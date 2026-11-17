Missouri offers protections for older couples getting divorced, which law firms like Grant, Miller & Smith, LLC can help navigate.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Grant, Miller & Smith, LLC, a family law and divorce firm based in St. Louis, Missouri, is highlighting critical gray divorce protections in the state for spouses over age 50. While overall divorce rates have stabilized in recent years, separations between older spouses continue to rise.

Gray divorce is a significant issue in Missouri, according to Grant, Miller & Smith, LLC. People in the 50+ age group make up more than 35% of the population, with median household incomes exceeding $85,000 a year for people between ages 45 and 64, falling to roughly $52,000 a year after 65. Older spouses do not have decades of future earning potential to correct financial mistakes they make during divorce.

Henry M. Miller, a partner at Grant, Miller & Smith, LLC, said the following:

“Divorce after 50 is fundamentally an exercise in retirement preservation. In Missouri, missteps in valuing closely held businesses, dividing pensions via QDROs, or structuring alimony can permanently compromise retirement.”

Gray divorces are most complex in several key areas, according to Grant, Miller & Smith, LLC. Challenges can arise around tax penalties when 401(k)s, IRAs, and state pensions are divided or accessed early. There can also be problems with home equity and liquidity regarding keeping the family home or exchanging it for cash flow, as well as challenges with business assets, especially when dealing with privately held equity under equitable distribution laws.

Sometimes, spousal maintenance to address gaps in healthcare before Medicare begins is also a critical consideration. After age 50, health issues are more likely to lead to additional costs.

Grant, Miller & Smith recommends that those going through a divorce explore options with them, including how ex-spouses can benefit from Social Security benefits later in life, especially in marriages lasting at least 10 years. Partners also need to update wills and other estate documents as required.

For more information about Grant, Miller & Smith, LLC use the contact details below:

Henry M. Miller

Grant, Miller & Smith, LLC

+1 314-742-7341

email us here

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Grant, Miller & Smith, LLC Highlights Critical Gray Divorce Protections for Missouri Spouses Over 50 News Provided By Local World Media Wire November 17, 2026, 16:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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