MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 17 (IANS) In a major initiative to strengthen Punjab's fight against drug abuse, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, announced on Tuesday that a network of over 5,000 drug-free Punjab youth ambassadors will be established to spearhead awareness campaigns against substance abuse and encourage young people to become active participants in the state's de-addiction movement.

The youth ambassadors will work at the grassroots to educate people about the devastating physical, psychological and social consequences of drug addiction.

They will also identify and connect individuals struggling with substance abuse to the 10 rehabilitation centres established and managed across Punjab, including Mohali, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Bathinda, Moga and other districts. The initiative has already made significant contributions towards rehabilitation, having helped over 1,000 individuals overcome drug addiction.

The focus is not only on de-addiction but also on the long-term social and economic rehabilitation of recovering individuals through skill-based training and livelihood opportunities.

Beneficiaries are provided vocational training in diverse fields, including electrician work, mobile phone repair, stitching, chef training, beauty and wellness, football and other employable skills.

The objective is to help them rebuild their confidence, become financially independent and reintegrate into mainstream society with dignity.

Recognising the importance of holistic recovery, the rehabilitation centres also provide facilities for yoga, meditation, gym training and sports activities. These initiatives aim to promote physical fitness, mental wellbeing, discipline and a healthier lifestyle among recovering individuals.

Sahney further announced that youth ambassadors who demonstrate exceptional commitment and successfully connect individuals battling addiction with rehabilitation facilities will be specially honoured.

Outstanding ambassadors will also get an opportunity to visit the Parliament in New Delhi as recognition of their contribution to society.

Emphasising the need for collective action, Sahney said,“Punjab's fight against drugs cannot be won through enforcement alone. We must empower our youth to become part of the solution and serve as the collective conscience of Punjab, ensuring that no one is left behind. Our commitment to de-addiction is also a relentless commitment to securing a future where Punjab's next generation leads healthy, dignified lives with meaningful livelihoods.”

Through this initiative, young people will be transformed into change-makers to build a strong community-driven movement towards a drug-free Punjab.