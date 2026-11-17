Synergy announces the appointment of Scott McNabb as chief resource officer.

Experienced sales executive joins national healthcare lien resolution leader as company expands its sales organization and strategic partnerships

- Scott McNabb, chief revenue officer for SynergyORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Synergy, a healthcare lien resolution and technology partner to plaintiff personal injury law firms across the U.S., today announced the appointment of Scott McNabb as Chief Revenue Officer, effective Nov. 16, 2026.McNabb joins Synergy during a period of significant growth, as the company continues investing in its people, technology and commercial infrastructure to expand its national presence and strengthen its partnerships with plaintiff personal injury law firms.As CRO, McNabb will lead Synergy's national sales organization, with responsibility for expanding its sales team, developing talent, strengthening commercial execution and building the systems and infrastructure necessary to support sustainable growth.“I'm absolutely delighted to welcome Scott to our executive leadership team,” said Omar Quddus, CEO of Synergy.“Scott brings an exceptional track record of building and scaling high-performing sales organizations, developing talent and driving growth in complex, technology-enabled businesses. Just as importantly, he shares our commitment to people, partnership, and delivering exceptional client outcomes.”“Scott's appointment represents much more than adding a new sales executive,” Quddus continued.“It's part of a deliberate investment in our next chapter of growth. With Scott leading our sales organization and Dan Alvarez concentrating on expanding our Integrated Partnership Program, we're aligning complementary leadership capabilities to create more opportunities, deepen client relationships and deliver even greater value to the legal community.”McNabb brings more than 20 years of experience building, scaling, and leading national sales organizations. His previous roles include chief revenue officer at Assembly Software, chief sales officer at Verisk VMS, and senior sales leadership positions at Oracle and Eloqua.“The legal marketplace is moving faster than at any point I've seen in my career, and Synergy sits right at the center of that shift,” said McNabb.“I'm here because I believe we have the chance to fundamentally change how plaintiff and mass tort firms resolve cases in a way they haven't experienced before. I look forward to working with the Synergy team to bring our solutions to more personal injury firms across the country.”Having served more than 4,000 personal injury law firms and helped generate over $1 billion in healthcare lien reduction savings, Synergy is building on its established national footprint to bring its specialized expertise and technology-enabled solutions to more law firms and injured clients across the country.About SynergyPersonal injury firms turn to Synergy because healthcare lien resolution and Medicare Secondary Payer compliance are too complex, time-consuming and important to leave to chance. As an extension of the firm, we take on the work of identifying, verifying, auditing and resolving liens and supporting compliance. Specialized expertise, proprietary processes, advanced technology and exceptional service turn complexity into certainty, creating greater visibility, clearer next steps and confidence in the work.The result is a more efficient, manageable process that helps trial lawyers and their teams stay focused on serving clients while Synergy helps protect and maximize every client's net recovery.As relationships deepen, Synergy can grow from a trusted resource to an integrated partner and, ultimately, to the platform firms rely on to manage resolution. With more than 300 years of combined experience across all 50 states, Synergy has saved injury victims more than $1 billion through strategic lien resolution. Learn more at .###

Amanda Goldman

Synergy Marketing & Communications

+1 877-242-0022

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Synergy Appoints Scott McNabb Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate National Growth News Provided By Evok Advertising November 17, 2026, 16:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law



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