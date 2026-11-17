MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target fast-growing non-woven, recycled and bio-based flooring, EV interior redesign and e-commerce aftermarket demand with lightweight, sustainable innovation.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Automotive Flooring Market - 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive flooring market is valued at US$8.2 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach US$11.5 billion by 2030, representing a 7.0% CAGR between 2026 and 2030. According to the report, the market increased from approximately US$6.0 billion in 2021, achieving a historical CAGR of about 8.1% through 2025.

Market expansion has been supported by rising global vehicle production, greater sophistication in automotive interiors and increased OEM focus on cabin comfort, acoustic performance and lightweighting. North America accounts for approximately 33% of global demand in 2025, making it the largest regional automotive flooring market. Its position is supported by an established OEM manufacturing base and strong consumer demand for SUVs and pickup-truck models.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, with an estimated CAGR of 8.6%. Growth is being led by China's large and expanding vehicle-production base, alongside rapid development in India's organized automotive manufacturing sector.

Automotive Flooring Segment Analysis

Automotive carpet remains the leading flooring type, representing 42% of the market. Non-woven flooring is expected to record the fastest growth, at approximately 8.3% CAGR, as manufacturers adopt lighter and more recyclable constructions. Polyester and PET hold the largest material share at 34%, while recycled and bio-based fibers are forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR, driven by OEM sustainability targets and increased use of recycled-fiber content.

Passenger cars account for 46% of demand and remain the largest vehicle-type segment. SUVs and crossovers are the fastest-growing category, with an estimated CAGR of 8.4%. Passenger-cabin flooring leads by application with a 58% share, while cargo and trunk flooring is expanding rapidly as SUV and EV platforms provide larger, more versatile storage areas.

OEM supply represents 74% of the sales-channel mix and continues to dominate automotive flooring demand. The aftermarket is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR, supported by e-commerce-driven floor-mat replacement and increasing consumer interest in customized and protective interior products.

Electric Vehicles and Sustainable Materials Reshape Demand

Electric-vehicle architectures are changing automotive flooring requirements through flat-floor configurations, different acoustic profiles and stronger demand for premium interiors. These changes are encouraging suppliers to develop integrated acoustic and thermal flooring systems that support cabin refinement without adding unnecessary weight.

Other influential automotive flooring trends include recycled-PET adoption, bio-based materials, closed-loop circular manufacturing, advanced molding processes and improved non-woven production technologies. These developments are helping suppliers address OEM objectives for lower vehicle weight, enhanced recyclability and improved environmental performance.

Market participants must also manage raw-material and energy cost volatility, OEM pricing pressure, recycling and end-of-life complexity, and demanding performance standards. Balancing weight reduction with durability, thermal management and acoustic performance remains a significant technical challenge.

Competitive Landscape and Market Outlook

The competitive landscape includes major automotive-interior and acoustic-materials suppliers such as Autoneum, Forvia, Toyota Boshoku, Grupo Antolin, Auria Solutions, Freudenberg Performance Materials, Sage Automotive Interiors and Borgers Group. Competition centers on lightweighting expertise, recycled-material capabilities, OEM platform relationships and global manufacturing reach.

The report indicates that the automotive flooring market enters 2026 with strong long-term growth prospects. Continued vehicle production, electrification-led interior redesign, expanding SUV demand and sustained investment in recyclable materials are expected to create opportunities for flooring manufacturers and automotive interior suppliers through 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Definition and Scope of the Report

1.3 Automotive Flooring Industry Value Chain

1.4 Research Methodology

2. Market Size and Growth

2.1 Global Market Snapshot

2.2 Global Automotive Flooring Market Size and Growth, 2021-2030

2.3 Global Automotive Flooring Market Growth Analysis

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Market Challenges and Restraints

3. Market Segmentation

3.1 Market Segmentation Overview

3.2 By Flooring Type

3.3 By Material

3.4 By Vehicle Type

3.5 By Application

3.6 By Sales Channel

4. Regional and Country Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 United States

4.1.2 Canada

4.1.3 North America - Country Comparison

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Germany

4.2.2 United Kingdom

4.2.3 France

4.2.4 Italy

4.2.5 Spain

4.2.6 Europe - Country Comparison

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 China

4.3.2 Japan

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 South Korea

4.3.5 Australia

4.3.6 Asia Pacific - Country Comparison

4.4 Latin America

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.6 Global Regional Comparison

5. Product, Technology and Application Insights

5.1 Automotive Flooring Product Landscape

5.2 Automotive Flooring Materials

5.3 Automotive Flooring Manufacturing Process

5.4 Automotive Flooring Technology

5.5 Lightweight Automotive Flooring

5.6 Sustainable Automotive Flooring

5.7 Automotive Flooring in Electric Vehicles

5.8 OEM vs Aftermarket

5.9 Automotive Flooring Quality and Performance Requirements

5.10 Competitive Technology Positioning

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

6.2 Major Companies and Competitive Positioning

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Autoneum

7.2 Forvia (Faurecia)

7.3 Toyota Boshoku Corporation

7.4 Grupo Antolin

7.5 Auria Solutions

7.6 Freudenberg Performance Materials

7.7 Sage Automotive Interiors

7.8 Borgers Group

8. Strategic Insights and Outlook

8.1 Key Market Opportunities

8.2 Emerging Technology Opportunities

8.3 Strategic Recommendations

8.4 Global Market Outlook

List of Tables [9]

List of Figures [25]

Companies Featured



Autoneum

Forvia (Faurecia)

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Grupo Antolin

Auria Solutions

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Sage Automotive Interiors Borgers Group

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