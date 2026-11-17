MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target biomaterials, AI-enabled closed-loop devices and Asia-Pacific expansion, leveraging reimbursement and lower-cost biofabrication to strengthen returns

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nerve Repair and Regeneration - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nerve repair and regeneration market is expected to increase from USD 10.65 billion in 2025 to USD 11.92 billion in 2026. The market is forecast to reach USD 20.97 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 11.96% from 2026 to 2031. Growth is being supported by the rising incidence of nerve injuries and neurological disorders, advances in neurostimulation technologies, and continued innovation in regenerative biomaterials.

Rising Burden of Nerve Injuries and Neurological Disorders

Increasing rates of traumatic nerve damage, diabetes-linked peripheral neuropathy, and age-related neurodegeneration are expanding demand for nerve repair and regeneration therapies. Upper-extremity nerve injuries affect approximately 43.8 people per million annually in the United States, with average charges reaching USD 47,004 per case. The clinical burden extends beyond acute trauma, as untreated or complex nerve injuries can contribute to chronic pain, impaired mobility, and long-term disability.

Military conflicts, industrial accidents, and road-related trauma are also keeping peripheral nerve injuries high on healthcare and public policy agendas. At the same time, improved understanding of nerve pathophysiology is broadening patient eligibility for advanced reconstruction, stimulation, and regenerative procedures. Rising healthcare expenditure and favourable reimbursement policies are further supporting access to treatment.

Innovation in Neuro-Modulation and Biomaterials

Technological advances are reshaping the nerve repair and regeneration market. Medtronic's Percept RC neurostimulator can capture real-time brain signals and support more personalized therapy delivery. AI-Enabled Closed-Loop Bio-Electronic Medicine Adoption may accelerate the transition from static stimulation to responsive treatment systems, potentially improving clinical outcomes and reducing adverse events.

Biomaterial development is also progressing rapidly. 3D-bioprinted chitosan conduits embedded with neurotrophin-3 are being studied as supportive microenvironments for peripheral nerve repair. Conductive silk-fibroin scaffolds used with electrical stimulation have delivered promising preclinical recovery results. Additional research involving gold nanoparticle-loaded scaffolds suggests potential for stronger axonal growth and future alternatives to traditional nerve guides.

Product and Segment Outlook

Neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices represented 58.74% of the nerve repair and regeneration market share in 2025. Their leadership reflects extensive clinical evidence, surgeon familiarity, established reimbursement pathways, and use across chronic neuropathic pain, Parkinson's disease, and spinal injury treatment.

Internal neurostimulators continue to generate substantial revenue because of their higher average selling prices and broad clinical use. External stimulators, including transcranial magnetic and trans-cutaneous electrical devices, are recording steady adoption in rehabilitation settings.

Biomaterials are expected to be the faster-growing product category, with a projected CAGR of 14.01%. Growth is being driven by patient-specific graft development, 3D-printing capabilities, controlled delivery of neurotrophic factors, and scaffold-free conduits derived from autologous fibroblasts. As biofabrication costs decline and supporting clinical evidence matures, biomaterials could account for a larger share of future nerve repair procedures.

Cost and Connected-Device Challenges

High implant and procedure costs remain a significant barrier to adoption. Spinal cord stimulators can cost between USD 20,000 and USD 50,000 per implant before surgical expenses, while lifetime treatment costs may exceed USD 100,000. These expenses can delay adoption in low-resource healthcare systems and limit access even in insured markets.

Supply chain shortages affecting medical-grade components have also increased prices and extended delivery times. In addition, Cyber-Security & Data-Privacy Risks In Connected Implants are becoming more important as neurostimulation systems incorporate remote monitoring, software-driven personalization, and wireless connectivity. Manufacturers and healthcare providers must address these risks while meeting evolving device certification requirements.

Regional Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Outlook

North America held 41.35% of global revenue in 2025, supported by advanced insurance coverage, strong clinical trial activity, and sustained public research investment. The USD 2.833 billion NINDS budget, DARPA's Bridging the Gap Plus program, and the USD 650 million Military Burn Research Program are helping advance neurological and peripheral nerve repair research. Canada benefits from broad healthcare access, while Mexico is attracting cross-border patients through medical tourism.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the fastest regional growth, with a CAGR of 12.45%. Large patient populations, private hospital expansion, government support, and growing interest in brain-computer interfaces are strengthening the regional market. China is improving reimbursement prospects for neural care services, Japan combines advanced engineering with demand from an aging population, and India benefits from competitive procedural costs. Australia's olfactory ensheathing cell research further reinforces the region's translational research capabilities.

Europe continues to benefit from coordinated healthcare systems, established medical technology adoption, and research into next-gen implants and stem-cell therapies. Germany contributes strong engineering capabilities, while the United Kingdom remains active in early-stage regenerative studies. The Middle East and Africa are expanding high-acuity treatment centers in major urban areas, although specialist shortages constrain broader adoption. South America is also progressing as Brazil and Argentina increase investment in neurological care.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Incidence Of Nerve Injuries & Neurological Disorders

4.2.2 Technological Advances In Neuro-Modulation & Biomaterials

4.2.3 Rising Healthcare Expenditure & Favourable Reimbursement

4.2.4 AI-Enabled Closed-Loop Bio-Electronic Medicine Adoption

4.2.5 Military & Elite-Sports Funding For Peripheral-Nerve Repair

4.2.6 3-D Bioprinted, Patient-Specific Nerve Graft Breakthroughs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost Of Implants & Procedures

4.3.2 Dearth Of Trained Neurosurgeons & Rehab Specialists

4.3.3 Medical-Grade Polymer (Chitosan, PTFE) Supply Constraints

4.3.4 Cyber-Security & Data-Privacy Risks In Connected Implants

4.4 Porter's Five Forces

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Devices

5.1.1.1 Internal Neurostimulation Devices

5.1.1.1.1 Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

5.1.1.1.2 Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

5.1.1.1.3 Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

5.1.1.1.4 Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

5.1.1.1.5 Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES)

5.1.1.2 External Neurostimulation Devices

5.1.1.2.1 Trans-cutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)

5.1.1.2.2 Trans-cranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)

5.1.2 Biomaterials

5.1.2.1 Nerve Conduits

5.1.2.2 Nerve Protectors

5.1.2.3 Nerve Connectors

5.1.2.4 Other Biomaterials

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Neuro-stimulation & Neuro-modulation Surgeries

5.2.2 Direct Nerve Repair / Neurorrhaphy

5.2.3 Nerve Grafting

5.2.4 Stem-Cell Therapy

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 By End-User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centres

5.3.3 Specialty Neurology & Orthopaedic Clinics

5.3.4 Rehabilitation Centres

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Australia

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Medtronic plc

6.3.2 Boston Scientific Corp.

6.3.3 Abbott Laboratories

6.3.4 Stryker

6.3.5 Integra LifeSciences Corporation

6.3.6 LivaNova

6.3.7 Axogen Corporation

6.3.8 Baxter

6.3.9 Neuronetics

6.3.10 NeuroPace

6.3.11 Phagenesis

6.3.12 MyndTec

6.3.13 CheckPoint Surgical

6.3.14 Synapse Biomedical

6.3.15 Polyganics

6.3.16 Renishaw

6.3.17 Collagen Matrix

6.3.18 BlueWind Medical

6.3.19 ElectroCore

6.3.20 Stimwave

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900