MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost returns through rail-linked inland depots, faster container turns, and higher-margin repair, transloading, fleet management and customs services.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Container Depot Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States container depot logistics market was valued at USD 6.44 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 6.75 billion in 2026 to USD 8.49 billion by 2031. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031. Sustained import activity, expanding intermodal rail connections, rising container repositioning requirements, and continued investment in inland freight infrastructure are supporting market growth.

Intermodal Rail Expansion and Port Congestion Support Inland Depot Demand

Inland container depots are becoming increasingly important as shippers, carriers, and logistics providers redirect freight away from congested coastal terminals. Capacity constraints across major port and rail regions, combined with elevated fuel costs, are increasing the need for strategically located inland facilities. Depots near rail ramps in Chicago, Dallas, Fort Worth, Memphis, and Atlanta are absorbing cargo that previously remained near coastal gateways.

Rail transportation's cost advantages are also expanding the addressable market for inland container handling. As a result, congestion relief is evolving from an emergency measure into a planned component of container logistics strategies. The USD 134 million Gainesville Inland Port, which opened in May 2026 with Norfolk Southern service and annual capacity of 200,000 containers, demonstrates the growing role of dedicated inland freight corridors in the United States container depot logistics market.

Container Repositioning and Storage Cycles Create Recurring Revenue

Container repositioning, inspection, storage, cleaning, and minor repair services are accounting for a larger share of depot activity. Imbalances between inbound and outbound trade require more empty containers to move through depot networks before returning to service. Tariff-led inventory stockpiling in 2025 further increased pressure on facilities as elevated inbound volumes generated a later wave of empty-container returns requiring sorting and staging.

This activity provides operators with a recurring source of revenue that is not solely dependent on daily import growth. It also expands opportunities in washing, maintenance, repair, and container turn preparation. Federal scrutiny of detention and demurrage practices is encouraging shipping lines and depot operators to reduce empty-container dwell times, improve repair scheduling, and increase yard efficiency.

Labor Shortages Remain a Key Operational Challenge

Labor availability continues to affect gate operations, equipment handling, and specialized maintenance services. An aging workforce and lengthy training requirements limit the speed at which operators can restore staffing levels following disruptions. These pressures are particularly significant in California, Arizona, and Texas, where high freight volumes can amplify the effects of staffing shortages on yard productivity and repair lead times.

Operators are investing in automation and cleaner equipment programs, but reefer servicing, welding, and IICL inspections still require trained technicians. A shortage of qualified specialists can extend repair cycles, delay the return of containers to service, and increase detention exposure across wider logistics networks. Additional market factors include E-Commerce Led Domestic Container Movement, expansion of value-added depot services, and emissions compliance and equipment replacement costs.

Inland Container Depots Lead Market Growth

Inland container depots accounted for 38.20% of the United States container depot logistics market in 2025 and are projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.54% through 2031. Their growth reflects the logistics sector's shift from land-constrained coastal locations toward rail-linked inland corridors. These facilities help relieve gateway congestion while moving storage, customs processing, reefer staging, and transloading closer to major distribution and consumption centers.

Container freight stations continue to serve retailers and e-commerce importers requiring less-than-container-load consolidation and deconsolidation. Empty container depots are benefiting from higher inspection, washing, repair, and repositioning requirements, while port-based depots remain essential for just-in-time equipment positioning near marine terminals. BNSF's approved 4,500-acre Barstow International Gateway further highlights investment in inland sorting and transloading capacity designed to reduce pressure on coastal yards.

Maintenance and Repair Services Record Strong Momentum

Container storage services represented 34.99% of the market in 2025, supported by import surges, fluctuating demand, and empty-container repositioning. Storage capacity remains a critical buffer when marine terminal or rail conditions tighten.

Container maintenance and repair services are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.70% through 2031. Longer container age profiles following the industry's major equipment-ordering cycle are increasing demand for repair and maintenance work. Cleaning and washing services are also gaining relevance as agricultural and reefer containers face stricter inspection and biosecurity requirements.

Value-added services such as transloading, fleet management, and customs coordination offer additional opportunities for margin growth. Operators with diversified service portfolios are expected to be better positioned to manage pricing pressure and capture demand across multiple stages of the container logistics chain.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview and Importance of Container Depot Logistics

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Intermodal Rail and Port Congestion Diversion Demand

4.2.2 Growth in Import Container Repositioning and Storage Cycles

4.2.3 E-Commerce Led Domestic Container Movement

4.2.4 Expansion of Value-Added Depot Services

4.2.5 Digital Yard Visibility and Appointment Management Adoption

4.2.6 Demand for Refrigerated Container Handling Readiness

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Labor Shortages in Yard and Repair Operations

4.3.2 Emissions Compliance and Equipment Replacement Costs

4.3.3 Rail and Truck Capacity Bottlenecks at Inland Hubs

4.3.4 Land Availability and Zoning Constraints Near Gateway Hubs

4.4 Regulatory Framework

4.5 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Architecture Analysis

4.6 Technology Innovations Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Rivalry Among Competitors

4.8 Container Throughput Trends

4.9 Import-Export Trade Analysis

4.10 Port and Terminal Infrastructure Analysis

4.11 Sustainability and ESG Analysis

4.12 Evolution of Container Depot Logistics Market

4.13 Impact of Geo-Political Events on Supply Chain Shifts

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value, 2026-2031)

5.1 By Depot Type

5.1.1 Inland Container Depots (ICDs)

5.1.2 Container Freight Stations (CFS)

5.1.3 Empty Container Depots (ECDs)

5.1.4 Port-Based Container Depots

5.2 By Service Type

5.2.1 Container Storage Services

5.2.2 Container Handling Services

5.2.3 Container Maintenance and Repair (M&R) Services

5.2.4 Container Cleaning & Washing Services

5.2.5 Other Value-Added Logistics Services

5.3 By Container Type

5.3.1 Dry Containers

5.3.2 Reefer Containers

5.4 By Trade Orientation

5.4.1 International/Transshipment Container Handling

5.4.2 Domestic Container Movement

5.5 By Region

5.5.1 Northeast

5.5.2 Southeast

5.5.3 Midwest

5.5.4 Southwest

5.5.5 West

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Key Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 SSA Marine

6.4.2 Ports America

6.4.3 APM Terminals

6.4.4 Fenix Marine Services

6.4.5 Maher Terminals

6.4.6 Everport Terminal Services

6.4.7 ConGlobal Industries, LLC

6.4.8 Yusen Terminals

6.4.9 Pacific Container Terminal

6.4.10 ContainerPort Group

6.4.11 IMC Logistics

6.4.12 CSX Corporation

6.4.13 Norfolk Southern Corporation

6.4.14 BNSF Railway Company

6.4.15 Union Pacific Corporation

6.4.16 CMA CGM America (through terminal/depot operations)

6.4.17 MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company USA

6.4.18 Hapag-Lloyd USA

6.4.19 Evergreen Shipping Agency (America) Corp.

6.4.20 COSCO SHIPPING Lines (North America) Inc.

6.4.21 Ocean Network Express (ONE) USA

6.4.22 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services USA

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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