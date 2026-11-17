MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transport leads demand, while Asia Pacific, soft rock TBMs and AI-powered automation unlock safer, faster and cost-effective urban tunneling opportunities.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Tunnel Boring Machine Market: 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tunnel boring machine market was valued at US$7.36 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$9.79 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.87% during 2025-2030. Market growth is being supported by rapid urbanization, population expansion and rising investment in underground transportation, water management and utility infrastructure.

Governments and project developers are increasingly using tunnel boring machines for metro systems, high-speed railways, road tunnels, water conveyance networks and utility corridors. These machines provide faster excavation, enhanced safety and reduced surface disruption compared with traditional drill-and-blast methods. Continued technological advances are also improving excavation accuracy, operational efficiency and performance across complex geological conditions.

Market Segmentation by Type

According to the report, the tunnel boring machine market is segmented into hard rock tunnel boring machines, soft rock tunnel boring machines and heterogeneous ground tunnel boring machines. The hard rock category includes Shielded TBMs and Open Type TBMs, while the soft rock category comprises Slurry Shield TBMs, Earth pressure balance TBMs, Open Face Type TBMs and Others.

Hard rock tunnel boring machines accounted for the largest market share in 2024, supported by extensive deployment in large-scale railway and road tunnel projects involving hard rock formations. The soft rock tunnel boring machine segment, however, is forecast to record the fastest growth through 2030. Expanding metro networks and utility infrastructure in densely populated urban areas are increasing demand for Earth Pressure Balance and Slurry Shield machines capable of operating in unconsolidated soils while limiting surface disruption.

Market Segmentation by Application

The market is divided into transport, mining, oil & gas, utilities and other applications. Transport represented the leading application segment in 2024 and is expected to remain the fastest-growing category during the forecast period.

Substantial government investment in metro systems, high-speed railways and road tunnels is driving demand for advanced tunneling equipment. The need to connect urban centers, improve mobility and facilitate trade is supporting new underground transportation projects, particularly in locations with challenging geology or limited space for surface construction. Mining activity and investment in water and sewage systems are also creating additional opportunities for tunnel boring machine manufacturers.

Regional Market Outlook

The report analyzes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held the largest tunnel boring machine market share in 2024 and is anticipated to post the strongest growth through 2030.

Rapid urbanization, population growth and major infrastructure programs across the region are accelerating construction of metro networks, high-speed rail systems and underground utilities. Supportive government policies and investment in advanced tunneling technologies further strengthen the regional outlook. AI-powered automation, real-time geological mapping and remote monitoring systems are improving operational control, maintenance planning and project safety. Mining development in selected Asia Pacific markets is also generating demand for access tunnels and related underground infrastructure.

Growth Drivers and Market Challenges

The principal growth driver is the increasing need for efficient underground infrastructure in expanding cities. Transportation connectivity, water management systems, utility networks and mining projects are contributing to equipment demand, while public-sector infrastructure investment is expanding the pipeline of potential tunneling projects.

High initial investment and operating costs remain a major market challenge. Tunnel boring machines are large, complex and frequently customized for specific geological and project requirements. Transportation, assembly, maintenance and specialized workforce expenses can increase overall project costs, limiting adoption among smaller contractors and budget-constrained developments.

Technology and Sustainability Trends

Automation, artificial intelligence, the Industrial Internet of Things and advanced data analytics are reshaping tunnel boring machine operations. These technologies enable real-time optimization of excavation parameters, improved navigation, predictive maintenance and lower downtime. Continued development could also expand the use of autonomous operating capabilities.

Other notable trends include advancements in cutting technology, the development of multi-mode and adaptive TBMs, Sustainable Tunneling Solutions, Micro-tunneling and Small-Diameter TBMs. Together, these innovations are expected to enhance productivity, safety and cost-effectiveness while supporting a wider range of underground construction projects.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Development

The global tunnel boring machine market is moderately fragmented, combining major multinational corporations with small and mid-sized manufacturers serving regional markets and specialized applications. Key market participants include:



Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Herrenknecht AG

The Robbins Company

TERRATEC Ltd.

Hitachi Zosen Sakai Works

Komatsu Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

China Railway Construction Heavy Industry (CRCHI)

IHI Corporation

Sika Ag

Liaoning Censcience Industry Co. Ltd. Qinhuangdao Tianye Tolian Heavy Industry & Technology Co. Ltd.

