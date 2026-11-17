MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI defect detection, digital twins and managed services turn drone imagery into recurring asset intelligence, reducing inspection risk, handoffs and downtime.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "UAV Photogrammetry for Industrial Inspection - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAV photogrammetry for industrial inspection market is projected to grow from USD 3.06 billion in 2025 and USD 3.56 billion in 2026 to USD 8.27 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.36% from 2026 to 2031, supported by AI-enabled defect detection, digital twin workflows, aging infrastructure, renewable energy development, and demand for safer inspection of hazardous or inaccessible assets.

AI-Enabled Inspection and Digital Twin Adoption

AI classification is transforming industrial inspection data into structured asset records that support maintenance planning and engineering decisions. Operators are increasingly connecting UAV photogrammetry results with digital twins and asset management platforms to compare site conditions over time.

A 2026 study evaluated a drone and AI workflow across 10 bridges in Kansas, aligning automated defect counts with nationally reported condition ratings. Segmented defects were also incorporated into 3D reconstructions for measurement and review. In August 2026, DJI updated FlightHub 2 with Copilot route generation, change detection, and automatic defect tagging. These capabilities enable repeatable inspection programs that produce comparable records across multiple site visits.

Aging Infrastructure Accelerates Inspection Demand

Deteriorating civil and industrial assets are increasing the need for frequent condition assessments. UAV photogrammetry allows asset owners to obtain consistent structural imagery while reducing reliance on periodic manual inspections.

An ASCE study published in 2026 introduced the RCO-YOLOv5 model for UAV-based defect detection. The model achieved 91.0% mean average precision during the reported field assessment, while delivering a 12.8% smaller model size and 6.7% faster inference than its baseline. Such performance improvements support timely defect identification under field conditions.

Additional market drivers include the expansion of renewable energy and linear energy infrastructure, along with increased investment in safer remote inspection methods. However, battery endurance, payload trade-offs, fragmented airspace requirements, and data-privacy regulations remain significant constraints.

Regulatory Developments Shape Commercial Deployment

Differences in beyond visual line of sight regulations, airspace controls, and privacy requirements continue to limit standardized inspection programs across multiple jurisdictions. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a proposed rule for beyond visual line of sight operations on August 7, 2025. The proposal outlines a Part 108 framework covering linear infrastructure inspection and industrial aerial data collection.

In Europe, EASA's STS-01 and STS-02 scenarios replaced national frameworks on January 1, 2026, establishing common competency requirements for applicable UAV operations across EU member states. Greater regulatory consistency could support cross-border inspection programs and broader enterprise adoption.

Hardware Leads While Services Record Strong Growth

Hardware represented 46.73% of the UAV photogrammetry for industrial inspection market in 2025. Demand reflected the investment required to deploy multi-sensor aircraft across energy, oil and gas, mining, and infrastructure operations. Internal flight programs allow asset owners to configure aircraft and payloads for specific inspection environments, while software supports image processing, reporting, and cloud-based collaboration.

Services are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 18.66% through 2031. Managed services are gaining traction among utilities and industrial asset owners seeking recurring inspection outcomes without establishing internal UAV fleets. The market is consequently shifting from equipment-focused deployment toward subscription-based platforms and recurring asset intelligence services.

Rotary-Wing UAVs Maintain Market Leadership

Rotary-wing UAVs accounted for 62.84% of market share in 2025. Vertical takeoff, hover precision, and payload flexibility make these platforms suitable for inspecting turbines, storage tanks, lattice towers, and complex industrial structures. Their ability to operate in restricted launch areas also supports deployment at congested facilities, although shorter endurance can limit long-distance corridor inspections.

Hybrid VTOL UAVs are projected to register a CAGR of 18.78% through 2031, driven by their suitability for transmission lines, pipelines, and other extended assets. Fixed-wing platforms remain important for open-pit mines, solar farms, coastal areas, and other large sites. Enterprises can deploy rotary-wing, fixed-wing, and hybrid VTOL aircraft in complementary roles based on asset configuration and operating conditions.

