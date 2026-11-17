MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The company's product portfolio covers several areas of quantitative financial technology, including market data analysis, algorithmic trading, quantitative modelling and investment strategy research.

CGQI One combines market data with AI-generated strategies for stocks and other financial assets. Capital Algo focuses on algorithmic trading, quantitative models and order routing, while Capital Quant provides tools for factor analysis, backtesting and strategy research.

Together, the three products represent different components of the company's approach to AI-powered quantitative finance. Their respective functions address market analysis, algorithmic execution and research-oriented strategy development.

Capital Group Quantitative Investments LLC lists 2020 as its founding year. Its stated areas of focus include artificial intelligence, quantitative algorithms, financial data analysis and financial technology services across multiple asset classes.

Key Information



Company name: Capital Group Quantitative Investments LLC

Year founded: 2020

Product focus: Multi-asset AI systems for quantitative finance

Supported assets: Stocks and other financial assets

Service regions: The United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Singapore, China, Japan, Australia, India and other markets. Availability depends on the services offered in each market and local regulatory requirements.

Jurisdiction of registration: Colorado, United States

Business entity ID: 20201006503 Official registration record: Colorado Secretary of State

Three Core Products

CGQI One: An integrated, multi-asset AI system for quantitative finance. It provides in-depth market data for stocks and other financial assets, AI-powered strategy generation, multi-asset data analysis and intelligent asset management tools. It aims to improve the efficiency of financial data processing and the user experience.

Capital Algo: An algorithm-driven financial technology system. It focuses on algorithmic analysis, quantitative model optimization and research into order-routing technology. It is designed for users who prioritize algorithm efficiency, market liquidity analysis and cost optimization.

Capital Quant: An AI quantitative research system for data analysis and strategy development. It combines multidimensional financial data, AI-based factor analysis, historical strategy backtesting and quantitative model research. Users can build, test and optimize their own quantitative strategies.

Company Development Priorities

Capital Group Quantitative Investments

Through CGQI One, Capital Algo and Capital Quant, the company focuses on AI-powered multi-asset analysis, financial algorithm optimization and quantitative strategy research. It continues to explore how AI can make financial technology services more efficient and transparent.

About Capital Group Quantitative Investments LLC

Capital Group Quantitative Investments LLC develops financial technology that uses artificial intelligence and quantitative methods to analyze stocks and financial assets. CGQI One combines stock and financial market data with tools for generating strategies. Capital Algo focuses on quantitative model optimization, market liquidity analysis and order-routing research. Capital Quant helps users analyze factors, test strategies against historical data and refine their own quantitative models.

U.S. MSB Registration Information

The Money Services Business (MSB) registration record provided for Capital Group Quantitative Investments LLC lists the company with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.



Registration agency: Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), U.S. Department of the Treasury

MSB registration number: 31000339934406

Registrant: Capital Group Quantitative Investments LLC Official FinCEN registration search:

U.S. SEC Filing Information

Capital Group Quantitative Investments LLC has a Form D filing in EDGAR, the public disclosure system of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Filing agency: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

Filing entity: Capital Group Quantitative Investments LLC

SEC Central Index Key (CIK): 0002087454

Jurisdiction of registration: Colorado, United States

Official SEC filing: SEC EDGAR filing record

Official Website:





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Capital Group Quantitative Investments

CONTACT: Contact Capital group CGQI...