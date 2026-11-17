MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on oil & gas demand, clean-label foods and plant-based products through application-specific innovation, sustainability and emerging-market expansion.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Guar Gum Market: 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global guar gum market was valued at US$1.49 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.26 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.29% during 2025-2030. Market growth is supported by rising demand across the oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, textile, cosmetics and personal care industries.

According to the report, guar gum continues to gain importance because of its cost-effectiveness, biodegradability and versatility across industrial and consumer applications. Demand from the oil & gas industry remains a major growth catalyst, particularly in hydraulic fracturing operations. Guar gum enhances the viscosity and performance of drilling fluids while supporting extraction under high-pressure and high-temperature conditions. Expanding shale gas exploration and rising global energy requirements are expected to sustain demand in North America, the Middle East and other energy-producing regions.

Guar Gum Market Segmentation by Grade

Based on grade, the market is segmented into food grade, industrial grade and pharmaceutical grade. Food grade guar gum accounted for the largest market share in 2024 and is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Its adoption is increasing in dairy products, bakery items, sauces, beverages and convenience foods. Demand is particularly strong in gluten-free, vegan and clean-label formulations as manufacturers respond to consumer preferences for plant-based ingredients and natural additives.

Market Analysis by Function and Application

By function, the guar gum market includes thickening, gelling and binding. The thickening segment held the leading share in 2024, supported by extensive use in sauces, soups, dairy products and baked goods. Guar gum delivers consistent viscosity and texture at low concentrations, contributing to its broad industrial appeal. The binding segment is forecast to grow at the fastest rate through 2030, driven by pharmaceutical formulations and gluten-free foods that require reliable structure and consistency.

By application, the market is categorized into oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, textile and other uses. Oil & gas represented the largest application segment in 2024 because of guar gum's established role in hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations. Food & beverages is projected to become the fastest-growing segment as consumption of processed, gluten-free, vegan and clean-label products increases worldwide.

Regional Guar Gum Market Outlook

The report evaluates North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America led the global guar gum market in 2024, supported by hydraulic fracturing activity and established processed food and pharmaceutical industries. Asia Pacific is anticipated to deliver the fastest growth during 2025-2030. Key contributors include industrialization, expanding food processing capacity, greater health awareness and India's position as a major global producer of guar beans.

Growth Drivers, Challenges and Market Trends

In addition to oil & gas demand, market expansion is being supported by growth in food processing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, cosmetics and personal care. The shift toward clean label and plant-based products is strengthening the role of guar gum in formulations that prioritize natural, non-GMO and allergen-free ingredients. Its multifunctional properties - including thickening, stabilizing and binding - allow manufacturers to address changing consumer requirements without sacrificing product performance.

Other influential guar gum market trends include increased attention to sustainability & green chemistry, pharmaceutical & biomedical applications, product innovation and growing use in pet food. Strategic collaboration across the agricultural supply chain is also becoming more important as companies seek greater traceability, consistent quality and responsible sourcing.

Price volatility and raw material availability remain key challenges. Guar cultivation is concentrated primarily in India and depends heavily on monsoon rainfall and seasonal agricultural conditions. Droughts, floods and other weather disruptions can reduce crop yields and increase input costs. Geographic concentration also exposes the supply chain to trade restrictions, geopolitical developments and local farming constraints, potentially affecting production stability and manufacturer margins.

Competitive Landscape

The global guar gum market is moderately fragmented, combining multinational businesses with regional and local manufacturers. Competition is based on product quality, supply consistency, pricing, application-specific capabilities, innovation and sustainability performance. Companies are investing in technology, emerging-market expansion, agricultural partnerships and specialized product development to strengthen their market positions.

Key companies identified in the report include:



Cargill Corporation

Ingredion Inc.

Altrafine Gums

Vikas WSP Ltd.

Shree Ram India Gums

India Glycols Ltd.

Supreme Gums Pvt. Ltd.

Lucid Colloids Ltd.

Rama Gum Industries (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals LTD

Neelkanth Polymers

Lotus International Ashapura Proteins Ltd.