Regional UAV Photogrammetry Market Outlook

North America held 31.82% of the global market in 2025, supported by large utility fleets, established managed-service providers, and continued investment in domestic UAV manufacturing. Skydio announced a USD 3.5 billion, 5-year SkyForge manufacturing commitment in April 2026, targeting more than 2,000 manufacturing jobs.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest regional growth, with a projected CAGR of 19.11% through 2031. Solar and wind capacity additions, port investment, offshore development, and regional UAV manufacturing are strengthening demand. China benefits from an extensive enterprise drone ecosystem, while India's Production Linked Incentive scheme supports domestic manufacturers. Japan contributes demand from petrochemical, shipbuilding, and nuclear facility inspections.

Europe benefits from increasingly consistent EASA operating scenarios. The Middle East and Africa also present emerging opportunities across petrochemicals, utilities, mining, and infrastructure. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading regional adoption through centralized inspection initiatives connected with industrial digital transformation, while South Africa and Nigeria offer additional applications for remote inspection in difficult-to-access environments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Safety Demand for Hazardous and Inaccessible Inspections

4.3.2 Expansion of Predictive Maintenance and Asset Integrity Programs

4.3.3 Rising Adoption of AI, Robotics, and Digital Twin Workflows

4.3.4 Aging Infrastructure and Stricter Quality and Compliance Requirements

4.3.5 Sensor-Fusion Advantage in Detecting Surface, Subsurface, and Geometric Defects

4.3.6 Inspection Data Scarcity for Multimodal Model Training

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial System and Brownfield Retrofit Costs

4.4.2 Integration, Interoperability, and Data-Governance Complexity

4.4.3 Limited Bandwidth, Battery Endurance, and Payload Capacity in Remote Sites

4.4.4 Unclear Liability for AI-Generated Inspection Decisions

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Services

5.2 By Inspection Platform

5.2.1 Aerial Inspection Systems

5.2.2 Ground Inspection Robots

5.2.3 Underwater and Subsea Inspection Systems

5.2.4 Fixed/Stationary Remote Inspection Systems

5.3 By Inspection Capability

5.3.1 Visual and Video Inspection

5.3.2 Thermal and Infrared Inspection

5.3.3 3D/LiDAR and Spatial Inspection

5.3.4 NDT and Subsurface Inspection

5.3.5 Acoustic and Vibration Inspection

5.3.6 Multimodal Fusion Inspection

5.4 By End-User Industry

5.4.1 Industrial Manufacturing

5.4.2 Oil and Gas

5.4.3 Energy and Utilities

5.4.4 Infrastructure and Construction

5.4.5 Transportation and Marine

5.4.6 Aerospace and Defense

5.4.7 Mining and Metals

5.4.8 Government and Public Safety

5.4.9 Inspection, Testing and Certification Service Providers

5.4.10 Other End-User Industries

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Argentina

5.5.2.3 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 Japan

5.5.4.3 India

5.5.4.4 South Korea

5.5.4.5 ASEAN

5.5.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Middle East

5.5.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.1.3 Turkey

5.5.5.1.4 Rest of the Middle East

5.5.5.2 Africa

5.5.5.2.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2.2 Nigeria

5.5.5.2.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Baker Hughes Company, including Waygate Technologies

6.4.2 MISTRAS Group, Inc.

6.4.3 Intertek Group plc

6.4.4 Eddyfi Technologies Inc.

6.4.5 Evident Corporation

6.4.6 General Electric Company

6.4.7 Cognex Corporation

6.4.8 KEYENCE CORPORATION

6.4.9 Hexagon AB

6.4.10 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

6.4.11 Boston Dynamics, Inc.

6.4.12 ANYbotics AG

6.4.13 Flyability SA

6.4.14 Skydio, Inc.

6.4.15 Terra Drone Corporation

6.4.16 DroneDeploy, Inc.

6.4.17 Gecko Robotics, Inc.

6.4.18 Percepto Ltd.

6.4.19 Invert Robotics Limited

6.4.20 Oceaneering International, Inc.

6.4.21 Deep Trekker Inc.

6.4.22 Subsea 7 S.A.

6.4.23 KUKA AG

6.4.24 FARO Technologies, Inc.

6.4.25 Basler AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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