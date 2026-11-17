MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Precision farming, fertigation and nutrient-enriched blends boost yields, reduce waste and input costs, while innovation and partnerships strengthen market positions.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Liquid Fertilizers Market: 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid fertilizers market was valued at US$14.54 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$19.00 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 4% during 2025-2030. Market growth is being supported by rising food demand, shrinking arable land, greater adoption of precision agriculture, and the need to improve crop productivity through efficient nutrient management.

Liquid fertilizers are increasingly used with fertigation, foliar application, and precision farming systems because they enable rapid nutrient uptake and targeted distribution. Growing cultivation of high-value crops, increased investment in agricultural infrastructure, and supportive government policies for sustainable farming are strengthening adoption across developed and emerging markets. Technological improvements in formulations, shelf life, application methods, and nutrient efficiency are also making these products more accessible and cost-effective.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type: The report segments the liquid fertilizers market into Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium, and Others. Nitrogen accounts for a significant market share due to its importance in plant development, chlorophyll production, and crop yields. Demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea ammonium nitrate, is expected to remain strong as farmers expand the use of fertigation, precision agriculture, and balanced nutrient management.

By Crop Type: The market is categorized into Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Other. Cereals & Grains represent a major segment, supported by global demand for wheat, rice, and corn. Population growth, food security concerns, and pressure to increase output from limited agricultural land are expected to drive further adoption in large-scale cereal production.

By Production Process: The market is divided into Synthetic and Organic products. Synthetic liquid fertilizers hold the largest share because of their concentrated nutrient content, consistent performance, immediate availability to crops, and compatibility with modern application systems. Their cost-effectiveness and suitability for intensive farming continue to support demand, while product innovation is helping improve nutrient efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

By Application: Application segments include Fertigation, Foliar, Soil, and Others. Fertigation leads the global market, driven by wider use of drip and sprinkler irrigation. This approach improves nutrient delivery to plant roots, limits wastage, and supports water conservation. Demand is expected to increase alongside government investment in advanced irrigation infrastructure, particularly in water-scarce regions.

Regional Outlook

The report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific led the global liquid fertilizers market in 2024, supported by its extensive agricultural base, increasing population, and growing food requirements. Intensive farming, high-value crop production, government-backed irrigation programs, and rising awareness of sustainable agriculture are contributing to regional expansion. Continued investment in precision farming and fertigation systems is expected to reinforce Asia Pacific's market position.

Within North America, the US is forecasted to maintain its lead during 2025-2030. Large-scale commercial agriculture, strong adoption of GPS-based application tools, extensive use of precision farming systems, and sustained research investment are key growth factors. Supportive policies and the expansion of high-value crop cultivation will also contribute to market development.

Market Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Key growth drivers include increasing global population and food demand, declining availability of arable land, expanding precision agriculture, growing demand for organic food products, and the shift toward sustainable farming. Environmental regulations are also encouraging demand for eco-friendly fertilizer options. Efficient fertigation and foliar methods allow producers to improve nutrient absorption and crop output while limiting input losses.

Market expansion may be constrained by high handling and storage costs, environmental compliance requirements, and regulatory barriers. However, the integration of smart farming technologies, the rise of bio-stimulants and organic fertilizers, and customization of fertilizer blends by crop and region are creating new opportunities. Controlled-release formulations, slow-release fertilizers, nutrient-enriched blends, and precision delivery equipment are expected to improve application accuracy, lower input costs, and minimize environmental effects.

Competitive Landscape

The global liquid fertilizers market is moderately consolidated, combining major agribusiness corporations with regional suppliers. Key companies identified in the report include:



Yara International ASA

Nutrien Ltd.

ICL Group Ltd.

K+S AG

The Mosaic Company

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Coromandel International Limited

Compass Minerals International, Inc.

BASF SE

EuroChem Group AG

Haifa Group AgroLiquid

Market participants are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, capacity expansion, new product launches, and commercialization. In March 2024, EuroChem opened a US$1 billion phosphate fertilizer production facility in Serra do Salitre, Brazil. The facility incorporates integrated phosphate production technology, reduced water consumption, and a self-sufficient water circuit for clean energy generation. In August 2024, Rallis India Limited introduced AQUAFERT fertigation Tomato, a water-soluble fertilizer available in three grades for different crop growth stages and designed to support vegetative growth, crop durability, and leaf health.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Liquid fertilizers: An Overview

2.1.1 Introduction to Liquid Fertilizers

2.1.2 Major Types of Liquid Fertilizers

2.2 Liquid Fertilizers Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Liquid Fertilizers Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Liquid Fertilizers Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Liquid Fertilizers Market: An Overview

