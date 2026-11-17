Survivor and entrepreneur contributes pro bono interior design expertise to the center's new permanent home.

MURFREESBORO, TN, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Twenty years after receiving support from the Child Advocacy Center of Rutherford County (CAC) as a child, Nashville interior designer, entrepreneur and survivor advocate Evane Stoner is returning to help shape the future of the organization that once helped her.The CAC will break ground on its renovated and expanded permanent facility on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. CST, at 503 Highland Terrace in Murfreesboro. The project will expand the organization's ability to serve children affected by abuse and their families.Stoner, founder of Evane Stoner Interiors and co-owner of Poppy & Peep Chocolate, is contributing her firm's professional design services pro bono and serving on the CAC's building committee. Her involvement brings together her professional expertise and a deeply personal understanding of the importance of environments where vulnerable children can feel safe and supported.“He didn't break into our home. He sat at our dinner table. That's what people need to understand about child abuse. Sometimes the person a child needs protection from is someone everyone else trusts,” said Stoner.A Return 20 Years in the MakingFor Stoner, returning to the Child Advocacy Center is also a reunion with some of the very people who helped her navigate childhood trauma two decades ago.Several staff members who supported her during the investigative and court processes remain with the organization today. She remembers the small gestures of kindness-fruit snacks, coloring books and crafts-that helped make an overwhelming experience feel less frightening.“Twenty years ago, I was the child walking through those doors, and some of the same people who helped me then are still helping children today,” said Stoner.“I remember how they made me feel during one of the hardest times of my life. Now I have the opportunity to help create a space where they can continue doing that for other children.”Designing With Empathy and IntentionAs a member of the CAC's building committee, Stoner is contributing professional design expertise to help create a thoughtful, child-centered environment that supports the organization's mission.For Stoner, trauma-informed design extends beyond aesthetics. It means considering what a child sees, hears and feels when entering an unfamiliar environment. From lighting and acoustics to privacy, comfortable furnishings and thoughtful spatial planning, her approach considers how the built environment can support a child's sense of safety, dignity and control.Stoner and her team are volunteering their professional expertise to help shape spaces that are welcoming to children and families while supporting the specialized work of CAC staff and multidisciplinary partners.“I can't change what happened to me, but I can use what I've built to make a difference for the children who come after me,” said Stoner.“I know what it's like to be the child who needs a place like this. Twenty years later, having the opportunity to help create one means more to me than any project I've ever worked on.”Expanding a Place of Hope and HealingThe planned renovation and expansion of the approximately 8,000-square-foot facility will strengthen the CAC's capacity to provide coordinated investigative and support services for children affected by abuse and their non-offending family members.The project is expected to take approximately three to six months to complete.Stoner will be among the featured speakers at the November 19 groundbreaking ceremony, joining community leaders and project supporters to mark this next chapter for the organization.For Stoner, the occasion represents both a personal milestone and an opportunity to draw attention to the importance of child advocacy services-and the lasting difference that compassionate professionals can make in a child's life.Media Interview OpportunitiesEvane Stoner is available for interviews to discuss:Her experience receiving services from the Child Advocacy Center as a child and returning two decades later to support its future.The lasting impact of CAC staff members, including individuals who supported her childhood case and continue serving children today.Her firm's pro bono design contribution and the role of trauma-informed interiors in supporting children and families.The importance of child advocacy services, community investment and survivor-led advocacy.About Evane StonerEvane Stoner is a Nashville-based interior designer, entrepreneur and advocate for survivors of childhood abuse. She is the founder of Evane Stoner Interiors and co-owner and creative director of Poppy & Peep Chocolate. Her professional portfolio includes design work for internationally recognized entertainer Ed Sheeran and a range of hospitality, residential and commercial projects. Recognized as a 2026 Nashville Business Journal Woman of Influence in the family business category, Stoner uses her professional platform and lived experience to advocate for children and families in Middle Tennessee.About the Child Advocacy Center of Rutherford CountyThe Child Advocacy Center of Rutherford County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving children who have experienced child abuse or child sexual abuse, or who live in drug-endangered homes, along with their non-offending parents and grandparents.The CAC works to increase children's safety, conduct legally defensible forensic interviews, provide court testimony, help children heal from trauma and help families rebuild their lives.Learn more at .Media ContactsInterviews with Evane StonerBrielle Cotterman...Child Advocacy Center and Groundbreaking InformationKarista Colwell, Development Coordinator...(615) 867-9000, ext. 107

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Nashville Designer Evane Stoner Returns 20 Years Later to Give Back to Rutherford County's Child Advocacy Center News Provided By Brielle Cotterman Media November 17, 2026, 16:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights



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