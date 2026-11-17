MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Malbek outscores the CLM peer average on product, strategy, finance and management in MGI's 2026 CLM Buyer's Guide, and MGI names Malbek a company to watch

Princeton, NJ, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malbek, the AI-native contract lifecycle management (CLM) company, today announced that MGI Research has graded it an A with a Positive outlook in the MGI 360 RatingsTM: CLM Top 35 Buyer's GuideTM, published October 2026. MGI scored Malbek 56 against a peer average of 51, placing it in the top five of the 18 MGI 360 RatedTM vendors.

Unlike evaluations that focus on product features alone, MGI 360 RatingsTM grade the whole company across five pillars: product, strategy, finance, management, and channel. Malbek scored above the CLM peer average in product, strategy, finance, and management. Finance was its strongest pillar, at 63% against a peer average of 43%.

MGI points to Malbek as an example of capital-efficient growth and of effectively building AI directly into the product, rather than adding it on top, and names Malbek a company to watch.

“Enterprise buyers aren't choosing software for one year. They're choosing a partner for the next decade,” said Hemanth Puttaswamy, CEO and Co-Founder of Malbek.“MGI looks past the demo to the fundamentals of how a company is built and run. An A grade, led by our product, strategy, and financial strength, tells customers that Malbek is built to last, and that we invest where it matters to them: in the product, in AI that works inside their contracts, and in the people who support them.”

“Malbek pairs disciplined, capital-efficient growth with consistent delivery of innovation,” said Andrew Dailey, Managing Director at MGI Research.“Its finance score sits well above the CLM peer average, and its Positive outlook reflects a team executing against a clear strategy. Malbek is a company to watch.”

The MGI grade adds to growing independent recognition of Malbek. In September 2026, InfoTech named Malbek a Champion in its CLM Data Quadrant for the fourth consecutive year, based entirely on verified customer reviews, with 100% of reviewers saying they plan to renew.

A complimentary copy of the MGI 360 Ratings report is available here.

About Malbek

Malbek is the AI-native contract lifecycle management platform that turns contracts into commercial intelligence. Enterprises in life sciences, high tech, manufacturing, media and energy use Malbek CLM, the Bek AI copilot and Malbek BusinessIQ to move from request to signature faster and to manage the obligations, risk and revenue in every agreement after signature. Malbek connects to 50+ business systems and works with 100+ partners in 17 countries. Composable Contracts. Limitless Opportunities. Learn more at malbek.io.

About MGI Research

MGI Research's Buyers GuidesTM and 360 RatingsTM are the industry standard for independent analysis in the contract management market. MGI Research, 360 RatingsTM, TAM Reports, MGI ForecastsTM, and MarketLensTM are registered trademarks and service marks of MGI Research LLC (“MGI”) and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

MGI Research does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. MGI research publications consist of the opinions of MGI's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Information within MGI reports is subject to change without notice. MGI Research LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. This report was published by MGI Research LLC as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The larger MGI report is available upon request from MGI Research.

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