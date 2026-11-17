MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI strategies prioritize robotic, software-driven finishing lines, energy-efficient curing, quick-color-change designs and process analytics to improve transfer efficiency.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Powder Coating Equipment Market - 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global powder coating equipment market is valued at US$3.2B in 2025 and is forecast to reach US$5.0B by 2030, representing a 9.3% CAGR from 2026-2030, according to the report. The outlook reflects sustained investment in manufacturing modernization, emissions-compliant finishing systems and automated powder coating technologies across major industrial markets.

North America remains the largest regional market, accounting for approximately 34% of global demand in 2025. Its leadership is supported by an established automotive, appliance and metal-fabrication manufacturing base, alongside continued replacement of legacy finishing lines. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with an estimated CAGR of approximately 12.5%. Growth is being led by China's expanding manufacturing infrastructure and India's industrial and infrastructure investment. India is projected to advance at approximately 15.5% CAGR - the fastest rate among the major markets assessed in the report.

From 2021 to 2025, the global powder coating equipment market increased from an estimated US$2.35B to US$3.2B, delivering a historical CAGR of approximately 8%. This expansion was driven by manufacturers replacing solvent-based liquid-paint lines with powder application systems that support improved operating efficiency and lower emissions.

Powder coating booths represent the largest equipment category, with a 32% market share. Spray guns and application systems are expected to record the fastest category growth at approximately 9.5% CAGR. By technology, electrostatic corona spray leads with a 48% share, while robotic and automated application systems are projected to expand at approximately 11.5% CAGR. This performance highlights the increasing importance of precision, repeatability, productivity and digital process control in industrial finishing operations.

Steel substrates account for the largest share of demand at 46%. Aluminum substrates are forecast to achieve the strongest growth, advancing at approximately 10.2% CAGR as architectural applications and automotive-lightweighting programs increase. Demand is also benefiting from higher automotive and appliance production, contract-coating capacity expansion and tighter environmental and VOC-emissions regulations.

Several technology trends are reshaping the powder coating equipment industry. Manufacturers are investing in robotic and software-driven finishing lines, energy-efficient curing-oven technology, modular equipment and quick-color-change systems. Process-monitoring tools and data analytics are also becoming more important as operators seek greater transfer efficiency, consistent finish quality, reduced material waste and better production visibility.

Despite the positive market outlook, suppliers and end users face several operational and commercial challenges. High equipment capital costs can slow adoption, particularly among smaller manufacturers. Advanced systems also require skilled process-control personnel and careful management of formulation and airflow variables. Competitive pressure remains significant due to private-label products and lower-cost regional equipment suppliers.

The competitive landscape includes global finishing-technology companies such as Nordson Corporation, Gema Switzerland GmbH and Wagner Group. Systems integrators including Durr Systems AG and Reliant Finishing Systems also hold important positions, while Sames, Ransburg, IntelliFinishing and Col-Met Spray Booths contribute specialized application, spray booth and automation capabilities. Competition is increasingly focused on automation performance, applications engineering, equipment flexibility and global service reach.

Entering 2026, the global powder coating equipment market is positioned for continued structural growth through 2030. Manufacturing upgrades, emissions-driven equipment replacement, increased use of aluminum and sustained investment in automated finishing systems are expected to support demand. Suppliers offering integrated technology, responsive service and scalable solutions will be well placed to capture opportunities across both mature and rapidly industrializing markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Definition and Scope of the Report

1.3 Powder Coating Equipment Industry Value Chain

1.4 Research Methodology

2. Market Size and Growth

2.1 Global Market Snapshot

2.2 Global Powder Coating Equipment Market Size and Growth

2.3 Global Powder Coating Equipment Market Growth Analysis

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Market Challenges and Restraints

3. Market Segmentation

3.1 Market Segmentation Overview

3.2 By Equipment Type

3.3 By Technology

3.4 By Application

3.5 By Substrate Type

3.6 By End User

4. Regional and Country Analysis

4.1 North America - Market Overview & Dynamics

4.1.1 United States

4.1.2 Canada

4.1.3 North America - Country Comparison

4.2 Europe - Market Overview & Dynamics

4.2.1 Germany

4.2.2 United Kingdom

4.2.3 France

4.2.4 Italy

4.2.5 Spain

4.2.6 Europe - Country Comparison

4.3 Asia Pacific - Market Overview & Dynamics

4.3.1 China

4.3.2 Japan

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 South Korea

4.3.5 Australia

4.3.6 Asia Pacific - Country Comparison

4.4 Latin America - Market Overview & Dynamics

4.5 Middle East & Africa - Market Overview & Dynamics

4.6 Global Regional Comparison

5. Technology, Application and Industry Insights

5.1 Powder Coating Technology Landscape

5.2 Powder Spray Guns, Booths and Application Systems

5.3 Powder Recovery and Recycling Systems

5.4 Curing Ovens and Thermal Systems

5.5 Powder Coating in Industrial Applications

5.6 Surface Preparation and Pretreatment

5.7 Automation, Robotics and Smart Powder Coating

5.8 Competitive Technology Positioning

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

6.2 Major Companies and Competitive Positioning

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Nordson Corporation

7.2 Gema Switzerland GmbH

7.3 Wagner Group

7.4 Durr Systems AG (Behr Systems)

7.5 Sames (Exel Industries)

7.6 Ransburg (Carlisle Fluid Technologies)

7.7 Reliant Finishing Systems

7.8 IntelliFinishing

7.9 Col-Met Spray Booths

8. Strategic Insights and Outlook

8.1 Key Market Opportunities

8.2 Emerging Technology Opportunities

8.3 Strategic Recommendations

8.4 Global Market Outlook

List of Tables [9]

List of Figures [25]

Companies Featured



Nordson Corporation

Gema Switzerland GmbH

Wagner Group

Durr Systems AG (Behr Systems)

Sames (Exel Industries)

Ransburg (Carlisle Fluid Technologies)

Reliant Finishing Systems

IntelliFinishing Col-Met Spray Booths

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