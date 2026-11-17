MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Nov 17 (IANS) As violence against minorities continues unabated across Bangladesh, a pregnant Hindu teacher was allegedly brutally assaulted and kicked in the abdomen by a ruling BNP party leader in Atpara upazila of Netrokona district, local media reported.

The incident occurred at Kacharpar Government Primary School in Teligati union of the upazila on Monday over a dispute regarding the formation of the school's managing committee.

The victim, acting headteacher Nibedita Deb, accused several people, including Teligati union BNP president Anwar Hossain and former teacher of the school, Nuruzzaman Khan Putul, of attacking her, Bangladesh's leading newspaper 'The Daily Star' reported.

She alleged that Anwar kicked her in the abdomen while the others punched and beat her, before fellow teachers and guardians rescued her.

According to Nibedita, BNP leaders and workers, who were holding a meeting at another location, had asked her to join them. As she was unaware of the agenda, she asked them to come to the school's office for the discussion. They later arrived at the school and reportedly assaulted her.

"Anwar Hossain kicked me in the abdomen. Nuruzzaman Khan Putul and five or six others beat me. Around 70 to 80 activists were with them. I am five months pregnant. When I told them they would be responsible if anything happened to my unborn child, they became even more furious," Daily Star quoted Nibedita as saying.

Raising concern over his wife's safety, her husband, Soumitra Majumder, said they have approached the office of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and lodged a complaint over the incident.

UNO Ashraful Kabir said that he had received the victim's complaint and assigned the upazila education officer to investigate the incident.

Amid escalating attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, a Hindu man was found dead earlier this month, with his body stuffed in a sack and dumped in the Mukteshwari River in Bangladesh's Jashore district, local media reported.

The deceased, 65-year-old Ranjan Mondal, who owned a fish farm, was found near Helarghat in the Mashiahati area of Monirampur upazila in Jashore on November 7.

His wife, Beauty Mondal, said that Ranjan left home on the afternoon of November 6 but did not return. She said police informed her about the recovery of his body the next morning.

She further claimed that there were injury marks on his neck and other parts of his body.

Assistant Superintendent of Police of Monirampur Imdadul Haque said the body was recovered following information received by police and later sent to Jashore 250-bed General Hospital for autopsy, Dhaka Stream reported.

Last month, another Hindu man, 43-year-old Rabendra Rishi, was allegedly stabbed to death, while three homes belonging to Hindu families were vandalised and looted in a separate incident in Bangladesh.

These incidents came amid escalating atrocities against minority communities, particularly Hindus in Bangladesh, a trend that began during the former Muhammad Yunus-led interim government and has persisted under the current Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) administration.