3.1.2 Global Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

3.1.3 Global Liquid Fertilizers Market by Type (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium and Others)

3.1.4 Global Liquid Fertilizers Market by Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses and Others)

3.1.5 Global Liquid Fertilizers Market by Production Process (Synthetic and Organic)

3.1.6 Global Liquid Fertilizers Market by Application (Fertigation, Foliar, Soil and Others)

3.1.7 Global Liquid Fertilizers Market by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and rest of the World)

3.2 Global Liquid Fertilizers Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Liquid Fertilizers Market by Type: An Overview

3.2.2 Global Nitrogen Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Phosphorus Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Potassium Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Other Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

3.3 Global Liquid Fertilizers Market: Crop Type Analysis

3.3.1 Global Liquid Fertilizers Market by Crop Type: An Overview

3.3.2 Global Cereals & Grains Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Fruits & Vegetables Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Oilseeds & Pulses Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Other Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

3.4 Global Liquid Fertilizers Market: Production Process Analysis

3.4.1 Global Liquid Fertilizers Market by Production Process: An Overview

3.4.2 Global Synthetic Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Organic Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

3.5 Global Liquid Fertilizers Market: Application Analysis

3.5.1 Global Liquid Fertilizers Market by Application: An Overview

3.5.2 Global Fertigation Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

3.5.3 Global Foliar Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

3.5.4 Global Soil Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

3.5.5 Global Other Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Liquid Fertilizers Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Liquid Fertilizers Market: An Overview

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

4.1.3 Asia Pacific Liquid Fertilizers Market by Region

4.1.4 China Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

4.1.5 India Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

4.1.6 Japan Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

4.1.7 Australia Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

4.1.8 Rest of Asia Pacific Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

4.2 North America Liquid Fertilizers Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 North America Liquid Fertilizers Market: An Overview

4.2.2 North America Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

4.2.3 North America Liquid Fertilizers Market by Region

4.2.4 The US Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

4.2.5 Canada Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

4.2.6 Mexico Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

4.3 Europe Liquid Fertilizers Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Europe Liquid Fertilizers Market: An Overview

4.3.2 Europe Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

4.3.3 Europe Liquid Fertilizers Market by Region

4.3.4 Germany Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

4.3.5 France Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

4.3.6 The UK Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

4.3.7 Spain Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

4.3.8 Rest of Europe Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

4.4 Rest of the World Liquid Fertilizers Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Rest of the World Liquid Fertilizers Market: An Overview

4.4.2 Rest of the World Liquid Fertilizers Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Global Population and Food Demand

5.1.2 Rising Emphasis on Precision Agriculture

5.1.3 Growing Demand for Organic Food Products

5.1.4 Shrinking Arable Land

5.1.5 Environmental Regulations Fueling Eco-Friendly Fertilizer Demand

5.1.6 Shift Towards Sustainable Agricultural Practices

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 High Handling and Storage Costs

5.2.2 Geopolitical Factors and Supply Chain Disruptions

5.2.3 Environmental Compliance and Regulatory Barriers

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Integration of Smart Farming Technologies

5.3.2 Rise of Bio-Stimulants and Organic Fertilizers

5.3.3 Advances in Fertilizer Formulations and Delivery Systems

5.3.4 Upsurge in Product Innovation

5.3.5 Technological Innovations in Liquid Fertilizers

5.3.6 Customization of Fertilizer Blends Based on Crop and Region

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Liquid Fertilizers Market: Competitive Landscape

6.2 Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Players: Product Offerings & Innovations

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Yara International ASA

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Operating Segments

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Nutrien Ltd.

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Operating Segments

7.2.3 Business Strategy

7.3 ICL Group Ltd.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Operating Segments

7.3.3 Business Strategy

7.4 K+S AG

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Revenues by Customer

7.4.3 Business Strategy

7.5 The Mosaic Company

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Operating Segments

7.5.3 Business Strategy

7.6 CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Operating Segments

7.6.3 Business Strategy

7.7 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

7.7.1 Business Overview

7.7.2 Operating Segments

7.7.3 Business Strategy

7.8 Coromandel International Limited

7.8.1 Business Overview

7.8.2 Operating Segments

7.8.3 Business Strategy

7.9 Compass Minerals International, Inc.

7.9.1 Business Overview

7.9.2 Operating Segments

7.9.3 Business Strategy

7.10 BASF SE

7.10.1 Business Overview

7.10.2 Operating Segments

7.10.3 Business Strategy

7.11 EuroChem Group AG

7.11.1 Business Overview

7.11.2 Business Strategy

7.12 Haifa Group

7.12.1 Business Overview

7.12.2 Business Strategy

7.13 AgroLiquid

7.13.1 Business Overview

7.13.2 Business Strategy

List of Figures [88]

List of Tables [2]

Companies mentioned



Yara International ASA

Nutrien Ltd.

ICL Group Ltd.

K+S AG

The Mosaic Company

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Coromandel International Limited

Compass Minerals International, Inc.

BASF SE

EuroChem Group AG

Haifa Group AgroLiquid

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