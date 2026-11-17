MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target fast-growing allulose, plant-extracted sweeteners and nutrition applications; win through formulation expertise, fermentation-derived supply, traceability and regulatory access.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Sugar Substitutes Market - 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sugar substitutes market is valued at US$9.0B in 2025, increasing from an estimated US$6.8B in 2021 at a historical CAGR of approximately 7.3%, according to the report. The market is projected to reach US$12.4B by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2025-2030. Growth is being supported by continued reformulation across the food and beverage industry as manufacturers respond to demand for reduced-sugar and zero-sugar products.

The market includes high-intensity sweeteners, polyols, allulose and other specialty reduced-calorie sweeteners sold as ingredients and tabletop products. High-fructose syrups and conventional caloric sugars are excluded from the analysis.

North America accounts for the largest regional share, representing 35% of global market value in 2025, with the United States providing the primary source of demand. Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region, recording an estimated CAGR of 8.3%. Regional expansion is supported by China's established ingredient-manufacturing capacity and India's rapidly developing packaged-food industry. India is expected to be the fastest-growing major country, with a projected CAGR of 11.0%.

High-intensity sweeteners lead the product category landscape with 50% of market value in 2025. Sucralose is the largest individual sweetener type, accounting for 17%. Allulose and other specialty sweeteners represent the fastest-growing product category at approximately 10.7% CAGR, while allulose is forecast to be the fastest-growing individual type at 13.0%.

By production route, starch- and sugar-derived ingredients manufactured through hydrogenation and enzymatic conversion hold the leading share at 37%. Plant-extracted sweeteners, including stevia and monk fruit, are expected to deliver the strongest growth at a CAGR of 9.2%. Advances in fermentation and bioconversion are also improving supply consistency and supporting the commercial availability of next-generation ingredients.

Beverages represent the largest application, accounting for 36% of the market, while nutrition and dietary products are projected to grow fastest at 9.0%. Powder and crystalline ingredients lead by form with a 49% share. Liquid sweeteners and syrups are forecast to expand at 7.0% CAGR. Beverage manufacturers remain the largest end-use industry at 35%, while nutrition and dietary product manufacturers are expected to record the fastest end-use growth at 9.1%.

Major sugar substitutes market growth drivers include sugar-reduction initiatives, sugar-sweetened beverage taxes, front-of-pack labelling requirements and the continued launch of zero-sugar beverages. Improvements in taste, blending and formulation performance are helping manufacturers broaden product use across beverages, bakery, confectionery, dairy and nutritional applications.

Key industry trends include rising adoption of stevia, particularly minor steviol glycosides such as Reb M, alongside growing interest in monk fruit. Suppliers are developing application-specific sweetener systems that combine bulk, texture and taste modulation. Ingredient traceability, regulatory compliance and reliable sourcing are becoming increasingly important purchasing criteria.

Market participants continue to face technical and commercial challenges. These include aftertaste, replicating sugar's bulk, browning and preservation functions, jurisdiction-specific regulatory approvals, consumer skepticism toward selected non-sugar sweeteners, concentrated supply for certain ingredients and ongoing price competition with sugar.

The competitive landscape is moderately concentrated. Diversified ingredient suppliers Tate & Lyle, Ingredion, Cargill and ADM compete alongside polyol specialists Roquette and BENEO, as well as stevia and monk fruit specialists Sweegen and Layn Natural Ingredients. China remains a major production center for large-volume synthetic sweeteners. As reliable company-level global market shares are not publicly disclosed, competitive positioning is assessed through portfolio breadth, production technology, application expertise and customer support.

Entering 2026, the global sugar substitutes market remains on a structurally positive growth path. Suppliers with advanced formulation capabilities, natural-origin and fermentation-derived ingredient portfolios, secure supply chains and broad regulatory market access are expected to be best positioned to capture demand through 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Definition and Scope of the Report

1.3 Sugar Substitutes Industry Value Chain

1.4 Research Methodology

2. Market Size and Growth

2.1 Global Market Snapshot

2.2 Global Sugar Substitutes Market Size and Growth

2.3 Global Sugar Substitutes Market Growth Analysis

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Market Challenges and Restraints

3. Market Segmentation

3.1 Market Segmentation Overview

3.2 By Type of Sweetener

3.3 By Source / Origin

3.4 By Form

3.5 By Application

3.6 By End-Use Industry

4. Regional and Country Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 United States

4.1.2 Canada

4.1.3 North America - Country Comparison

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Germany

4.2.2 United Kingdom

4.2.3 France

4.2.4 Italy

4.2.5 Spain

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 China

4.3.2 Japan

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 South Korea

4.3.5 Australia

4.4 Latin America

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.6 Global Regional Comparison

5. Product, Formulation and Application Insights

5.1 Sugar Substitute Product and Technology Landscape

5.2 High-Intensity Sweeteners

5.3 Sugar Alcohols, Polyols and Bulk Sweeteners

5.4 Natural-Origin and Emerging Sweeteners

5.5 Sugar Substitutes in Food and Beverage Formulation

5.6 Taste, Texture and Sensory Performance

5.7 Production, Supply Chain and Quality Assurance

5.8 Competitive Product and Formulation Positioning

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

6.2 Major Companies

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Tate & Lyle

7.2 Ingredion

7.3 Cargill

7.4 ADM

7.5 Roquette

7.6 BENEO (Sudzucker Group)

7.7 Sweegen

7.8 Layn Natural Ingredients

8. Strategic Insights and Outlook

8.1 Key Market Opportunities

8.2 Emerging Technology Opportunities

8.3 Strategic Recommendations

8.4 Global Market Outlook

List of Tables [13]

List of Figures [30]

Companies Featured



Tate & Lyle

Ingredion

Cargill

ADM

Roquette

BENEO (Sudzucker Group)

Sweegen Layn Natural Ingredients

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