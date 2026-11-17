MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin, TX, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than 21 years as President of the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC), David Long will retire on January 31, 2027. Executive Vice President Janie Taylor will succeed him as President on February 1, 2027.

Honoring David Long's Legacy

We are proud to celebrate the extraordinary leadership of David Long. David has served as an executive at TSAHC for more than 25 years, including 21 years as President. Under his leadership, TSAHC has grown into one of Texas' leading housing finance agencies with a dedicated team of 34 full-time employees and has:



Helped more than 135,000 Texans buy a home through mortgage loans and down payment assistance

Financed the construction of more than 13,000 rental units

Expanded to own and operate 78 affordable rental units Awarded more than $11 million in grants to local housing nonprofits

“Leading TSAHC for the past 21 years has been the honor of my career,” said David Long. “Every number we share represents a family who found a home they could afford, and I'm deeply proud of the team that made that possible. I've worked alongside Janie for nearly 20 years, and I've watched her lead with vision, integrity and a genuine passion for our mission. I can't think of anyone better prepared to guide TSAHC into its next chapter, and I'm retiring knowing the organization is in exceptional hands.”

Welcoming Janie Taylor as TSAHC's Next President

As we celebrate David's retirement, we are also proud to welcome Janie Taylor as TSAHC's next President. Janie brings more than two decades of TSAHC experience to her new role, along with a deep commitment to expanding affordable housing opportunities for Texans.

She has been Executive Vice President since 2017, working closely with David to oversee the organization's day-to-day operations and long-term strategy. Before that, she spent 11 years leading Development, Government Relations, and Strategic Communications, where she built strong relationships with nonprofit partners, funders, elected officials, housing advocates, and other stakeholders across the state.

Her experience across nearly every part of the organization has given her a deep understanding of affordable housing and of TSAHC's mission, programs, and culture. It has also prepared her well to lead TSAHC into its next chapter.

“I'm honored by the Board's confidence in me, and I'm grateful to David for his mentorship and friendship over the past two decades,” said Janie Taylor. “David built an organization defined by innovation and a deep commitment to Texas families. I'm excited to build on that foundation with our talented and dedicated staff and our many partners across the state. Together, we'll keep helping Texans find a safe, affordable place to call home.”

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About Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation

The Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) is a self-sustaining nonprofit whose mission is to facilitate, preserve, and expand affordable housing opportunities for Texans. We are driven by a shared belief that every Texan will have a place to call home. For more information, please visit .

Attachments



David Long Janie Taylor

CONTACT: Katie Claflin Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation 5123342152...