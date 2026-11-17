MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North America leads, while Asia Pacific grows fastest. AI-assisted analysis, 3D imaging, portable systems and digital evidence integration offer key growth opportunities.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Forensic Imaging Market - 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global forensic imaging market is valued at US$3.2B in 2025 and is forecast to reach US$4.8B by 2030, representing an 8.4% CAGR from 2026-2030. Market expansion is being supported by forensic-laboratory modernization, stronger crime-scene documentation requirements and continued government investment in advanced forensic infrastructure.

North America accounts for approximately 36% of global demand in 2025, making it the largest regional forensic imaging market. Its leadership is supported by established government forensic laboratories, law-enforcement modernization programs and sustained procurement of advanced evidence-analysis systems. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with an estimated CAGR of 11.4%. Regional growth is led by China's expanding modern forensic-laboratory infrastructure and Japan's innovation-led expansion. At approximately 14.9% CAGR, Japan is expected to record the fastest growth among the major markets assessed in the report.

The market increased from an estimated US$2.2B in 2021 to US$3.2B in 2025, reflecting a historical CAGR of approximately 9.8%. During this period, law-enforcement agencies and forensic laboratories increased their use of higher-resolution, non-destructive imaging systems for evidence documentation, examination and analysis.

Optical imaging and photography leads the market by imaging modality, representing 34% of demand. However, 3D imaging and scanning is the fastest-growing modality, with an estimated CAGR of 13.5%. The category is benefiting from increased use of detailed crime-scene reconstruction, spatial documentation and virtual evidence review.

By technology, digital photography and imaging systems holds the largest share at 30%. AI-assisted image analysis is projected to achieve the strongest technology growth at approximately 15.6% CAGR. Adoption is increasing as forensic organizations use AI-assisted tools to support image enhancement, pattern recognition and the analysis of complex visual evidence.

Crime-scene investigation remains the leading application, accounting for 32% of the market. Fingerprints represent the largest evidence category at 26%, while digital and electronic evidence is the fastest-growing evidence type, advancing at an estimated CAGR of 10.8%.

Major forensic imaging market trends include:



Growing adoption of AI-assisted image enhancement and pattern recognition

Expanded use of 3D crime-scene reconstruction and scanning

Rising demand for portable field-imaging systems

Increased deployment of non-destructive multispectral imaging Integration with digital evidence-management platforms

Despite favorable growth prospects, the market faces several constraints. High equipment costs can limit adoption, particularly in countries with less-developed forensic infrastructure. Laboratories also require skilled forensic personnel, validated workflows and systems capable of supporting image-authentication and chain-of-custody requirements. Differences in national standards, laboratory capacity and public funding may further affect implementation rates.

The competitive landscape includes microscopy and optical-imaging manufacturers Leica Microsystems, ZEISS and Evident Scientific; forensic-imaging and document-examination specialist Foster + Freeman; infrared and thermal-imaging provider Teledyne FLIR; 3D-scanning and crime-scene-reconstruction provider FARO Technologies; spectroscopy and light-source specialist HORIBA; and forensic-equipment supplier Sirchie.

Competition is focused on imaging resolution, evidentiary reliability, laboratory validation, workflow integration and established law-enforcement procurement relationships. As forensic organizations prioritize accuracy, efficiency and digital evidence capabilities, suppliers that combine advanced imaging hardware with AI-assisted analysis and evidence-management integration are positioned to benefit. The report indicates that sustained modernization, technology innovation and government funding will support global demand for forensic imaging systems through 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Definition and Scope of the Report

1.3 Forensic Imaging Industry Value Chain

1.4 Research Methodology

2. Market Size and Growth

2.1 Global Market Snapshot

2.2 Global Forensic Imaging Market Size and Growth, 2021-2030

2.3 Global Forensic Imaging Market Growth Analysis

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Trends and Challenges

3. Market Segmentation

3.1 Market Segmentation Overview

3.2 By Imaging Modality

3.3 By Technology

3.4 By Application

3.5 By Evidence Type

3.6 By End User

4. Regional and Country Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 United States

4.1.2 Canada

4.1.3 North America - Country Comparison

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Germany

4.2.2 United Kingdom

4.2.3 France

4.2.4 Italy

4.2.5 Spain

4.2.6 Europe - Country Comparison

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 China

4.3.2 Japan

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 South Korea

4.3.5 Australia

4.3.6 Asia Pacific - Country Comparison

4.4 Latin America

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.6 Global Regional Comparison

5. Imaging Technology, Application and Evidence Insights

5.1 Forensic Imaging Technology Landscape

5.2 Microscopy and High-Resolution Imaging

5.3 Multispectral, Hyperspectral and Advanced Imaging

5.4 3D Forensic Imaging

5.5 Forensic Imaging in Crime-Scene and Laboratory Applications

5.6 AI, Automation and Digital Image Analysis

5.7 Competitive Technology Positioning

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

6.2 Major Companies

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Leica Microsystems

7.2 Foster + Freeman

7.3 Evident Scientific

7.4 ZEISS

7.5 Teledyne FLIR

7.6 FARO Technologies

7.7 HORIBA

7.8 Sirchie

8. Strategic Insights and Outlook

8.1 Key Market and Technology Opportunities

8.2 Strategic Recommendations

8.3 Global Market Outlook

List of Tables [9]

List of Figures [23]

Companies Featured



Leica Microsystems

Foster + Freeman

Evident Scientific

ZEISS

Teledyne FLIR

FARO Technologies

HORIBA Sirchie

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