Leading companies are investing in product innovation, advanced technologies and expansion into emerging markets to strengthen their competitive positions. On December 20, 2024, Herrenknecht AG announced plans to supply two Mixshield tunnel boring machines for Mumbai's Versova-Dahisar road project. Each machine will have a diameter of 15.62 meters, making them the largest TBMs in India.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Tunnel Boring Machine: An Overview

2.1.1 Introduction to Tunnel Boring Machine

2.1.2 Key Features of a Tunnel Boring Machine

2.2 Tunnel Boring Machine Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market: An Overview

3.1.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

3.1.3 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Type (Hard Rock Tunnel Boring Machine, Soft Rock Tunnel Boring Machine and Heterogeneous Ground Tunnel Boring Machine)

3.1.4 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Application (Transport, Mining, Oil & Gas, Utilities and Others)

3.1.5 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa)

3.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Type: An Overview

3.2.2 Global Hard Rock Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Hard Rock Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Type (Shielded TBMs and Open Type TBMs)

3.2.4 Global Shielded Hard Rock Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Open Type Hard Rock Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Soft Rock Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

3.2.7 Global Soft Rock Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Type (Slurry Shield TBMs, Earth Pressure Balance TBMs, Open Face Type TBMs and Others)

3.2.8 Global Slurry Shield Soft Rock Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

3.2.9 Global Earth Pressure Balance Soft Rock Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

3.2.10 Global Open Face Type Soft Rock Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

3.2.11 Global Others Soft Rock Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

3.2.12 Global Heterogeneous Ground Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

3.3 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market: Application Analysis

3.3.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Application: An Overview

3.3.2 Global Transport Infrastructure Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Mining Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Oil & Gas Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Utilities Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Others Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Tunnel Boring Machine Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Tunnel Boring Machine Market: An Overview

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

4.1.3 Asia Pacific Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Region (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.1.4 China Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

4.1.5 India Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

4.1.6 Japan Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

4.1.7 South Korea Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

4.1.8 Rest of Asia Pacific Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

4.2 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine Market: An Overview

4.2.2 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

4.2.3 Europe Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Region (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe)

4.2.4 Germany Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

4.2.5 France Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

4.2.6 United Kingdom Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

4.2.7 Italy Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

4.2.8 Spain Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

4.2.9 Rest of Europe Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

4.3 North America Tunnel Boring Machine Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 North America Tunnel Boring Machine Market: An Overview

4.3.2 North America Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

4.3.3 North America Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Region (The US, Canada and Mexico)

4.3.4 The US Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

4.3.5 Canada Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

4.3.6 Mexico Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

4.4 Latin America Tunnel Boring Machine Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America Tunnel Boring Machine Market: An Overview

4.4.2 Latin America Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

4.5 Middle East & Africa Tunnel Boring Machine Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Middle East & Africa Tunnel Boring Machine Market: An Overview

4.5.2 Middle East & Africa Tunnel Boring Machine Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rapid Urbanization and Population Growth

5.1.2 Rising Mining Activities

5.1.3 Growing Demand for Efficient Transportation Connectivity

5.1.4 Increasing Demand for Water Management Systems

5.1.5 Increased Government Investments in Infrastructure

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 High Initial Investment Costs and Operating Costs

5.2.2 Geological and Environmental Limitations

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Rising Smart City Projects

5.3.2 Adoption of IoT and Smart Monitoring Systems

5.3.3 Increased Automation and AI Integration

5.3.4 Advancements in Cutting Technology

5.3.5 Development of Multi-Mode and Adaptive TBMs

5.3.6 Sustainable Tunneling Solutions

5.3.7 Micro-tunneling and Small-Diameter TBMs

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market Players: Competitive Landscape

6.2 Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market Players: Recent Developments

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Komatsu

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Operating Segments

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Operating Segments

7.2.3 Business Strategy

7.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Operating Segments

7.3.3 Business Strategy

7.4 Kanadevia Corporation

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Operating Markets

7.4.3 Business Strategy

7.5 IHI Corporation

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Operating Segments

7.5.3 Business Strategy

7.6 Sika AG

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Operating Markets

7.6.3 Business Strategy

7.7 Herrenknecht AG

7.7.1 Business Overview

7.7.2 Business Strategy

7.8 The Robbins Company

7.8.1 Business Overview

7.8.2 Business Strategy

7.9 Terratec Ltd.

7.9.1 Business Overview

7.9.2 Business Strategy

7.10 Qinhuangdao Tianye Tolian Heavy Industry & Technology Co., Ltd.

7.10.1 Business Overview

7.10.2 Business Strategy

7.11 China Railway Construction Heavy Industry (CRCHI)

7.11.1 Business Overview

7.12 Liaoning Censcience Industry Co., Ltd.

7.12.1 Business Overview

List of Figures [90]

Companies Featured



Komatsu

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Kanadevia Corporation

IHI Corporation

Sika AG

Herrenknecht AG

The Robbins Company

Terratec Ltd.

Qinhuangdao Tianye Tolian Heavy Industry & Technology Co., Ltd.

China Railway Construction Heavy Industry (CRCHI) Liaoning Censcience Industry Co., Ltd.

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