MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Built for individual recruiters, sourcers, and hiring teams, Tandem runs sourcing, screening, interviewing, and scheduling on autopilot from a single chat, so recruiters spend less time switching tabs and more time with candidates

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo, the global leader in agentic recruiting, launched Tandem, an AI recruiting agent that works autonomously 24x7 for sourcers, recruiters, and hiring teams. With Tandem, you can describe a role in plain language; Tandem drafts the job description, finds and reaches out to people who match, screens and interviews applicants, and books the best ones into the recruiters' or hiring managers' calendars. The person hiring makes every decision.

“Software developers today build complex applications in minutes, not months. AI tools like Claude Code transformed software development, turning natural language into production-ready code. What if recruiting teams had the same power?” said Kshitij Jain (KJ), Founder and CEO of Joveo.“What if recruiters could describe their hiring goal(s) in plain English, and watch AI orchestrate the entire recruiting workflow: from sourcing to interviewing? Tandem makes this possible. Welcome to the era of vibe recruiting!”

Tandem setup takes less than five minutes. After that, sourcing, screening, and AI-driven interviews run on their own, and recruiters can track and advance candidates from the app. Tandem runs on the same Joveo technology the world's largest employers use, with no contract required.

Key capabilities include:



Prompt to hire: Describe who you are looking to hire the way you would to a colleague. Tandem asks for the details it needs, drafts the job description, and shows what it created before anything goes live.

Sourcing and outreach: Finds the best-fit candidates around the world, scores each one out of 100 with the evidence behind the score, and reaches out to them with a personalized sequence via email, SMS, or both.

AI screening and interviews: Candidates apply by chatting with an AI assistant, then complete a recorded AI interview, with a scorecard for every candidate.

Self-booked interviews: Candidates who are a fit book free slots on your calendar, with no back-and-forth emails.

A better candidate experience: Every applicant gets their own status page and an email after each step, so no one is left wondering. Responsible AI, built in: Candidates are told AI is involved and that a human ultimately decides. Tandem never rejects anyone.

Tandem is available now, with a free plan to get started. To start hiring, visit tandem.joveo.com.

For more information about Joveo's award-winning platform and solutions, visit .

About Joveo

Joveo is the agentic recruiting platform that helps the world's largest employers, staffing firms, RPOs, and recruitment media agencies transform how they hire, with unmatched efficiency. Its AI agents attract, source, engage, and screen candidates across every channel in real time, helping talent teams hire on time and within budget.

The result: more qualified applicants, faster hiring, lower paid media spend, and real-time visibility across the talent funnel. Across millions of jobs every day for recruiting teams worldwide.

For more information, visit .

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