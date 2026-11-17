MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UMI Stone, a distributor of natural stone, quartz, porcelain and specialty surfaces, launched“A Quiet Shift,” a quartz collection of eight designs and 10 surface options. Trade professionals can order the collection through UMI Stone's two regional quartz brands: Pompeii Quartz in Florida and Vicostone Quartz along the East Coast from South Carolina to Maine. Each design pairs a distinct movement pattern with a polished, honed or brushed finish that changes how the surface reflects light.

Key Facts





Eight new quartz designs and 10 surface options arrive at UMI Stone design centers

Pompeii Quartz carries the collection in Florida; Vicostone Quartz carries it from South Carolina to Maine

Polished, honed and brushed finishes change how each design reflects light Designs suit kitchens, baths, islands, hospitality spaces and feature walls



NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMI Stone, a distributor of natural stone, quartz, porcelain and specialty surfaces, launched“A Quiet Shift,” a quartz collection of eight designs and 10 surface options. Fabricators, dealers, builders and designers can order the collection through UMI Stone's two regional quartz brands: Pompeii Quartz in Florida and Vicostone Quartz along the East Coast from South Carolina to Maine.

UMI Stone built the collection around one idea: a surface can change a room without shouting. The eight designs are Avanta, Belalba, Chiaro Delicato, Colorado Ridge, Corchia, Emila, Lioro and Torena. Each pairs a distinct movement pattern (linear, layered or drifting) with a finish that shapes how it reflects light. UMI offers Colorado Ridge and Emila in both polished and honed finishes and Belalba in a tactile brushed finish. Chiaro Delicato ships in a 1.2-centimeter profile, the thinnest option in the collection and a fit for spa-style baths, showers and feature walls.

"Quiet design is often the hardest to get right. These eight designs were selected because they hold up to a second look - the movement in the stone reveals itself as light moves across it. Stocking the collection through Pompeii Quartz in Florida and Vicostone Quartz up the East Coast means our fabricators and designers can get samples and slabs close to home, without waiting on a special order," said Donnie DiNorcia, UMI president.









UMI Stone built the collection around one idea: a surface can change a room without shouting. This stunning Colorado Ridge kitchen pairs a distinct movement pattern with a finish that shapes how it reflects light.

A matter of finish

Finish controls how a design reflects light and how the eye reads its movement. Polished surfaces look brighter and crisper. Honed surfaces give movement a calm, velvety presence. Brushed finishes add texture a hand can feel. Across the eight designs, the launch totals 10 SKUs.

One launch, two quartz brands

Trade professionals reach the collection through the UMI quartz brand that serves their region: Pompeii Quartz in Florida and Vicostone Quartz from South Carolina to Maine. Local UMI teams can confirm current inventory, finishes and sample availability at design centers in both regions.

Where it fits

The collection suits kitchens and islands, baths and vanities, shower and feature walls, full-height backsplashes, hospitality bars and laundry rooms. The designs carry the visual depth of natural stone with the consistent performance and easy care that make quartz a practical choice for hardworking rooms.









"Quiet design is often the hardest to get right. These eight designs were selected because they hold up to a second look - the movement in the stone reveals itself as light moves across it,” said Donnie DiNorcia, UMI president. This vanity, featuring the Emila stone, is the perfect finish to a perfect vanity.

Frequently asked questions

What is“A Quiet Shift”?

“A Quiet Shift” is UMI Stone's newest quartz collection: eight designs and 10 surface options chosen to change the feel of a space without overpowering it.

Which designs are in the collection?

The eight designs are Avanta, Belalba, Chiaro Delicato, Colorado Ridge, Corchia, Emila, Lioro and Torena.

Where is the collection available?

UMI Stone sells the collection through Pompeii Quartz in Florida and Vicostone Quartz along the East Coast from South Carolina to Maine, at UMI Stone design centers in those regions.

What finishes are offered?

The designs come in polished, honed or brushed finishes. Colorado Ridge and Emila come in both polished and honed, and Belalba comes in brushed. The launch includes 10 SKUs across eight designs.

What is UMI Stone?

UMI Stone distributes natural stone, quartz, porcelain and specialty surfaces to fabricators, dealers, builders and designers through a network of design centers in the eastern United States.

About UMI Stone

For more than two decades, UMI's mission has been to source the finest stone surfaces from around the globe. UMI is a premier distributor of natural stone, quartz, porcelain, specialty slabs and sinks, meticulously selected and imported from trusted quarries and manufacturers worldwide. Learn more at umistone.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

CONTACT: Doyle Albee... 303-845-2627