MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize Asia Pacific, food & beverages and partially invert sugar; invest in clean-label, low-glycemic blends, production technology and e-commerce to capture fast-growing demand.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Invert Sugar Market: 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global invert sugar market was valued at US$2.30 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$3.03 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.77% during 2025-2030. According to the report, market growth is supported by rising demand across the food & beverages, pharmaceutical and personal care industries, alongside advances in food processing and sugar refining technologies.

Market Growth Drivers

The expanding food & beverage industry remains the primary growth driver. Invert sugar is widely used in bakery, confectionery, dairy, beverages and processed foods because of its sweetness, solubility, moisture-retention properties and ability to support product texture and shelf life. Demand is also benefiting from the continued growth of ready-to-eat products, convenience foods, functional beverages and premium food formulations.

Consumer interest in natural and clean-label ingredients is encouraging manufacturers to evaluate alternatives to artificial sweeteners. Pharmaceutical companies use invert sugar in syrups and medicinal formulations where solubility and stability are important, while personal care manufacturers incorporate it into selected skincare and cosmetic products for its humectant properties. Expanding online retail platforms and e-commerce distribution are also improving access to invert sugar-based products.

Market Segmentation by Type

The report segments the market into fully invert sugar and partially invert sugar. Fully invert sugar accounted for the largest market share in 2024, supported by extensive use in bakery, confectionery and beverage applications. Its sweetness, solubility and moisture control capabilities make it suitable for products requiring improved texture and longer shelf life.

Partially invert sugar is expected to record the fastest growth through 2030. Demand is being driven by its balanced sweetness, lower hygroscopicity and suitability for applications requiring controlled sweetness, including dairy products, pharmaceuticals and processed foods. The segment also benefits from demand for customized sweetener formulations and its cost-effectiveness compared with fully inverted sugar.

End-user Market Analysis

By end-user, the market is divided into food & beverages, pharmaceutical and personal care. Food & beverages held the leading share in 2024 and is forecast to remain the fastest growing segment. Growth reflects increasing consumption of bakery products, confectionery, packaged beverages, dairy products and convenience foods, together with ongoing innovation in functional and health-focused formulations.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia Pacific led the global invert sugar market in 2024 and is projected to post the fastest regional growth. Urbanization, higher disposable incomes and changing dietary preferences are increasing demand across the region's food processing sector. Growth in China, India and Japan is also supported by expanding pharmaceutical and personal care production.

Government support for food processing, additional manufacturing capacity, favorable trade policies and the presence of established market participants strengthen the region's outlook. North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa also offer growth opportunities as manufacturers invest in clean-label products, functional foods and more efficient production technologies.

Challenges and Emerging Trends

Raw material price volatility remains a significant market challenge. Invert sugar production depends heavily on sugarcane and sugar beet supplies, which can be affected by extreme weather, irregular rainfall, drought, crop failures, trade restrictions and government policies. Production quotas, export controls and taxation measures may create additional cost uncertainty, particularly for small and mid-sized manufacturers.

Key market trends include the development of hybrid sweetener systems that combine invert sugar with ingredients such as stevia, monk fruit or allulose. Manufacturers are investing in R&D to create formulations that retain desirable taste and texture while addressing demand for reduced-calorie and lower-glycemic products. Other developments include IoT-Enabled production, non-food applications, sustainable refining practices, personalized dietary solutions and increased manufacturing investment in emerging markets.

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

COVID-19 initially affected the market through supply chain interruptions, labor shortages and temporary manufacturing shutdowns. Demand subsequently recovered as consumption of packaged foods, beverages and pharmaceutical syrups increased. The pandemic also accelerated online grocery shopping and strengthened consumer interest in natural ingredients, functional foods and fortified products.

Competitive Landscape

The global invert sugar market is moderately fragmented, with multinational companies and regional manufacturers competing across established and specialized applications. Key market participants identified in the report include:



Archer Daniels Midland Company

Nordzucker AG

Sudzucker AG

Tereos

Wilmar International Limited

Associated British Foods plc

Cargill, Incorporated

Ragus Sugars Manufacturing Limited

International Molasses Corporation

Honey Sugar Product Eurosweet Gmbh (Galam Group)

Market participants are investing in production technologies, product innovation and expansion into emerging economies to strengthen their competitive positions. In January 2025, Sudzucker AG announced plans to expand production capacity for functional carbohydrates, including isomaltulose, in response to growing demand for alternative sugar solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Invert Sugar: An Overview

2.1.1 Introduction to Invert Sugar

2.1.2 Manufacturing Process of Invert Sugar: Acid vs. Enzymatic Hydrolysis

2.2 Invert Sugar Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Invert Sugar Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Invert Sugar Market: An Overview

