MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cost-effective signage boosts visibility and sales, while eco-friendly materials, PoP displays, soft signage and QR codes create high-impact ROI opportunities.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Printed Signage Materials Market: 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global printed signage materials market was valued at US$46.73 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$55.83 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.01% during 2025-2030. According to the report, market growth is supported by the expansion of the retail sector, rising advertising expenditure, rapid urbanization and ongoing infrastructure development, particularly in emerging economies.

Demand for printed signage materials continues to benefit from their cost effectiveness, versatility and broad use across advertising, branding, wayfinding, safety communication and operational guidance. Businesses across retail, entertainment, transportation, healthcare, manufacturing and financial services use printed signage to improve visibility, communicate information and support customer engagement. Regulatory requirements, increasing interest in eco-friendly materials, the popularity of soft signage and advancements in 3D printing are also expected to create new market opportunities.

Material Type Analysis: The market is segmented into paper and paperboard, plastic, metal and other materials. Plastic held the largest market share in 2024, supported by its affordability, light weight, durability and versatility. It is widely used in banners, vehicle wraps and outdoor signage because of its resistance to chemicals and weather conditions. Paper and paperboard are projected to record the fastest growth. Their affordability, recyclability and suitability for short-term point-of-purchase displays, exhibits, hanging signage, 3-dimensional signage, window displays and packaging make them increasingly attractive to businesses seeking sustainable solutions.

Application Analysis: Major applications include banners and posters, PoP displays, billboards, flags and backdrops, fleet graphics, backlit displays and others. Banners and posters accounted for the largest share in 2024 due to their portability, affordability and ease of installation. PoP displays are expected to be the fastest growing application, driven by retail expansion and the need to influence purchasing decisions at the point of sale. The integration of QR codes and NFC technology is expected to strengthen customer engagement and support connected retail experiences.

End User Analysis: Retail was the leading end-user segment in 2024 and is forecast to remain the fastest growing category. Expansion among e-commerce businesses and brick-and-mortar stores is increasing demand for signage that attracts customers, promotes products and enhances the shopping experience. Retailers are also adopting eco-friendly signage materials and connected features that support seamless omnichannel interactions. Other significant end users include entertainment, transportation and logistics, healthcare, BFSI and additional commercial sectors.

Regional Outlook: Asia Pacific led the global printed signage materials market in 2024 and is expected to record the strongest growth through 2030. Rapid economic development, higher consumer spending, urbanization and infrastructure investment are supporting demand across retail chains, shopping malls, commercial complexes and entertainment venues. Growth in tourism and hospitality is also increasing signage requirements for hotels, resorts, airports, theme parks and tourist attractions. China generated the largest regional revenue share in 2024, supported by consumer spending and extensive infrastructure development.

Market Drivers and Challenges: Printed signage remains an accessible marketing option for businesses, including small and medium-sized enterprises, compared with electronic media and large-scale advertising campaigns. Its adaptability across commercial and industrial settings further supports demand. However, digital signage presents a growing competitive challenge because it enables campaign measurement, dynamic content, targeting and personalization. Technological change and sustainability concerns may also affect the market position of traditional printed formats.

Key Market Trends: Soft signage is gaining momentum due to its visual appeal, portability and suitability for reusable displays. Advances in dye-sublimation and direct-to-fabric printing are improving production efficiency and enabling vibrant, high-resolution graphics. Additional trends include increasing demand for large format printing, wider use of 3D printing in signage applications and a stronger focus on eco-friendly printed signage materials.

Competitive Landscape: The market is highly fragmented, with global companies, regional suppliers and country-niche participants competing across printing, advertising and marketing services. Key companies identified in the report include Thyssenkrupp AG, Avery Dennison Corp, Novelis Inc., 3A Composites GmbH, IGEPA Group Gmbh & Co., Spandex AG, ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Antalis, Lintec Europe (UK) Ltd., Vink Holdings Ltd, Inapa Investimentos Participacoes e Gestao SA and Signage Wow.

