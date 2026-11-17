MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 17 (IANS) A brace from 18-year-old forward Vipanshi (37', 66') helped Juba Sangha FC secure a 2-0 victory over HOPS Football Club in their opening Indian Women's League (IWL) 2026/27 encounter at the Kalyani Stadium on Tuesday.

Having earned promotion through Lxme IWL 2, debutants Juba Sangha FC claimed all three points in the Delhi derby against HOPS Football Club, who also secured their return to the top flight through the second-tier competition.

The contest began at a lively pace, with both sides creating promising opportunities in the opening exchanges. Juba Sangha FC threatened early through Vipanshi, whose powerful effort from the right was brilliantly saved by HOPS goalkeeper Khushi.

HOPS Football Club responded with several opportunities of their own. Himanshi delivered a dangerous ball from the left, but Khushbu failed to convert. Saloni then came close in the 17th minute, only to be denied by Juba Sangha goalkeeper Manisha, who produced a crucial save.

Despite HOPS enjoying the better clear-cut chances, Juba Sangha broke the deadlock in the 37th minute. Manisha delivered a ball from the right, which goalkeeper Khushi failed to gather cleanly, allowing Vipanshi to capitalise on the error and tap home from close range.

Juba Sangha nearly doubled their advantage just before the interval, but Ritu Devi's effort from a corner went narrowly wide as the debutants headed into the break with a 1-0 lead.

HOPS began the second half with renewed attacking intent and came agonisingly close to equalising when Pooja capitalised on an error from goalkeeper Manisha. However, Ritu Devi produced an excellent goal-line clearance to preserve Juba Sangha's advantage.

HOPS continued to pile on the pressure, creating several opportunities from corners. Khushbu attempted an acrobatic bicycle kick that sailed narrowly over the crossbar, while substitute Shveta Rani tested Manisha with a left-footed effort. The Juba Sangha goalkeeper remained impressive throughout, producing several important saves to keep her side ahead.

Against the run of play, Juba Sangha doubled their advantage in the 66th minute. Vipanshi dispossessed HOPS defender Shivani Toppo, who was caught in possession, before producing an excellent right-footed finish past Khushi to complete her brace and make it 2-0.

The second goal shifted the momentum of the contest, with Juba Sangha growing in confidence and displaying greater control. Ritu Devi and Varsha were particularly impressive defensively, repeatedly clearing potential dangers as HOPS struggled to find a way back into the game.

HOPS captain Vunglawmching attempted a long-range effort in the closing stages, but Manisha gathered comfortably as Juba Sangha held firm to secure a memorable 2-0 victory in their maiden Lxme IWL appearance.

The IWL 2026/27 action continues on Thursday, with NITA Football Academy taking on defending champions East Bengal FC at the Kalyani Stadium.