Recent industry initiatives demonstrate the growing focus on sustainable guar sourcing. In April 2022, Solvay partnered with Procter & Gamble (P&G) to expand a sustainable guar farming program. The collaboration was designed to extend education and access to good agricultural practices among guar farmers, with particular support for women farmers. Such programs are expected to improve agricultural resilience while helping manufacturers meet environmental and social responsibility objectives.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Guar Gum: An Overview

2.1.1 Introduction to Guar Gum

2.1.2 Benefits of Guar Gum

2.2 Guar Gum Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Guar Gum Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Guar Gum Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Guar Gum Market: An Overview

3.1.2 Global Guar Gum Market by Value

3.1.3 Global Guar Gum Market by Grade (Food Grade, Industrial Grade and Pharmaceutical Grade)

3.1.4 Global Guar Gum Market by Function (Thickening, Gelling and Binding)

3.1.5 Global Guar Gum Market by Application (Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Textile and Others)

3.1.6 Global Guar Gum Market by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa)

3.2 Global Guar Gum Market: Grade Analysis

3.2.1 Global Guar Gum Market by Grade: An Overview

3.2.2 Global Food Grade Guar Gum Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Industrial Grade Guar Gum Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Pharmaceutical Grade Guar Gum Market by Value

3.3 Global Guar Gum Market: Function Analysis

3.3.1 Global Guar Gum Market by Function: An Overview

3.3.2 Global Thickening Guar Gum Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Gelling Guar Gum Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Binding Guar Gum Market by Value

3.4 Global Guar Gum Market: Application Analysis

3.4.1 Global Guar Gum Market by Application: An Overview

3.4.2 Global Oil & Gas Guar Gum Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Food & Beverages Guar Gum Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Pharmaceutical Guar Gum Market by Value

3.4.5 Global Textile Guar Gum Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Others Guar Gum Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Guar Gum Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Guar Gum Market: An Overview

4.1.2 North America Guar Gum Market by Value

4.1.3 North America Guar Gum Market by Region (The US, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.4 The US Guar Gum Market by Value

4.1.5 Canada Guar Gum Market by Value

4.1.6 Mexico Guar Gum Market by Value

4.2 Asia Pacific Guar Gum Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Asia Pacific Guar Gum Market: An Overview

4.2.2 Asia Pacific Guar Gum Market by Value

4.2.3 Asia Pacific Guar Gum Market by Region (India, China, Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.2.4 India Guar Gum Market by Value

4.2.5 China Guar Gum Market by Value

4.2.6 Japan Guar Gum Market by Value

4.2.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Guar Gum Market by Value

4.3 Europe Guar Gum Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Europe Guar Gum Market: An Overview

4.3.2 Europe Guar Gum Market by Value

4.3.3 Europe Guar Gum Market by Region (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe)

4.3.4 Germany Guar Gum Market by Value

4.3.5 United Kingdom Guar Gum Market by Value

4.3.6 France Guar Gum Market by Value

4.3.7 Italy Guar Gum Market by Value

4.3.8 Spain Guar Gum Market by Value

4.3.9 Rest of Europe Guar Gum Market by Value

4.4 Latin America Guar Gum Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America Guar Gum Market: An Overview

4.4.2 Latin America Guar Gum Market by Value

4.5 Middle East & Africa Guar Gum Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Middle East & Africa Guar Gum Market: An Overview

4.5.2 Middle East & Africa Guar Gum Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Expansion of Oil & Gas Industry

5.1.2 Growth in the Food & Beverage Industry

5.1.3 Soaring Health & Nutritional Benefits

5.1.4 Other Industrial Applications

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Price Volatility and Market Sensitivity

5.2.2 Threat of Substitution from Synthetic and Natural Alternatives

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Surge in Clean Label & Plant-Based Product Demand

5.3.2 Focus on Sustainability & Green Chemistry

5.3.3 Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Uses

5.3.4 Rising Popularity in Cosmetics and Personal Care

5.3.5 Innovation and Product Development

5.3.6 Growing Use of Guar Gum in Pet Food Industry

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Guar Gum Market Players: Competitive Landscape

6.2 Global Guar Gum Market Players: Product Comparison

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Ingredion Incorporated

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Operating Segments

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 India Glycols Limited

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Operating Segments

7.2.3 Business Strategy

7.3 Cargill, Incorporated

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Business Strategy

7.4 Altrafine Gums

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.5 Vikas WSP Ltd.

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.6 Shree Ram India Gums Ltd.

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.7 Supreme Gums Pvt. Ltd.

7.7.1 Business Overview

7.8 Lucid Colloids Ltd.

7.8.1 Business Overview

7.9 Rama Gum Industries (India) Pvt. Ltd.

7.9.1 Business Overview

7.10 Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals LTD

7.10.1 Business Overview

7.11 Neelkanth Polymers

7.11.1 Business Overview

7.12 Lotus Gums & Chemicals

7.12.1 Business Overview

7.13 Ashapura Proteins Ltd.

7.13.1 Business Overview

List of Figures [73]

List of Tables [1]

Companies Featured



Ingredion Incorporated

India Glycols Limited

Cargill, Incorporated

Altrafine Gums

Vikas WSP Ltd.

Shree Ram India Gums Ltd.

Supreme Gums Pvt. Ltd.

Lucid Colloids Ltd.

Rama Gum Industries (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Jai Bharat Gum & Chemicals LTD

Neelkanth Polymers

Lotus Gums & Chemicals Ashapura Proteins Ltd.

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