Market participants are investing in technology, production capacity and expansion into emerging markets. In 2024, Avery Dennison spent US$136.1 million on research and development to address evolving printed signage industry requirements. In April 2022, ORAFOL Group announced an investment of approximately US$160 million to expand production at its headquarters in Bradenburg, including the construction of two production halls by 2025 and the establishment of an autonomous facility for finishing plastics used across multiple industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Printed Signage Materials: An Overview

2.1.1 Introduction to Printed Signage Materials

2.1.2 Uses of Printed Signage Materials

2.2 Printed Signage Materials Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Printed Signage Materials Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Printed Signage Materials Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Printed Signage Materials: An Overview

3.1.2 Global Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

3.1.3 Global Printed Signage Materials Market by Material Type (Plastic, Paper and Paperboard, Metal and Others)

3.1.4 Global Printed Signage Materials Market by Application (Banners and Posters, PoP Displays, Billboards, Flags and Backdrops, Fleet Graphics, Backlit Displays and Others)

3.1.5 Global Printed Signage Materials Market by End User (Retail, Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, BFSI and Others)

3.1.6 Global Printed Signage Materials Market by Region

3.2 Global Printed Signage Materials Market: Material Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Printed Signage Materials Market: Material Type Overview

3.2.2 Global Plastic Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Paper and Paperboard Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Metal Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Others Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

3.3 Global Printed Signage Materials Market: Application Analysis

3.3.1 Global Printed Signage Materials Market: Application Overview

3.3.2 Global Banners and Posters Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

3.3.3 Global PoP Displays Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Billboards Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Flags and Backdrops Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Fleet Graphics Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

3.3.7 Global Backlit Displays Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

3.3.8 Global Others Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

3.4 Global Printed Signage Materials Market: End User Analysis

3.4.1 Global Printed Signage Materials Market: End User Overview

3.4.2 Global Retail Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Entertainment Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Transportation and Logistics Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

3.4.5 Global Healthcare Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

3.4.6 Global BFSI Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

3.4.7 Global Others Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Printed Signage Materials Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Printed Signage Materials Market: An Overview

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

4.1.3 Asia Pacific Printed Signage Materials Market by Region (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.1.4 China Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

4.1.5 Japan Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

4.1.6 India Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

4.1.7 South Korea Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

4.1.8 Rest of Asia Pacific Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

4.2 North America Printed Signage Materials Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 North America Printed Signage Materials Market: An Overview

4.2.2 North America Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

4.2.3 North America Printed Signage Materials Market by Region (The US, Canada and Mexico)

4.2.4 The US Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

4.2.5 Canada Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

4.2.6 Mexico Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

4.3 Europe Printed Signage Materials Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Europe Printed Signage Materials Market: An Overview

4.3.2 Europe Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

4.3.3 Europe Printed Signage Materials Market by Region (Germany, France, UK, Italy Spain and Rest of Europe)

4.3.4 Germany Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

4.3.5 France Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

4.3.6 UK Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

4.3.7 Italy Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

4.3.8 Spain Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

4.3.9 Rest of Europe Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

4.4 Latin America Printed Signage Materials Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America Printed Signage Materials Market: An Overview

4.4.2 Latin America Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

4.5 Middle East & Africa Printed Signage Materials Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Middle East & Africa Printed Signage Materials Market: An Overview

4.5.2 Middle East & Africa Printed Signage Materials Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Printed Signage Materials Market

5.2 Post COVID-19 Impact on Printed Signage Materials Market

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Expanding Retail Industry

6.1.2 Economic Development

6.1.3 Cost-Effectiveness

6.1.4 Regulatory Compliance and Safety Standards

6.1.5 Usage of Printed Signage by Various Industries

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Growing Popularity of Digital Signage

6.2.2 Limitations in Extreme Weather Conditions

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Growing Popularity of Soft Signage

6.3.2 Rising Focus on Using Eco-Friendly Printed Signage Materials

6.3.3 Increasing demand for Large Format Printing

6.3.4 3D Printing for Signage

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Printed Signage Materials Market Players: A Financial Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Thyssenkrupp AG (Thyssenkrupp Materials Services GmbH)

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Operating Segments

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Avery Dennison Corp

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Novelis Inc.

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Operating Segments

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 3A Composites Core Materials

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Business Strategy

8.5 IGEPA GROUP GMBH & CO. KG

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Business Strategy

8.6 Spandex AG

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.6.2 Business Strategy

8.7 ORAFOL Europe GmbH

8.7.1 Business Overview

8.7.2 Business Strategy

8.8 Antalis

8.8.1 Business Overview

8.8.2 Business Strategy

8.9 LINTEC EUROPE (UK) Limited

8.9.1 Business Overview

8.9.2 Business Strategy

8.10 Inapa Investimentos Participacoes e Gestao SA

8.10.1 Business Overview

8.10.2 Business Strategy

8.11 Vink Holdings Limited

8.11.1 Business Overview

8.12 Signage Wow

8.12.1 Business Overview

List of Figures [88]

List of Tables [1]

Companies Featured



Thyssenkrupp AG (Thyssenkrupp Materials Services GmbH)

Avery Dennison Corp

Novelis Inc.

3A Composites Core Materials

IGEPA GROUP GMBH & CO. KG

Spandex AG

ORAFOL Europe GmbH

Antalis

LINTEC EUROPE (UK) Limited

Inapa Investimentos Participacoes e Gestao SA

Vink Holdings Limited Signage Wow

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