which is what I spent so much of my life doing.”

The 45-year-old admitted that he had“suffered tremendously” by remaining trapped in painful memories. However, their adventures together helped him move forward and“create a new chapter of joy” in his life.

Australia offered another unforgettable experience, with Joy particularly delighted by the sight of koalas and their adorable babies, known as joeys.

The duo managed to explore their final two continents with the support of Road Scholar, a non-profit educational travel organisation catering to older adults.

Reflecting on the experience, Brad highlighted how travelling alongside older people had changed his perspective on ageing.

“The world is full of inspiring septuagenarians, octogenarians, nonagenarians that are just crushing it,” says Brad, who is grateful for the organization's support.“And you find, when you meet these people, that you see your own potential for aging so much differently.”

He also questioned why people should worry about growing older when they still have the opportunity to explore the world and embrace life.

Looking back at her countless adventures, Joy said waterfalls remain among her favourite sights.

“The Lord made them,” she says,“and man didn't have the one thing to do with them.”

Beyond the breathtaking landscapes, however, it is the people she has encountered who have left a lasting impression. Joy revealed that several people have approached her to share how her journey inspired them to pursue adventures they had once considered impossible.

“We've started a new journey, and it's because of you,” Joy recalls being told.“And I said, Thank you. That makes me feel very proud.”