3.1.2 Global Invert Sugar Market by Value

3.1.3 Global Invert Sugar Market by Type (Fully Invert Sugar & Partially Invert Sugar)

3.1.4 Global Invert Sugar Market by End-user (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical and Personal Care)

3.1.5 Global Invert Sugar Market by Region

3.2 Global Invert Sugar Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Invert Sugar Market by Type: An Overview

3.2.2 Global Fully Invert Sugar Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Partially Invert Sugar Market by Value

3.3 Global Invert Sugar Market: End-user Analysis

3.3.1 Global Invert Sugar Market by End-user: An Overview

3.3.2 Global Food & Beverages Invert Sugar Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Food & Beverages Invert Sugar Market by Application (Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy and Processed Foods)

3.3.4 Global Confectionery Food & Beverages Invert Sugar Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Beverages Invert Sugar Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Dairy Food & Beverages Invert Sugar Market by Value

3.3.7 Global Processed Food & Beverages Invert Sugar Market by Value

3.3.8 Global Pharmaceutical Invert Sugar Market by Value

3.3.9 Global Personal Care Invert Sugar Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Invert Sugar Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Invert Sugar Market: An Overview

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Invert Sugar Market by Value

4.1.3 Asia Pacific Invert Sugar Market by Region (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.1.4 China Invert Sugar Market by Value

4.1.5 India Invert Sugar Market by Value

4.1.6 Japan Invert Sugar Market by Value

4.1.7 South Korea Invert Sugar Market by Value

4.1.8 Rest of Asia Pacific Invert Sugar Market by Value

4.2 North America Invert Sugar Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 North America Invert Sugar Market: An Overview

4.2.2 North America Invert Sugar Market by Value

4.2.3 North America Invert Sugar Market by Region (The US, Canada, Mexico)

4.2.4 The US Invert Sugar Market by Value

4.2.5 Canada Invert Sugar Market by Value

4.2.6 Mexico Invert Sugar Market by Value

4.3 Europe Invert Sugar Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Europe Invert Sugar Market: An Overview

4.3.2 Europe Invert Sugar Market by Value

4.3.3 Europe Invert Sugar Market by Region (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

4.3.4 Germany Invert Sugar Market by Value

4.3.5 United Kingdom Invert Sugar Market by Value

4.3.6 France Invert Sugar Market by Value

4.3.7 Italy Invert Sugar Market by Value

4.3.8 Spain Invert Sugar Market by Value

4.3.9 Rest of Europe Invert Sugar Market by Value

4.4 Latin America Invert Sugar Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America Invert Sugar Market: An Overview

4.4.2 Latin America Invert Sugar Market by Value

4.5 Middle East & Africa Invert Sugar Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Middle East & Africa Invert Sugar Market: An Overview

4.5.2 Middle East & Africa Invert Sugar Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Invert Sugar Market

5.2 Post COVID-19 Impact on Invert Sugar Market

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Suitability For Diabetic Diets

6.1.2 Expansion of Online Retail Platforms

6.1.3 Expanding Food and Beverage Industry

6.1.4 Rising Health Consciousness

6.1.5 Extended Shelf-Life Benefits

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Production Costs

6.2.2 Regulatory & Health Concerns

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 IoT-Enabled Production

6.3.2 Emerging Invert Sugar Applications in Non-Food Industry

6.3.3 Popularity of Clean-Label Products

6.3.4 Technological Advancements in Production

6.3.5 Regional Growth Trends & Emerging Markets

6.3.6 Sustainability Focus

6.3.7 Personalized Dietary Solutions

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Invert Sugar Market Players: Recent Developments

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Operating Segments

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Nordzucker AG

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Revenue by Business

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Sudzucker AG

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Operating Segments

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Tereos

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Operating Markets

8.4.3 Business Strategy

8.5 Wilmar International Limited

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Operating Segments

8.5.3 Business Strategy

8.6 Associated British Foods plc

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.6.2 Operating Markets

8.7 Cargill, Incorporated

8.7.1 Business Overview

8.7.2 Business Strategy

8.8 Ragus Sugars Manufacturing Limited

8.8.1 Business Overview

8.8.2 Business Strategy

8.9 International Molasses Corporation

8.9.1 Business Overview

8.10 Honey Sugar Product

8.10.1 Business Overview

8.11 Eurosweet Gmbh (Galam Group)

8.11.1 Business Overview

List of Figures [76]

Companies Featured



Archer Daniels Midland Company

Nordzucker AG

Sudzucker AG

Tereos

Wilmar International Limited

Associated British Foods plc

Cargill, Incorporated

Ragus Sugars Manufacturing Limited

International Molasses Corporation

Honey Sugar Product Eurosweet Gmbh (Galam Group)

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